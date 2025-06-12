The Better Sister episode 7 recap: Nicky's in the frame for murder after Adam's dark past is revealed

​​​The Better Sister on Prime Video is an eight-part twisty-turny thriller that promises to keep us on the edge of our seats until the final moments.

The series is based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke and stars Hollywood favourites Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as 'rival' siblings who have their mysterious past brought to light after a shocking murder. But, as the investigation unfolds, will the siblings manage to reconnect or be torn further apart?

Here is everything that happened in episode 7...

The penultimate episode opens with a flashback to when Adam was alive, and he is arguing with Chloe in the penthouse apartment. He is cross that she keeps booking work events and expecting him to be there, and their argument soon gets physical. Adam ends up pinning Chloe up against the wall to get her to listen to what he is saying and although he manages to get away eventually, she tells him that if he ever touches her like that again, then she will kill him.

The episode returns to the present day, picking up where the last episode left off when Ethan tells Chloe he faked the break-in because he thought Chloe had killed Adam after her threats a few weeks before. She says she understands how he came to that conclusion, but promises it wasn't her - and that she has no idea who killed Adam.

Later, Ethan, Chloe and Nicky are having breakfast at home and the sisters are reminiscing about one of the good bits of their childhood and a family prayer they used to say, but laugh that Nicky changed the wording. Ethan tells them that it is nice to see them talk about growing up together. He comments that it should have always been the three of them, and they all fall silent, all individually thinking about what Ethan has just said.

At the police station, Matt and Nancy are talking about Chloe's affair curveball and that none of Jake's DNA has been found at the crime scene and they discuss that he also has an alibi.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, Chloe goes to see Jake at his house, but finds him there with Michelle. They are talking about how Jake should keep a distance from Chloe and that he should have learned from the last time that he fell for a married woman, and from the way they are talking, it is suggested that the married woman was Michelle.

Chloe confronts them and Michelle makes her excuses and leaves, while Jake questions why she didn't tell him about their plan to get Ethan off the hook before. She says sorry, but it wouldn't have seemed as real if he had known, and thanks him for what he did. But he says that he did it for Ethan and not her, and asks her to leave.

When Chloe goes home to get Ethan and take him into the city, Matt is waiting for her and he reassures her they are still looking for Adam's killer. He asks her about meeting with the FBI, and she is shocked to realize he has been following her. She says Olivero is a psycho and he says that she should be careful, as there is still a killer out there.

Chloe and Ethan still don't know who killed Adam. (Image credit: Jojo Whilden/Prime)

Meanwhile, Matt goes to the local bar to check out Arty the doorman's alibi. The barman tells him that Arty was here the night Adam was killed, but that he got drunk and ended up having a fight with Adam when he came in for a drink.

In a flashback, we see Arty telling Adam that he hears him hitting and yelling at Chloe through the trash chute at the penthouse and that if he doesn't stop hurting her, then he will make sure he stops. The pair square up to one another, but the barman throws Arty out.

In the present day, Matt is thrilled to have a fresh lead to go on and calls Nancy to ask her to go and pay Arty another visit. Meanwhile, Nancy is going to her psych examination that she's been sent for, and talks about a past case where she got beaten up and almost died, and that it has haunted her since.

Back in Manhattan, Arty is pleased to see Chloe and Ethan arrive back at their apartment and greets them like old friends. Chloe thanks him for coming all the way out to the Hamptons to testify at Ethan's trial and he says it was nothing. Arty reminds Chloe that Jake still has a key to her apartment and asks if she wants him to get it back, but she tells him she will handle it.

As Chloe tries to look at what is on the USB she had from Adam's office, she finds it is empty and gets cross with Bill, knowing he covered his tracks. Meanwhile, Ethan gets Adam's ashes which have been delivered to the apartment and he holds a mini ceremony for his dad on the apartment balcony, telling him that he was scared of him, but that didn't mean he didn't love him, and that he hopes Adam is happy now that he is free of all the things that made him angry.

Back in the Hamptons, Nicky is leaving an AA meeting when she sees Nancy waiting for her in the car park. She meets Ken, too, and pretends that she is only there as a courtesy call, but when Nicky's back is turned, she picks up the cigarette that she was smoking so she can check the DNA.

Chloe goes to see Catherine, who tells her she is proud of how she laid everything out in the open on the stand and that if she had known for sure that Adam was abusing her, Catherine would have killed him herself. Chloe admits that she never wanted to be a mother, but what she did to Nicky was always about saving Ethan, and that falling for Adam wasn't part of the plan. Chloe admits she has always felt guilty for what they did to Nicky and that she hated losing her sister. Catherine says that being honest will help them heal and that Chloe and Nicky should write a book together. Catherine says that the board would love it, and they could start with a column in the magazine to test the waters.

Meanwhile, Nancy goes to see someone called Eddie in a care home, but when she arrives, he doesn't seem that happy to see her. As they talk, it becomes clear that Eddie is her old boss and from afar, Ken and Nicky watch as Nancy pushes Eddie in a wheelchair outside. They pretend they know Eddie while talking to one of the staff who lets slip that Nancy is the one who put Eddie in the wheelchair.

Nancy and Matt are back at square one with their investigation. (Image credit: Jojo Whilden/Prime)

Chloe reluctantly goes to see Bill in a bar and asks him not to fire Jake. Bill reassures her that the break is only temporary and that he wants them to go back to being rich, powerful people. But, when Chloe mentions the fact she found an FBI card in Adam's car, Bill turns nasty and tells her that she should focus on the fact she has her son back and leave things alone.

At Jake's, he is shocked to find Olivero standing on his deck and goes out to speak to him. It turns out he has been working for the FBI as an insider, giving them information on the Gentry Group, and so was Adam. Olivero threatens Jake, telling him to get the information that he promised him, or he will go down for Adam's murder even though he didn't do it. Things turn nasty when Jake tries to stand up to Olivero's bullying ways, but Olivero doesn't take any nonsense and tells him to get the information they agreed on, or he will bury him under his own decking.

Nancy goes to see Arty at work and tells him that his alibi didn't stand up and asks where he was after he left the bar. He admits that he left out a bit about being with a woman called Janice, who he meets once every two years and who most definitely isn't his wife. Nancy asks for Janice's number so that she can check out his alibi and Arty begs her to be discreet. Nancy then asks if Arty knows much about Nicky and he says yes, that they sometimes smoke together out the back of the apartments and that he knows that she still looks after Adam's mother, the one who lives in Ohio. A mother that Nancy didn't know was still alive.

Jake is shocked to see an FBO agent in his house. (Image credit: Jojo Whilden/Prime)

While Matt goes to meet with Olivero, who asks for his help, Chloe goes through her mail and finds she has been sent another package of pornographic images made of her and Nicky. She hands Ethan a package from Ohio and it is the police records of the day he nearly drowned in the pool as a baby. Ethan admits he requested them before Adam's murder, but when he reads them, Chloe, Nicky and Ethan are shocked to realise that Adam lied and that Ethan didn't almost drown as the police report says he showed no signs of water inhalation at all. The report also says that Adam told the police that Nicky was mumbling a family prayer, but when they read it out from the report, it isn't the right wording that Nicky would use after she changed it, and they realise it is the version Chloe says and so he must have lied about that, too.

In a flashback, we see the day that Ethan was meant to have almost drowned, and it turns out that Adam made an unsuspecting Nicky a cocktail after he got in from work, and not only did he put way too much alcohol in, he also crushed some tablets too for good measure and added those, too. Before long, Nicky is floating face down in the water while Adam just watches on, before eventually calling for an ambulance. Meanwhile, baby Ethan is bobbing around happily in an inflatable ring.

In the present day, Chloe is seeing a vision of Adam in their bedroom and he is trying to explain his actions, telling her that Nicky would have killed Ethan eventually, and that he couldn't have divorced her as that would have meant joint custody, which he claims would have been worse for Ethan.

As Chloe tries to get the vision of Adam out of her mind, Nicky comes in to talk to her, but she isn't as upset as Chloe about the shocking news, and it turns out that she already knew that Adam lied about the day in the pool.

Chloe is horrified that her sister knew but didn't say anything and asks why, but Nicky just says that she knew by this point that Adam was hurting her becasue Ethan had told her, and so instead of confronting Adam, she knew she had to come and protect her sister and her son... hinting that she might have been the one who killed Adam.

Did Nicky kill her ex-husband?

All episodes of The Better Sister are available to stream worldwide on Prime Video now.