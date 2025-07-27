The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of July 28: Ah, Italy

Brooke, Ridge and Eric are off to Italy this week, and Nick Marone is tagging along to keep Brooke company. Here's The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of July 28.

Despite Ridge's (Thorsten Kaye) opposition to the idea, Nick (Jack Wagner) was full steam ahead with the idea of going to Italy with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Eric (John McCook) warned his son that Brooke could slip away from him, once and for all, unless he acts. Eric is firmly in the Team Brooke camp, much to Ridge's frustration. Eric is hoping that the trip will remind his son that his destiny lies with Brooke.

Though Ridge continued to insist that he's happily engaged to Taylor (Rebecca Budig), the idea of Brooke running off with Nick certainly gets under his skin. He might not be willing to admit it, but it seems like he's having some second thoughts about leaving Brooke behind.

Here's the look-ahead preview of what's coming up this week:

Bold and the Beautiful - Look Ahead to July 28 to August 1, 2025 - YouTube Watch On

In the clip, Eric offers a heartfelt "Salut!" with Ridge and Brooke. They're in Capri, the weather is beautiful and the fashions are amazing. Brooke looks radiant, which is all the more reason for Ridge to be wary.

Brooke and Ridge arrive on a boat and are welcomed by Eric, who standing above the dock with a smile on his face. (Eric is a big fan of Brooke and boats, obviously)

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nick, in the meantime, looks like he missed the Capri memo. He's not on the island and he's desperate to get access to a boat so he can get there. Did Eric switch the itinerary around so that Nick would be in the wrong place? It certainly looks like it.

Brooke takes another spin on the runway and can be seen waving to the adoring crowd while Nick, who suddenly looks pleased with himself, says it's "time for the fun to begin."

Clearly, there's some big action coming up in Italy this week as Eric continues to clear a path for Ridge to get back with Brooke while Nick ramps up his pursuit of her. The big question is who will manage to win her affection, and at what cost.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.