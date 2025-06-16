The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Eric orchestrates Ridge and Brooke's reunion in Naples?

Eric still thinks Ridge and Brooke belong together on The Bold and the Beautiful, and having Nick around could change things for Brooke. Will Eric orchestrate a reunion between Brooke and Eric in Naples?

Nick Marone (Jack Wagner) returned to The Bold and the Beautiful in the June 16 episode , revealing that his new base of operations is in Naples, Italy. In fact, he’s building a new boat there.

Knowing that members of the cast will be heading to Italy, and, specifically Naples, in the near future, we’re suddenly thinking about all of the ways that Nick and Naples go together.

There’s no question that Nick is keenly interested in a reunion with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), who has been pining after Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to no avail. Ridge has made it clear that he’s with Taylor (Rebecca Budig) time and time again, but now Taylor is questioning Eric (John McCook) about his reasons for staging Brooke in the showstopper and whether he’d rather see his son with Brooke instead of her.

Brooke, fresh off another one of Ridge’s rebuffs, needs to fill the Ridge-sized hole in her heart and Nick Marone might be the perfect person for the job. The only problem: he’s based in Naples.

Now, given that we’ve seen pictures of Brooke, Nick, Eric, Ridge and Taylor in Naples, we have to wonder how they could end up in Italy as a group and we’re starting to wonder if Eric has a hand in the whole thing as part of his plan to get Ridge back together with Brooke.

Imagine, if you will, that Brooke decided to leave LA with Nick, ending up on his new yacht — which they will christen, of course. Ridge is clearly upset about Brooke leaving, which prompts Eric to concoct some very important business meetings in Naples. Upon seeing each other again, Brooke and Ridge will be reminded of their shared destinies and all of a sudden there’s a reunion in the air.

Things won’t go that smoothly, of course. Nick and Ridge have no love for each other and Nick won’t be keen to let go of Brooke after watching Ridge waffling back and forth with her when he should, in Nick’s expert opinion, be devoting his life to her. Eric, in the meantime, will be pulling all of the strings to ensure that Ridge and Brooke get back together while Taylor might resort to helping Nick ensure that Brooke sails off into the sunset with him.

We won’t know the full details about how everyone ends up in Naples for a while, but you can bet that Eric will be trying his best to ensure that Ridge and Brooke end up together.