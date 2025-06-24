Nick's return to The Bold and the Beautiful is a win-win

For The Bold and the Beautiful fans who have been hoping for a seismic shakeup in the Brooke-Ridge-Taylor love triangle, Nick’s arrival is a win-win.

As soon as Nick Marone (Jack Wagner) arrived in Los Angeles last week, he had Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) heart aflutter. Not only did he walk in while she was trying on the newest pieces from the Brooke’s Bedroom lingerie line, but he’s also aware that she’s single and he intends to make the most of it.

Nick’s arrival comes as Taylor (Rebecca Budig) started to question not only her place within the Forrester family, but she also started to question her bond with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Taylor asked Eric (John McCook) point-blank whether he supported her relationship with Ridge after he had Brooke walk in the showstopper gown at the fashion show to help remind Ridge of his “destiny” with her. Then Taylor asked Ridge if he was serious about their relationship, given Brooke’s incessant scheming to get back together.

It was Taylor who told Brooke that Nick’s arrival was a good thing because she’s newly single, and now she can pick up where she left off with him. Brooke didn’t take kindly to this, nor will Brooke appreciate Taylor’s ultimate power move: proposing to Ridge.

Taylor and Brooke have been fighting over Ridge for a long time. Nick made a point to let Brooke know that it’s time for her to stop pining after a man whose heart vacillates between two women. He always has, and Ridge always will.

With Ridge presumably off the market (for good, now that Taylor put a ring on it), Nick’s arrival is even more serendipitous. The show needs a shakeup. Brooke needs to stop trying to convince Ridge that they belong together because Ridge, whether he realizes it or not, is one of the more stubborn men around, and even if he believed he was wrong to run to Taylor, he’d never admit it.

At this point, Brooke is fighting an uphill battle, and she’s better off letting Ridge go. (Of course, it must be noted that even with a ring on his finger, Ridge likely won’t stay with Taylor even if they do get married. It’s an ever-repeating cycle with him.)

That said, Nick is a breath of fresh air. Let’s watch Ridge realize that he messed up big time while Brooke lives her best life. We’ve been watching the love triangle for too long at this point, and it’s time for something different.