TV spinoffs: can you ID the series that led to these popular TV spinoffs?

At first glance, a TV spinoff may seem like networks and creatives are out of ideas and simply banking on nostalgia to get viewers to tune in. But whether you realize it or not, some of the best TV shows of all time began as spinoffs. Frasier, NCIS and even The Simpsons are spinoffs. But can you remember the TV shows that these shows were spun off from?

That's the question in this What to Watch quiz, where we've picked 10 well known spinoff series and it is up to you to identify the show that it originated from from the options we have provided.

Hints are available to boost your odds by removing one of the incorrect answers. Though we do ask you leave it at that; it's not as impressive if you use the internet to find the answers.

That about covers it. Go ahead and start the quiz directly below.