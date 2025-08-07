TV spinoffs: can you ID the series that led to these popular TV spinoffs?
Where did The Simpsons, NCIS and more shows originate?
At first glance, a TV spinoff may seem like networks and creatives are out of ideas and simply banking on nostalgia to get viewers to tune in. But whether you realize it or not, some of the best TV shows of all time began as spinoffs. Frasier, NCIS and even The Simpsons are spinoffs. But can you remember the TV shows that these shows were spun off from?
That's the question in this What to Watch quiz, where we've picked 10 well known spinoff series and it is up to you to identify the show that it originated from from the options we have provided.
Hints are available to boost your odds by removing one of the incorrect answers. Though we do ask you leave it at that; it's not as impressive if you use the internet to find the answers.
Be sure to share the quiz with friends and others to see who can get the best score.
That about covers it. Go ahead and start the quiz directly below.
Michael Balderston is What to Watch’s assistant managing editor and lead movie writer, , writing movie reviews and highlighting new and classic movies on streaming services; he also covers a range of TV shows, including those in the Taylor Sheridan universe, Slow Horses, Only Murders in the Building, Jeopardy!, Saturday Night Live and more, as well as the best ways to watch some major US sporting events.
Based outside of Washington, D.C., Michael's previous experience includes writing for Awards Circuit, TV Technology and The Wrap.
Michael’s favorite movie of all time is Casablanca, while his favorite TV show is Seinfeld. Some 2025 favorites include Sinners, One of Them Days and Black Bag for movies, and The Pitt on TV. Follow on Michael Balderston on Letterboxd.
