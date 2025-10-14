TV Spy — The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, 9-1-1: Nashville, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: October 18-24
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Our top picks across TV and streaming
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is back for a third season as the spin-off continues to follow one of the series' most iconic characters. This time, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) are in Spain as "they continue their journey to somehow return home and to the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse."
You can read our review of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1, which writer Sarabeth Pollock called "a bold, masterful series that takes the TWD Universe to the next level." Head over to Sky Max on October 24 to sink your teeth into all the undead action.
9-1-1: Nashville
9-1-1: Nashville is coming to our rescue on October 22 as the hit franchise heads over to a new state on Disney Plus. This latest spin-off takes us to Nashville, where we follow the heroic first responders and their family sagas of power and glamour in one of America's most diverse and dynamic cities. A new cast is at the centre of the high-octane drama this time, with Chris O'Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes and Kimberly Williams-Paisley all set to star.
The Hunting Party
U&Alibi has added another crime drama to its sprawling library with The Hunting Party, which airs on October 22. The official synopsis reads: "A high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist." Melissa Roxburgh leads the team as Rebecca "Bex" Henderson, a former FBI profiler who is battling with a mysterious conspiracy and her complex past.
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- 9-1-1 season 9 episode 1 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, October 22
- 9-1-1: Nashville episode 1 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, October 22
- Billy the Kid season 3 episode 4 airs on MGM+ on Sunday, October 19
- Doc episode 6 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, October 22
- FBI season 7 episode 11 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, October 23
- FBI: International season 4 episode 12 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, October 23
- FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 11 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, October 21
- Fire Country season 3 episode 13 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, October 22
- Gen V season 2 episode 8 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, October 22
- Grey's Anatomy season 22 episode 3 airs on Disney Plus on Friday, October 24
- High Potential season 2 episode 6 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, October 22
- Invasion season 3 episode 10 airs on Apple TV Plus on Friday, October 24
- Murdaugh: Death in the Family episode 4 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, October 22
- NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 2 airs on Paramount Plus on Wednesday, October 22
- NCIS: Tony & Ziva episode 10 airs on Paramount Plus on Thursday, October 23
- Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 9 airs on Disney Plus on Tuesday, October 21
- S.W.A.T. season 8 episode 14 airs on Sky Max on Sunday, October 19
- Task episode 7 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, October 20
- The Hunting Party airs on U&Alibi on Wednesday, October 22
- The Last Frontier episode 4 airs on Apple TV Plus on Friday, October 24
- The Morning Show season 4 episode 6 airs on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, October 22
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 1 airs on Sky Max on Friday, October 24
- Tulsa King season 3 episode 5 airs on Paramount Plus on Sunday, October 19
- Twisted Metal episodes 5 & 6 air on BBC1 on Saturday, October 18
- Wild Cards season 1 episode 8 airs on 5USA on Sunday, October 19
- Wild Cards season 2 episode 8 airs on Paramount Plus on Monday, October 20
