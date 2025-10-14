TV Spy — The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, 9-1-1: Nashville, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: October 18-24

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3

(Image credit: Carla Oset/AMC)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is back for a third season as the spin-off continues to follow one of the series' most iconic characters. This time, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) are in Spain as "they continue their journey to somehow return home and to the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse."

You can read our review of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1, which writer Sarabeth Pollock called "a bold, masterful series that takes the TWD Universe to the next level." Head over to Sky Max on October 24 to sink your teeth into all the undead action.

9-1-1: Nashville

(Image credit: Disney/Jake Giles Netter)

9-1-1: Nashville is coming to our rescue on October 22 as the hit franchise heads over to a new state on Disney Plus. This latest spin-off takes us to Nashville, where we follow the heroic first responders and their family sagas of power and glamour in one of America's most diverse and dynamic cities. A new cast is at the centre of the high-octane drama this time, with Chris O'Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes and Kimberly Williams-Paisley all set to star.

The Hunting Party

(Image credit: David Astorga/NBC)

U&Alibi has added another crime drama to its sprawling library with The Hunting Party, which airs on October 22. The official synopsis reads: "A high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist." Melissa Roxburgh leads the team as Rebecca "Bex" Henderson, a former FBI profiler who is battling with a mysterious conspiracy and her complex past.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Grey's Anatomy season 22 airs on Disney Plus. (Image credit: Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

High Potential season 2 episode 6 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, October 22

Invasion season 3 episode 10 airs on Apple TV Plus on Friday, October 24

Murdaugh: Death in the Family episode 4 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, October 22

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 2 airs on Paramount Plus on Wednesday, October 22

NCIS: Tony & Ziva episode 10 airs on Paramount Plus on Thursday, October 23

Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 9 airs on Disney Plus on Tuesday, October 21

S.W.A.T. season 8 episode 14 airs on Sky Max on Sunday, October 19

Task episode 7 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, October 20

The Hunting Party airs on U&Alibi on Wednesday, October 22

The Last Frontier episode 4 airs on Apple TV Plus on Friday, October 24

The Morning Show season 4 episode 6 airs on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, October 22

The Morning Show season 4 continues on Apple TV Plus. (Image credit: Apple TV+)