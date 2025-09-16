TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, September 17, including High Potential season 2

Here's our TV tonight picks for Wednesday, September 17.

High Potential season 2, Disney Plus (released weekly)

The quirky crime drama starring Kaitlin Olson as cleaner-turned-police consultant Morgan Gillory returns for a second season. The first (based on the French series HPI with Spiral’s Audrey Fleurot) followed the progress of Morgan, who had previously seen her "high intellectual potential" as a curse rather than a blessing until the LAPD recruited her, and her condition for joining them was that they would help her locate her missing first husband. Season 1’s finale left us with a cliffhanger in that regard, plus another strong storyline, and Season 2 picks up from there.

The Morning Show season 4, Apple TV+ (released weekly)

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

As the acclaimed newsroom drama returns for a fourth run, the merger of the TV networks has brought changes. While Alex (Jennifer Aniston) is juggling her role as an executive with her presenting duties, she is soon caught up in controversy following an interview with an Iranian athlete. Elsewhere, her ex-colleague Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) gets a chance to come back in from the cold to rejoin The Morning Show, and former CEO Cory (Billy Crudup) is facing a battle in Hollywood. Look out for Marion Cotillard as Celine Dumont, the imposing new board member, and Jeremy Irons is on fine form as Alex’s estranged lecturer dad Martin Levy.

Stranded on Honeymoon Island, BBC1, 9pm (also available on day on iPlayer)

As we head back to the Philippines, there are now six honeymooning couples again after one "flared out" and left and a new one joined the others. While they've all had their issues, none has probably been discussed more than Oliver’s supposedly jokey, off-the-cuff comment to Taniae. But after last week’s Couples’ Cove, when a movie night turned out to be a screening of the original speed-dating event back in London, there’s a new bombshell to deal with – and the fallout carries on tonight. Continues until Friday.

Gen V season 2, Prime Video (first three episodes, then weekly)

The Boys spin-off following college-aged superheroes, aka "Supes", returns for a second season. As America adjusts to Homelander’s authoritarian rule, new principal Dean Cipher (Hamish Linklater) implements a chilling regime at Godolkin University. Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and Emma (Lizze Broadway) are reluctant to fall in line, while Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann) are crowned the Guardians of Godolkin. Expect crossover cameos from The Boys stars Erin Moriarty (Starlight) and Chace Crawford (The Deep), plus Season 2 will honour actor Chance Perdomo, who died in a motorcycle accident last year, by respectfully addressing his character’s absence in storylines.