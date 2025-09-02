TV Spy — Only Murders in the Building, Lioness, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: September 6-12
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
From Task to NCIS: Tony & Ziva, here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Our top picks across TV and streaming
Only Murders in the Building season 5
Charles (Steven Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) return to investigate another murder mystery in Only Murders in the Building season 5. The crime-solving trio are catapulted into a murderous misdeed once again — and this time their beloved doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca) is the victim.
When Lester dies under suspicious circumstances, "their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond – where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia."
As always, there's an exciting array of celebrity guest stars joining the new season, including Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, and more. Help the gang start cracking this case on Disney Plus on Tuesday, September 9.
Lioness
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has swapped cowboys for CIA operatives in this epic spy thriller Lioness (aka Special Ops: Lioness), which is set to air on ITV1 on Sunday, September 7.
Brushing off his dusty boots from his usual neo-Western hits, Sheridan has now taken aim at the spy genre with his TV creation Lioness. Inspired by a real-life CIA program, the show follows Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a young Marine who is recruited to join the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organisation.
While it has a stellar Hollywood cast of Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman, Lioness is a must-watch for its gripping action and high-stakes missions.
Foundation season 3
All good things must come to an end and that's sadly the case for Foundation season 3 as the epic sci-fi saga concludes on Apple TV Plus on Friday, September 12.
Based on the novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation follows a band of exiles on their journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization. In season 3, agents of the Second Foundation, the crumbling Empire and the besieged first Foundation need to work together to stop a psychic warlord.
Foundation is a TV sci-fi masterpiece that soars to new heights with its breathtaking visuals and compelling story.
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- Alien: Earth episode 6 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, September 10
- Chicago Fire season 13 episode 20 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, September 12
- Chicago Med season 10 episode 20 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, September 12
- Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 20 airs on Sky Witness Friday, September 12
- Chief of War episode 8 airs on Apple TV Plus on Friday, September 12
- Criminal Minds: Evolution season 16 episode 8 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, September 9
- Elsbeth season 2 episode 18 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, September 8
- FBI season 7 episode 6 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, September 11
- FBI: International season 4 episode 6 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, September 11
- FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 5 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, September 9
- Fire Country season 3 episode 7 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, September 10
- Foundation season 3 episode 10 airs on Apple TV Plus on Friday, September 12
- Invasion season 3 episode 4 airs on Apple TV Plus on Friday, September 12
- La Brea season 2 episodes 6 to 10 air on 5Action on Monday, September 8 to Friday, September 12
- Lioness episodes 1 and 2 air on ITV1 on Sunday, September 7
- NCIS: Tony & Ziva episode 4 air on Paramount Plus on Thursday, September 11
- Only Murders in the Building season 5 episodes 1-3 air on Disney Plus on Tuesday, September 9
- Outlander: Blood of My Blood episode 6 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, September 6
- Peacemaker season 2 episode 4 airs on Sky Max on Friday, September 12
- Resident Alien season 4 episodes 5 and 6 airs on Sky Max on Tuesday, September 9
- S.W.A.T. season 8 episode 8 airs on Sky Max on Sunday, September 7
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 10 airs on Paramount Plus on Thursday, September 11
- Task episode 1 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, September 8
- The Rookie season 7 episode 15 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, September 9
- The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, September 10
- The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episode 5 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, September 10
- Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black season 2 episode 1 airs on Netflix on Thursday, September 11
