TV Spy — The Morning Show, Into the Badlands, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: September 13-19
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
From Wild Cards to Black Rabbit, here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Our top picks across TV and streaming
The Morning Show season 4
Good morning to The Morning Show as the hit Apple TV Plus series is back for a fourth season on Wednesday, September 17. The Morning Show season 4 takes us back into the cutthroat world of journalism as it follows news anchors who must navigate their personal and professional lives while working at the fictional station UBA.
This season features a time jump to spring 2024, nearly two years after the events of The Morning Show season 3. Now that the UBA-NBN merger is complete, "the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarised America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?!"
Helping to showcase this dark world of morning TV is an all-star cast of Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Greta Lee, Aaron Pierre, Marion Cotillard, and Jon Hamm.
Into the Badlands
Slicing its way onto ITVX on Thursday, September 18 is the sci-fi martial arts series Into the Badlands. Set 500 years from now, Into the Badlands follows warrior Sunny (Daniel Wu), who discovers a young boy (Aramis Knight) who harbours dark powers. Together, they embark on a dangerous journey to find enlightenment and escape the Badlands.
With wicked warlords and cruel killers, Into the Badlands is an exciting post-apocalyptic drama with a kung-fu twist.
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3
It's certainly been a life-changing summer for Belly (Lola Tung) in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. With her future seemingly destined for soulmate Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), it's not long before events lead to her first love Conrad (Christopher Briney) coming back into her life. Belly finds herself with an unimaginable choice and must decide which brother has her heart.
Now that Belly has escaped to Paris, what will she decide? You can find out how this love triangle will end on Prime Video on Wednesday, September 17. There is just one question that remains though: are you team Conrad or Jeremiah?
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- Alien: Earth episode 7 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, September 17
- Black Rabbit airs on Netflix on Thursday, September 18
- Chicago Fire season 13 episode 21 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, September 19
- Chicago Med season 10 episode 21 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, September 19
- Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 21 airs on Sky Witness Friday, September 19
- Chief of War episode 9 airs on Apple TV Plus on Friday, September 19
- Criminal Minds: Evolution season 16 episode 9 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, September 16
- Doc episode 1 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, September 15.
- Elsbeth season 2 episode 19 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, September 15
- FBI season 7 episode 7 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, September 18
- FBI: International season 4 episode 7 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, September 18
- FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 6 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, September 16
- Fire Country season 3 episode 8 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, September 17
- Gen V season 2 episodes 1-3 air on Prime Video on Wednesday, September 17
- High Potential season 2 episode 1 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, September 17
- Into the Badlands season 1 episode 1 airs on ITVX on Thursday, September 18
- Invasion season 3 episode 5 airs on Apple TV Plus on Friday, September 19
- La Brea season 2 episodes 11-15 air on 5Action on Monday, September 15 to Thursday, September 18
- La Brea season 3 episode 1 airs 5Action on Friday, September 19
- NCIS: Tony & Ziva episode 5 airs on Paramount Plus on Thursday, September 18
- Only Murders in the Building season 5 episodes 4 airs on Disney Plus on Tuesday, September 16
- Outlander: Blood of My Blood episode 7 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, September 13
- Peacemaker season 2 episode 5 airs on Sky Max on Friday, September 19
- Resident Alien season 4 episodes 7 and 8 air on Sky Max on Tuesday, September 16
- S.W.A.T. season 8 episode 9 airs on Sky Max on Sunday, September 14
- Task episode 2 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, September 15
- The Morning Show season 4 episode 1 airs on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, September 17
- The Rookie season 7 episode 16 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, September 16
- The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, September 17
- The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episode 6 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, September 17
- Wild Cards season 1 episode 3 airs on 5USA on Monday, September 15
- Wild Cards season 2 episodes 1-3 air on Paramount Plus on Monday, September 15
