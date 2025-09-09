TV Spy — The Morning Show, Into the Badlands, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: September 13-19

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

From Wild Cards to Black Rabbit, here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

The Morning Show season 4

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Good morning to The Morning Show as the hit Apple TV Plus series is back for a fourth season on Wednesday, September 17. The Morning Show season 4 takes us back into the cutthroat world of journalism as it follows news anchors who must navigate their personal and professional lives while working at the fictional station UBA.

This season features a time jump to spring 2024, nearly two years after the events of The Morning Show season 3. Now that the UBA-NBN merger is complete, "the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarised America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?!"

Helping to showcase this dark world of morning TV is an all-star cast of Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Greta Lee, Aaron Pierre, Marion Cotillard, and Jon Hamm.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Into the Badlands

(Image credit: James Dimmock/AMC)

Slicing its way onto ITVX on Thursday, September 18 is the sci-fi martial arts series Into the Badlands. Set 500 years from now, Into the Badlands follows warrior Sunny (Daniel Wu), who discovers a young boy (Aramis Knight) who harbours dark powers. Together, they embark on a dangerous journey to find enlightenment and escape the Badlands.

With wicked warlords and cruel killers, Into the Badlands is an exciting post-apocalyptic drama with a kung-fu twist.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

(Image credit: Erika Doss/Prime)

It's certainly been a life-changing summer for Belly (Lola Tung) in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. With her future seemingly destined for soulmate Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), it's not long before events lead to her first love Conrad (Christopher Briney) coming back into her life. Belly finds herself with an unimaginable choice and must decide which brother has her heart.

Now that Belly has escaped to Paris, what will she decide? You can find out how this love triangle will end on Prime Video on Wednesday, September 17. There is just one question that remains though: are you team Conrad or Jeremiah?

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Gen V season 2 hits Prime Video on September 17. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Task stars Mark Ruffalo as an FBI agent. (Image credit: Peter Kramer/HBO)