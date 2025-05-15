Task: cast, plot and everything we know about the Mark Ruffalo crime drama
Mare of Easttown creator returns with a brand new crime drama for TV fans to become obsessed with.
One of the most talked-about shows of 2021 was the crime drama Mare of Easttown, which starred Kate Winslet as a cop in a Philadelphia suburb dealing with investigating the murder of a teen mother and the struggles of her own family. Well, Mare of Easttown creator, Brad Ingelsby, has a brand new crime drama that may very well become your next TV obsession in Task.
There’s a good deal that is similar between Task and Mare of Easttown— an A-list star (in this case Mark Ruffalo), the setting in another Philadelphia suburb and being an HBO project — but there will be plenty new to the series, from a cast of young actors landing big roles to a bonafide antagonist behind the string of crimes at the center of the story.
Dive into everything you need to know about Task right here.
Task release date
We don’t have an exact release date for Task at this time, but HBO has confirmed that the show will premiere in September on HBO, streaming simultaneously on HBO Max (the name change from the currently branded Max will have taken place by then).
There was no indication on what night Task would air, but given that Sunday nights are HBO’s usual slot for major TV shows, we’d guess that to be the slot for Task. If that proves true, the possible premiere dates for Task would be September 7, September 14, September 21 or September 28. When HBO confirms the official release date, we’ll update this post.
To watch Task on HBO, you’ll need a pay-TV provider that carries the premium cable channel or a subscription to Max/HBO Max.
Right now, we don’t have any information on when Task may premiere in the UK, though HBO series usually air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV around the same time as their US premiere.
Task cast
Oscar-nominee Mark Ruffalo leads the Task cast as the central FBI agent who heads up the task force in the series. Ruffalo is best known to many for his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he has also starred in acclaimed, award-winning movies like Poor Things, Best Picture winner Spotlight, Foxcatcher and The Kids Are All Right. Most recently, he was seen in Mickey 17.
Tom Pelphrey has been tapped to play the criminal that Ruffalo and his team are trying to bring down. Pelphrey’s notable credits include the TV series Outer Range, A Man in Full, Love & Death, Ozark and Iron Fist, while some of his movie credits include Mank and She Said.
Rounding out the cast are Emilia Jones (CODA), Jamie McShane (1923), Sam Keeley (Kin), Thuso Mbedu (The Woman King), Fabien Frankel (House of the Dragon), Alison Oliver (Saltburn), Raúl Castillo (Smile 2), Silvia Dionicio (FBI: Most Wanted), Phoebe Fox (The Great) and Martha Plimpton (Prime Target).
Task plot
Here is the official synopsis for Task:
“Set in the working class suburbs of Philadelphia, an FBI agent heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man.”
Ingelsby serves as the creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer on the show.
Task trailer
A teaser trailer for Task is now available, which you can watch right here:
Task behind the scenes
In addition to Ingelsby, executive producers on Task include Jeremiah Zagar, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Mark Roybal, Paul Lee, Ruffalo, David Crockett and Ron Schmidt. Co-executive producers are Nicole Jordan-Webber and Jeremy Yaches.
Zagar and Richardson-Whitfield are also pegged as directors on the series. Zagar previously directed episodes of The Fix and the indie movie We Are Animals. Richardson-Whitfield’s directing credits include Winning Time, The Gilded Age, The Wheel of Time and more.
