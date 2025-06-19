Netflix adds drama that could be as big as Virgin River — and shockingly, it's inspired by true events
There's new drama on Netflix that is set to rival some of the streaming site's biggest and best-loved shows.
The Waterfront is an exciting new drama that has just landed on Netflix, following a family whose once-thriving fishing and restaurant empire is on the verge of collapse.
The series, which promises to be one of the best Netflix shows of the year, is set in the fictional coastal town of Havenport in North Carolina and is inspired by true events.
Over eight hour-long episodes, we meet the Buckleys, who dominate everything in the town, from the local fishing industry to the town’s restaurants. But, their fishing empire has started to crumble in the wake of patriarch Harlan’s two heart attacks, and his wife Belle and son Cane are desperately trying to keep the business afloat.
Soon, the family turns to drug smuggling to get their finances back on track, but when one of their boats washes ashore with some of the crew suspiciously missing, the family finds themselves under the spotlight, and soon secrets and lies are revealed.
As the sharks begin to circle and Harlan learns the truth about Bell and Cane’s sideline, will he clean up their act or dive straight in himself?
The new series, which is written by Scream and Dawson’s Creek creator Kevin Williamson, is another family-focused, small-town drama, set to give the likes of Virgin River a run for its money.
The Waterfront also boasts a strong cast, with Holt McCallany as lead character Harlan Buckley. Holt has previously played Bill Tench in the series Mindhunter and Neil Bishop in the series The Lincoln Lawyer. He’s also been in The Amateur, Fight Club, Lights Out, Sully and 61st Street.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Other cast members include Maria Bello, who plays Belle, while Jake Weary is Harlan's son Cane. Melissa Benoist is Bree, while Rafael L. Silva, Humberly Gonzalez, Danielle Campbell, Gerardo Celasco, Michael Gaston and Brady Hepner also star.
All eight-episodes of The Waterfront are available worldwide on Netflix now.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
