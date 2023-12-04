Virgin River season 6: cast, plot and everything we know

Virgin River season 6 is now on everyone's minds after the hit Netflix show finished its fifth season with two festive episodes.

While Virgin River season 5 answered the burning question of who is the father of Charmaine's twins? Another cliffhanger sent fans wild after it ended on a shocking revelation — who is Mel's father in Virgin River?

Virgin River season 5 part 1 saw the residents face a terrifying wildfire that threatened to burn down the town, all the while Mel and Jack were grieving from her devastating miscarriage.

Other storylines that were included were Hope McCrea's recovery, Doc Mullins' diagnosis, an unexpected pregnancy, a surprise romance and Brie Sheridan and Brady's relationship.

Meanwhile, Virgin River season 5 part 2 fast forwarded from the Labor Day finale to Christmas, which saw Mel Monroe search for her long-lost father who she only knew by his pen name "Champ".

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith has revealed that season 6 will return to a 10-episode season like it did for seasons 1-3, unlike the 12 episodes of the two previous seasons.

He also added that he wouldn't do another holiday special in season 6 as he told Deadline: "It’s sort of, been there done that, and I feel like we did it in a big way that I wouldn’t even know where to start to explore.”

Mel Monroe and Jack Sheridan in Virgin River. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

There is currently no release date for Virgin River season 6, but production is expected to begin in the first half of 2024.

“We’re going to start as soon as the Vancouver weather allows. So hopefully in the spring is what I’ve been hearing,” Virgin River favorite Alexandra Breckenridge told Deadline in a separate interview. “I keep trying to tell them they should just pick up Season 7 so we can just knock Seasons 6 and 7 and call it a day.”

Patrick said the script is not yet complete after the Writers' Guild Strike of 2023 delayed the writing process.

Virgin River season 6 cast

L-R: Hope, Doc, Denny, Lizzie, Jack and Mel. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Although there has been no official cast announcement for Virgin River season 6, we can guess that the majority of our Virgin River favorites will return, including: Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins, Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Colin Lawrence as John "Preacher" Middleton, Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes and Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts.

Others that are likely to return are Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela, Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler, Mark Ghanimé as Dr. Cameron Hayek, Teryl Rothery as Muriel, Nicola Cavendish as Connie, Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen and Kandyse McClure as Kaia Bryant.

It's possible that John Allen Nelson could also make an appearance as Mel's biological dad Everett Reid in the new season after he shared an eagerness to have a relationship with Mel in the finale, as well as David Cubitt as Calvin, after it was revealed that he was the father of Charmaine's twins.

Virgin River season 6 plot

Mel's dad Everett Reid in Virgin River. (Image credit: Netflix)

An official plot synopsis hasn't yet been revealed but showrunner Patrick Sean Smith teased all about his plans for season 6 in an interview with Deadline.

The first episode will see a time jump from season 5's holiday special, "Father Christmas" where Mel's dad reveals that he has something important to tell her.

He shared: "We do intend to do another time jump from the holidays to when Season 6 starts so we can anticipate a bit of a time jump. I don’t know exactly how many months but it won’t be a direct pickup from the holidays."

Patrick added that we will discover what important information Everett has to tell Mel, saying: "We’ll find out what he says. But then we’ll have a jump in some way."

Also in season 6, Patrick "promises more Mel and Jack, reveals Doc’s prognosis, shares whether Paige would be back and hints at how long Lizzie would be pregnant on the show."

And as for Mel's dad Everett, Patrick hinted whether he will be a part of Mel's life in season 6.

He said: "I don’t know as far as in what capacity, but he will [join]. It is a big thing that we’re exploring in Season 6. It just felt like an opportunity for a character who hasn’t had a living parent in her life; getting to see Mel with a living parent has been fun to explore. And also just finding another way that Mel is attached to this town in a bigger, universal, fated sort of way; that she was always meant to come to this place for many reasons."

Patrick also said that they will be exploring Everett's backstory and what his connection to Virgin River was when he met Mel's mom.

Is there a trailer?

There is currently no trailer for Virgin River season 6, but we will update this guide as soon as one has been announced.