Virgin River prequel: everything we know

The Virgin River prequel will expand the hit show's universe as it tells the story of Mel Monroe's (Alexandra Breckenridge) parents.

In Virgin River season 5 part 2, Mel went searching for her long-lost father after her late mother, Sarah fell in love with a mystery man in Virgin River.

After going off his pen name "Champ", Mel eventually discovered that her dad was a man called Everett Reid (John Allen Nelson) during the holiday special.

Virgin River season 6 is set to explore Everett's backstory and what his connection to Virgin River was when he met Sarah, with flashbacks providing a glimpse into the pair's past.

Here's everything we know about the Virgin River prequel...

Mel went on a mission to find her mysterious father. (Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

The Virgin River prequel is in the development stage by Virgin River showrunner Patrick Sean Smith, so there is no release date at this time. However, we will update this guide as soon as one has been revealed.

Virgin River prequel cast

There have been no cast announcements for the Virgin River prequel yet, but casting is currently underway to find a young Everett and Sarah to guest star in season six. They will then appear in the Virgin River prequel as main characters.

It's not been confirmed whether any of the usual Virgin River characters will appear in the series or much-loved couple Mel and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).

Mel's father Everett Reid. (Image credit: Netflix)

Virgin River prequel plot

All we know so far is that the spin-off series will follow the love story between Mel's parents, Everett and Sarah.

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told EW last year that Everett "will definitely play a good sized part in Mel's storyline" in season 6, so we're sure that flashbacks to his past with Sarah will help us find out what could happen in the prequel series.

We discovered Everett and Sarah's secret romance in the final episode of Virgin River season 5 part 1, when Mel and her fiancé Jack were decorating their cabin for the Christmas holidays.

The nurse practitioner was talking to her sister Joey on the phone, who told her that she had found a stack of love letters addressed to their mother from an unknown man in Virgin River.

However, Mel was left stunned when her sister dropped a huge bombshell.

“Mom was having an affair with someone in Virgin River. And I think this guy might be your father," she said.

In Virgin River season 5 part 2, Mel went on a mission to find her long-lost father and she eventually found out his identity with the help of the Virgin River residents.

Mel went to Everett's house on Christmas Eve and confessed that she was his daughter. However, he lied that he wasn't the person she was looking for and didn't know where she could find her dad.

She was left devastated that he didn't want to build a relationship with her, but she was later stunned when he showed up at their cabin in the second episode.

Everett confirmed that he was her father and was shocked at how much she looked like her mother. He then gave her the letters that her mother wrote to him, before adding that he had something important to tell her.

Mel and Jack Sheridan in Virgin River. (Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Is there a trailer for the Virgin River prequel?

There is currently no trailer for the upcoming spin-off but we'll update this guide when one has been announced.