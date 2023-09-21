Who is Mel's father in Virgin River? Our best theories

While Virgin River season 5 part 1 finally gave us an answer to the huge cliffhanger of who is the father of Charmaine's twins? The new series sent shockwaves throughout the fandom yet again after it ended on another shocking revelation — but this time it was all about Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge).

In the final episode of Virgin River season 5, Mel and her fiancé Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) were decorating their cabin for the Christmas holidays.

The nurse practitioner was talking to her sister Joey on the phone, who told her about a number of love letters she found between their mother and an unknown man in Virgin River.

However, Mel was left reeling when her sister dropped a huge bombshell.

“Mom was having an affair with someone in Virgin River. And I think this guy might be your father," she said.

Although we will have to wait for part 2 in November to get any answers to this mystery, let’s take a look at some potential fan theories on who Mel's mysterious father could be…

Vernon 'Doc' Mullins

Mel and Doc Mullins have a close bond. (Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Vernon 'Doc' Mullins (Tim Matheson), the local physician who Mel works for at the surgery, may be the most obvious choice to be her father due to his age and their close relationship.

Initially, Doc and Mel were at loggerheads as he refused to accept Mel's help at the practice and wouldn't let her treat any patients because he felt that she wasn't medically competent.

Mel nearly quit her job at the practice due to his treatment, but Doc's wife Hope McCrea (Annette O'Toole) was able to convince him to give Mel a month trial.

The pair have since formed a close father-daughter bond over the seasons, so it would be fitting for Doc to be Mel's biological dad.

If this was true, it wouldn't be the first time Doc would be hit by a paternity bombshell.

In Virgin River season 4, Doc discovered that he had a secret love child — Denny's (Kai Bradbury) father, who showed up at Doc's house claiming to be his long-lost grandson.

It soon transpired that Doc had fathered a child with his girlfriend Rose Miller from college and was never told about it.

Nick

Could Nick be Mel's father? (Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Another theory fans have is that businessman Nick (Keith MacKechnie) could be Mel's father. As Jack's new investor for his glamping business, Nick made more appearances in the last two seasons.

It was believed that he may have been involved in his sister Melissa Montgomery's (Barbara Pollard) underground drug ring at Emerald Lumber, but he seemingly had no idea about her dodgy antics.

Also, there is one scene in Virgin River season 5 that makes Nick a possible contender to be Mel's dad which is when his wife Jo Ellen (Gwynth Walsh) offhandedly tells Hope that she couldn't imagine a secret child coming back into someone's life.

Could this be a clue that Nick is about to make a huge discovery just like his friend Doc?

Buck

Buck is Lilly's late husband. (Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Lilly's (Linda Boyd) late husband Buck has also come up in a number of fan theories. In Virgin River season 5, Mel grew close to Lilly's daughter Ava (Libby Olser) who returned to the town to be with her younger sister Chloe after moving away to Portland.

This would also explain Mel's strong connection to Lilly's farmland, which she and Jack planned to buy after the house burned down in the wildfire.

However, there is one setback to this theory — in the trailer for the two Christmas episodes, Mel tells Jack: "We did it. We found my father."

When a stunned Jack asks where he is, Preacher (Colin Lawrence) says: “He’s still right here in Virgin River.”

Since Buck isn't alive, this would suggest that he couldn't be her father. Although, Mel does seem startled and rather confused by Preacher's statement, so could this mean that there's a deeper story behind it?

Virgin River season 5 part 1 is available to watch on Netflix now. Part 2 will arrive on November 30, 2023 with two holiday episodes.