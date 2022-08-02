Virgin River season 5: cast, plot and everything we know

Virgin River season 5 will follow on from the latest series, which has been a huge hit!

Virgin River season 4 finally arrived on Netflix and fans were delighted to get the answers they've desperately been waiting for.

The hit romantic drama follows Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse practitioner who packs her bags and leaves Los Angeles behind for a fresh start in the titular sleepy town where she unexpectedly falls in love with Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).

Despite the idyllic exterior, Virgin River still manages to pack in plenty of small-scale drama and season 4 was no different.

Season 4 was an emotional rollercoaster, with Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) dropping a huge bombshell about her twins, Mel and Jack's pregnancy palaver and an unexpected newcomer in the form of Doc's grandson.

Now, fans are wanting to know more about Virgin River season 5 and if it'll answer their burning questions, including who is the father of Charmaine's twins?

Here's everything we know about Virgin River season 5...

Virgin River season 5 was renewed at the same time as season 4, but there's currently no official release date for the upcoming series.

The good news is that filming is now underway with Virgin River favorite Martin Henderson posting a photo on his Instagram with the caption: "Jack’s back! Day 1 of shooting #virginriver Season 5 - feels good to slip back into jacks boots. Hope y’all enjoy season 4 tomorrow!!!! 😀😀🎉🎉"

A post shared by Martin Henderson (@martinhendersonofficial) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Virgin River season 5 cast

We can assume that the majority of the cast will return, including Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins, Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Colin Lawrence as John "Preacher" Middleton, Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes and Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts.

Also potentially reprising their roles are Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela, Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler, Mark Ghanimé as Dr. Cameron Hayek, Teryl Rothery as Muriel, Nicola Cavendish as Connie, Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen, Stacey Farber as Tara Anderson and Chase Petriw as Christopher.

We're not sure whether there will be new cast members to add to the Virgin River ensemble just yet.

Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins and Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What is the plot of Virgin River season 5?

Once again, season 4 left fans on a huge cliffhanger when Charmaine confessed that Jack wasn't the father of her twins like we had thought.

So far, no specific plot details have been given away, but new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith revealed to TVLine (opens in new tab) that: “Season 5 picks up right after Season 4. There’s no time jump between four and five.”

As for our favorite couple, Mel and Jack finally got engaged following the discovery that Jack was the father of Mel's unborn baby. So hopefully we'll see their wedding in season 5.

In short, it sounds like season 5 will unearth some secrets and get the answers we've been waiting for.

Charmaine dropped a baby bombshell at the end of season 4. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer?

There's currently no trailer out for this upcoming series, but you can follow the official Virgin River Instagram account where they frequently share behind-the-scenes photographs and footage if you're interested in keeping up with the latest updates.