Where else can I watch the Virgin River cast?

After an eventful Virgin River season 4 which left us on a huge cliffhanger, fans can't wait for the next series to hit our screens to answer the questions we so desperately need the answers for.

But, with the cast busy filming for the new season, you may be missing your favorite residents of the sleepy town.

Luckily, there is another way to help feed your Virgin River appetite and can help distract you while you wait for season 5 to drop — by watching some other movies and TV shows that the cast has appeared in.

If you're interested to see what else the Virgin River cast has been in you can read below...

Alexandra Breckenridge

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe. (Image credit: Netflix)

Alexandra Breckenridge is best known for playing the much-loved Mel Monroe in Virgin River and is busy filming season 5 of the hit romantic drama.

But, if you’re having Alexandra withdrawal symptoms, you can get your much-needed dose of Alexandra action by watching many of her other projects she’s been in, including American Horror Story, The Walking Dead, Dawson’s Creek, Christmas Around the Corner, True Blood and many more.

Prior to her lead role in Virgin River, the actress has had a recurring role in the popular NBC series This Is Us, playing Sophie, the childhood sweetheart of Kevin (Justin Hartley).

She recently reprised the role of Sophie in This Is Us’ final season to bring closure to her and Kevin’s 40 year romance after filming for Virgin River was delayed.

Martin Henderson

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan. (Image credit: Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022)

Martin Henderson plays the titular role of the gruff yet sensitive Jack Sheridan, the boyfriend of Mel Monroe.

Earlier this year, he took a step back from Virgin River to appear in the horror movie X, but if you want to see him swap Jack’s Bar for the surgical ward you can watch him in the smash hit medical series Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Nathan Riggs as well as Dr. Ben Keeton in Off the Map.

He has also starred in Bride & Prejudice, The Ring, Everest and more.

Lauren Hammersley

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts. (Image credit: Netflix)

Lauren Hammersley’s character Charmaine Roberts has had a rocky time in Virgin River, confessing that Jack wasn’t the father of her unborn twins like everyone thought, which left season 4 on a huge cliffhanger.

Some of her well-known roles include Lisa Mason in the television sitcom Mr. D and lawyer Adele in Orphan Black.

Tim Matheson

Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins. (Image credit: Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022)

Tim Matheson plays the lovable Vernon “Doc” Mullins, the local physician who Mel works for at the surgery.

Tim has a hefty acting resume since starting his career in 1961 so you have a diverse selection of movies and TV shows you can put on your watch list if you’re wanting to see more of Tim.

One of his most well known roles is his character Vice President John Hoynes in The West Wing and Eric “Otter” Stratton in the 1978 comedy movie National Lampoon’s Animal House.

You can also catch him in The Goldbergs, Hart of Dixie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Leave It to Beaver amongst many others.

Annette O’Toole

Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea. (Image credit: NETFLIX (c) 2020)

Annette O’Toole portrays the mayor and Doc Mullins’ wife, Hope McCrea. Throughout season 4, she was recovering from a serious brain injury after having a catastrophic car accident.

If you’re wanting to catch more of Annette, you can see her in Superman III, It, Smallville, The Good Doctor, Nash Bridges and many others.

Colin Lawrence

Colin Lawrence as Preacher. (Image credit: Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022)

Colin Lawrence is John “Preacher” Middleton, a close friend of Jack Sheridan, who he works for at Jack’s Bar.

The actor has appeared in Morning Show Mysteries, Discretion and a number of Christmas movies including Dancing Through Christmas and the Christmas in Evergreen trilogy.

Ben Hollingsworth

Ben Hollingsworth as Dan Brady. (Image credit: Netflix)

Ben Hollingsworth plays Dan Brady, who served in the Marines with Jack and has been struggling to adjust to normal life.

If you’re missing the troubled Brady in Virgin River, Ben is due to star in a new Hallmark movie called Romance in Style and has starred in Love Under the Olive Tree, Code Black, The Riches, Vendetta and more.

Sarah Dugdale

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie. (Image credit: Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022)

Sarah Dugdale portrays Lizzie, who is the niece of Connie (Nicola Cavendish) and in season 4, she fell for newcomer Denny Cutler (Kai Bradbury).

But, if you want to see her get up to more of her antics, you can watch her in Death of a Cheerleader, Sugar Babies, The Hollow and In the Shadow of the Moon amongst many more.

Virgin River seasons 1-4 are available to watch now on Netflix.