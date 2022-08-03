American Horror Story season 11: everything we know about the Ryan Murphy series

American Horror Story is Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s long-running horror anthology that still manages to deliver chills, thrills and mind-bending plot twists after 10 seasons.

The show has been a huge success, including a spinoff, American Horror Stories , now in its second season at FX on Hulu. Part of that success comes from the team’s ability to keep things fresh with a new theme each season with a revolving cast of actors (and characters) that tend to pop up unexpectedly.

FX chairman John Landgraf confirmed (opens in new tab) that American Horror Story season 11 would be heading into homes this fall at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. The show has been renewed through season 13.

FX likes to keep the details of the series under wraps until the premiere, so it’s not uncommon to have next to no information about the show’s theme until it premieres, but in the coming weeks we’re sure to learn more about who’s returning to the newest season of the horror anthology.

Here’s everything we know about American Horror Story season 11

Landgraf confirmed that American Horror Story season 11 was coming this fall to FX, but he stopped short of making an announcement about the exact premiere date.

In fact, details about season 11 have been more scarce than usual. The TCA summer press tour lines up with the current season of Stories, so FX is likely waiting for the show to wrap up before talking about AHS season 11.

As soon as more information is available we’ll have all of the details for you, including when viewers in the UK will be able to watch along with the US.

American Horror Story season 11 cast

Like everything else in the AHS world, casting is one of those closely-held secrets. That said, there are several key actors who have appeared across multiple seasons of AHS (and now American Horror Stories as well) who might make an appearance in season 11.

Two long standing members of the AHS family are Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. Both actors took season 9 off but returned for season 10. If they’re available they’ll likely make an appearance in some capacity, whether it’s a full season role or a guest appearance.

Paulson recently told Variety (opens in new tab)that she’s open to a return to AHS, but she’s also concerned that fans of the show might be more interested in seeing new faces in the franchise. But that wasn’t the only reason she might pass.

"Let someone else scream and run and cry for a second. Other people can do that too! Also, my nervous system. There was a time when I was younger when I was like, 'I can do this all night. I love it!' Now I’m like, 'Momma’s tired!'"

Other AHS frequent flyers include Adina Porter, Kathy Bates, Denis O’Hare, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, Lily Rabe and Emma Roberts.

American Horror Story season 11 plot

While there are no details on the plot for season 11, we can imagine that there will be ties to previous seasons of the show. It’s not just limited to characters, either; locations from previous seasons can also show up in season 11. You never know what to expect until the show premieres, which is half the fun.

Interestingly, the AHS spinoff American Horror Stories is now in its second season and the season premiere episode featured a connection to AHS season 2’s Coven. The first season of the spinoff featured a link to the first season of AHS, which came to be known as Murder House.

What that means is that the level of connectivity is higher than ever between the series; American Horror Story can now connect to stories from the spinoff and vice versa. Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have indeed created a vibrant universe to play in; and play they do.

Here’s a look at all of the themes for previous seasons:

Season 1 Murder House

Season 2: Asylum

Season 3: Coven

Season 4: Freak Show

Season 5: Hotel

Season 6: Roanoke

Season 7: Cult

Season 8: Apocalypse

Season 9: 1984

Season 10: Double Feature

American Horror Story season 11 trailer

Watch this space for the American Horror Story season 11 trailer. We’ll add it in as soon as one is available.

How to watch American Horror Story season 11

American Horror Story season 11 airs on FX, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu. FX is available through most cable TV subscriptions, but if you've cut the cord you can watch FX on streaming platforms like Sling TV , FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Past seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu.

We’ll add details of when and how to watch the new season in the UK as soon as more information is available.