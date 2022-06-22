American Horror Stories season 2: release date, cast, plot, everything we know

American Horror Stories season 2 is coming to FX on Hulu this summer with all new anthology–style stories from the brilliantly macabre minds of creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

This spinoff of American Horror Story differs from the juggernaut original franchise in that each episode is its own story, whereas AHS features one to two stories that play out over the course of the season.

Here’s everything we know about American Horror Stories season 2.

American Horror Stories season 2 arrives on July 21. The first season of the series premieres in July as well, so it’s safe to say that American Horror Stories is a summer series while American Horror Story sticks to the fall.

There is currently no release date for the UK.

What is American Horror Stories season 2 about?

One of the hallmarks of the AHS franchise is that you never really know what the new season is about until it arrives. With American Horror Stories, the challenge to decipher the clues is made harder because the show features an anthology format.

Each episode is unique. Some of the episodes are tied together thematically and some of the episodes reference past seasons of the main show. Others are pure standalone stories. The fun part is not knowing what’s coming next, a technique that Murphy and Falchuk have mastered over the years.

Here’s the series synopsis from FX on Hulu:

"American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.

Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The franchise is produced by Twentieth Television.

The series is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto."

Who is in the American Horror Stories season 2 cast?

The cast for American Horror Stories season 2 hasn’t been announced yet, but we learned from the first season that anyone can show up. In fact, don't be surprised if the don't release the names of all the season 2 cast members for that very reason.

Each episode generally features new characters, whether it’s new actors to the franchise playing brand new characters or franchise alums playing new roles. Some actors might even show up in multiple episodes, as was the case with Aaron Tveit in the first season.

We also learned that cameos are possible. Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Dylan McDermott and Matt Bomer all showed up in season 1. Memorable locations within the franchise might also show up, as we saw with Murder House. Murder House, which was the focus of American Horror Story’s first season, factored heavily in the first season of Stories.

Is there a trailer for American Horror Stories season 2?

While there’s no trailer as yet for American Horror Stories season 2, there is some very creepy key art that was released to tease the upcoming season. If you’re like us, you’re getting major creepy vibes already. (And yes, their eyes really are following you!)

Somebody’s watching you. FX’s American Horror Stories Season 2 drops 7/21 only on @Hulu pic.twitter.com/Wfg0NkZ1umJune 21, 2022 See more

How to watch American Horror Stories season 2

American Horror Stories season 2 is a FX on Hulu original series, and that means it’s only available to watch if you subscribe to Hulu. You can choose a standalone Hulu subscription, a Hulu with Live TV subscription or you might choose the Disney Plus Bundle, which gives you access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN.