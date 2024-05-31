9-1-1 season 8: everything we know about the first responder drama

After making a successful move from Fox to ABC for the fall 2023-2024 TV season, 9-1-1 season 7 took fans on an emotional roller coaster ride that ended with some big questions lingering for Station 118's future. We're looking forward to seeing what happens in 9-1-1 season 8.

With Station 19 ending in spring 2024, 9-1-1 becomes ABC's premiere firefighter/first responder drama in the network's 2024-2025 TV lineup.

Here's everything we know about 9-1-1 season 8.

9-1-1 season 8 will air on Thursdays at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC, followed by the new series Doctor Odyssey and Grey's Anatomy season 21. New episodes will be available the next day on Hulu. Previous seasons of 9-1-1 are available on Hulu now.

We don't have a premiere date just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

ABC is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord, then you can watch shows on ABC without cable through a live streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV.

9-1-1 season 8 cast

It's still early for casting information, but here are the cast members expected to return for 9-1-1 season 8:

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) as Athena Grant

Peter Krause (Parenthood) as Bobby Nash

Oliver Stark (Into the Badlands) as Evan "Buck" Buckley

Aisha Hinds (Detroit 1-8-7) as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson

Kenneth Choi (Sons of Anarchy) as Howie "Chimney" Han

Jennifer Love Hewitt (Criminal Minds) as Maddie Buckley

Ryan Guzman (Notorious) as Eddie Diaz

Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz

9-1-1 season 8 premise

We don't have any information about the plot for 9-1-1 season 8, but here's the official series synopsis from ABC:

"Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1. The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders — including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers — who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from real-life, high-pressure experiences of first responders who regularly face heart-stopping situations that are often unpredictable, intense and uplifting at the same time."

9-1-1 season 8 trailer

It's too early for a trailer for 9-1-1 season 8, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.