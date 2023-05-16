9-1-1 season 7: everything we know about the new season

The Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk first responder series 9-1-1 is making moves. 9-1-1 season 7 is moving from Fox to ABC for the fall 2023-2024 TV season.

Though it's moving networks, 9-1-1 will continue to be produced by 20th Century Television, which is part of the Disney family along with ABC and Fox.

Here's everything we know about 9-1-1 season 7.

There's no release date for 9-1-1 season 7. For the past six seasons the show was an anchor for Fox during the fall television season, so there's every reason to expect it to be included in ABC's fall schedule. Given the current writer's strike, though, it's difficult to predict when the new season might premiere.

ABC has not indicated which day 9-1-1 will land on in their fall lineup. As soon as we get more information we'll have it for you here.

We'll also be sure to add in UK premiere dates when they're available.

9-1-1 season 7 cast

The entire cast survived the season 6 finale, which means they should all be returning for season 7.

Angela Bassett leads the cast as Officer Athena Grant. Bassett is known for her role as Queen Ramonda in Marvel's Black Panther franchise; her work in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. She has appeared in several seasons of Murphy's other hit series, American Horror Story. She has also starred in hit movies like What's Love Got to Do With It, Waiting to Exhale and How Stella Got Her Groove Back.

Peter Krause stars as Captain Bobby Nash. Krause is known for his work in Parenthood, Dirty Sexy Money, The Catch and Six Feet Under.

Here's the full cast that's expected to return for 9-1-1 season 7:

Angela Bassett as Athena Grant

Peter Krause as Bobby Nash

Oliver Stark (Into the Badlands) as Evan "Buck" Buckley

Aisha Hinds (Detroit 1-8-7) as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson

Kenneth Choi (Sons of Anarchy) as Howie "Chimney" Han

Jennifer Love Hewitt (Criminal Minds) as Maddie Buckley

Ryan Guzman (Notorious) as Eddie Diaz

Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz

9-1-1 season 7 plot

We don't know anything about the plot for season 7, but here's the show's current synopsis from Fox:

"Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives."

9-1-1 season 7 trailer

There's no trailer for 9-1-1 season 7 yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch 9-1-1 season 7

9-1-1 season 7 will air on ABC, with new episodes available the next day on Hulu. Previous seasons of 9-1-1 are available on Hulu now.

ABC is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord, then you can watch shows on ABC without cable through a live streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV.