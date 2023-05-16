9-1-1 season 7: everything we know about the new season
9-1-1 will return for a new season in a new home.
The Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk first responder series 9-1-1 is making moves. 9-1-1 season 7 is moving from Fox to ABC for the fall 2023-2024 TV season.
Though it's moving networks, 9-1-1 will continue to be produced by 20th Century Television, which is part of the Disney family along with ABC and Fox.
Here's everything we know about 9-1-1 season 7.
9-1-1 season 7 release date
There's no release date for 9-1-1 season 7. For the past six seasons the show was an anchor for Fox during the fall television season, so there's every reason to expect it to be included in ABC's fall schedule. Given the current writer's strike, though, it's difficult to predict when the new season might premiere.
ABC has not indicated which day 9-1-1 will land on in their fall lineup. As soon as we get more information we'll have it for you here.
We'll also be sure to add in UK premiere dates when they're available.
9-1-1 season 7 cast
The entire cast survived the season 6 finale, which means they should all be returning for season 7.
Angela Bassett leads the cast as Officer Athena Grant. Bassett is known for her role as Queen Ramonda in Marvel's Black Panther franchise; her work in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. She has appeared in several seasons of Murphy's other hit series, American Horror Story. She has also starred in hit movies like What's Love Got to Do With It, Waiting to Exhale and How Stella Got Her Groove Back.
Peter Krause stars as Captain Bobby Nash. Krause is known for his work in Parenthood, Dirty Sexy Money, The Catch and Six Feet Under.
Here's the full cast that's expected to return for 9-1-1 season 7:
- Angela Bassett as Athena Grant
- Peter Krause as Bobby Nash
- Oliver Stark (Into the Badlands) as Evan "Buck" Buckley
- Aisha Hinds (Detroit 1-8-7) as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson
- Kenneth Choi (Sons of Anarchy) as Howie "Chimney" Han
- Jennifer Love Hewitt (Criminal Minds) as Maddie Buckley
- Ryan Guzman (Notorious) as Eddie Diaz
- Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz
9-1-1 season 7 plot
We don't know anything about the plot for season 7, but here's the show's current synopsis from Fox:
"Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives."
9-1-1 season 7 trailer
There's no trailer for 9-1-1 season 7 yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.
How to watch 9-1-1 season 7
9-1-1 season 7 will air on ABC, with new episodes available the next day on Hulu. Previous seasons of 9-1-1 are available on Hulu now.
ABC is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord, then you can watch shows on ABC without cable through a live streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast (opens in new tab) and blog (opens in new tab) dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview (opens in new tab), in 2022.