Station 19 season 7: everything we know about the drama series

Fans of the Shondaland Universe on ABC should be nothing short of happy, as Seattle's favorite firefighters are set to return for Station 19 season 7.

After a dramatic season that saw both Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) and Jack Gibson (Grey Damon) go head first into downward spirals only to rebound as healthier and more whole people, while Andy served as the glue that held her work family together, viewers are quite eager to see what happens next in the lives of these brave heroes.

So what do we know about the new episodes of Station 19 season 7? Keep reading to find out.

We don't have official word as to when the new episodes start airing. However, once production gets underway and more information about the season 7 premiere becomes available, we'll pass along the update.

While you wait for new episodes, now would be a great time to rewatch your favorite moments from season 6 on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

Station 19 season 7 plot

It's too early to know the specific storylines for season 7. However, with Travis' (Jay Hayden) election in the rearview mirror and a new, yet familiar, face leading the way as the official captain of Station 19, we know at the very least the show moves forward with some season 6 drama left behind. Plus, considering the personal lives of the firefighters have always been at the heart of the series, Station 19 fans should anticipate watching as each of the characters continue to navigate the complexities of their love lives and relationships with family and friends.

On an interesting note, the popular series is expected to reach its 100th episode milestone with the fifth episode of season 7.

Barrett Doss and Carlos Miranda, Station 19 (Image credit: ABC/James Clark)

Station 19 season 7 cast

As of publication, all of the main cast members are expected to return since they are still under contract as mentioned in Deadline (opens in new tab). That means Jaina Lee Ortiz returns as the glue of Station 19, Andy Herrera. Ortiz has previously been spotted in The Long Game, Righteous Thieves, Shooter and Rosewood.

Viewers can also anticipate seeing the following in the new season:

Jason George (Barbershop)

Grey Damon (Aquarius)

Barrett Doss (Iron Fist)

Jay Hayden (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)

Danielle Savre (Heroes)

Boris Kodjoe (House of Cards)

Stefania Spampinato (Ford v Ferrari)

Carlos Miranda (Bosch)

Josh Randall (Westworld)

Merle Dandridge (Truth Be Told)

Additionally, we anticipate Grey’s Anatomy star Chandra Wilson will continue making her rounds on Station 19 as Miranda Bailey.

Station 19 season 7 trailer

A season 7 trailer is not yet available. However, as we get closer to the season premiere and one is released, we'll place it here.

How to watch Station 19

Station 19 is an ABC original series and as such, new episodes air live directly on the broadcast network. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . New episodes also become available for next-day streaming on Hulu.

New episodes of the series stream on Disney Plus in the UK.