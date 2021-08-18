‘Truth Be Told’ season 2: Release date, trailer and everything else we know about the Apple TV Plus series

Truth Be Told, one of Apple TV Plus’ first original series to debut on the streaming platform all the way back in 2019, is ready to return for its second season, and it’s even bigger than season one.

Created by Nichelle D. Tramble (The Good Wife, Snowfall) and executive produced by Octavia Spencer, who also stars in the series, Truth Be Told is a crime drama that follows podcaster Poppy Parnell. Truth Be Told was one of the first Apple TV Plus series to walk away with awards, winning Outstanding Writing for a Drama series from the NAACP’s Image Awards.

With Truth Be Told season two about to get underway, here is everything we know about the series.

Truth Be Told returns to Apple TV Plus on Friday, Aug. 20. The first episode will be available to stream as of Aug. 20, with a new episode from the show’s 10-episode second season then being released every Friday.

This gives Apple TV Plus two new shows currently releasing every Friday, as the second season of Ted Lasso also releases new episodes at the end of the work week. Apple TV Plus will also be dropping the second season for another of its original series, See, on Aug. 27.

This is all part of full plate of Apple TV Plus Originals set to get released in 2021, including a return of The Morning Show and new series like Invasion, Foundation and more.

What is the plot of ‘Truth Be Told’ season two?

After being forced to reinvestigate a previous murder case she was involved in, another part of Poppy’s past will serve as the focus on season two, this time in the form of a lifelong friend, media mogul Micah Keith.

Keith’s husband was murdered but the police have dropped the case, so she turns to Poppy for help. But the more that Poppy learns about the case the more strain is put on Poppy and Micah’s friendship. In addition, her own personal life, including her marriage, seems to be fraying.

You can catch up with the first season of Truth Be Told on Apple TV Plus.

Who is in the ‘Truth Be Told’ cast?

Octavia Spencer headlines Truth Be Told as Poppy Parnell. The Oscar winner (The Help) has had some memorable TV roles in her career thus far, including portrayals of herself on shows like 30 Rock and Black-ish and earning an Emmy nomination for her role as Madame C.J. Walker in the mini series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.

New to the cast for season two is Kate Hudson, who will be playing Micah Keith. Though Hudson has appeared as a guest star in a few TV shows, like Glee, this will be her first time as a lead on the small screen.

Other cast members include Mekhi Phifer, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thomas, Haneefah Wood, Katherine LaNassa, Michael Beach, Tami Roman, Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge and Mychala Faith Lee.

Is there a ‘Truth Be Told’ season two trailer?

Apple released the official trailer for Truth Be Told’s second season in the beginning of August. You can watch it for yourself immediately below.

How to watch ‘Truth Be Told’

There’s only one way to watch Truth Be Told, with an Apple TV Plus subscription. The streaming service, which launched in the fall of 2019, is available for a monthly subscription of $4.99 per month. With that you get access to all Apple TV Plus originals, like Ted Lasso, See, The Morning Show and Apple TV Plus original movies, including the newly released CODA.

Three month free trials are available to Apple TV Plus for consumers who purchase a new Apple product, i.e. an iPhone, iPad or Mac computer. You can also get a seven-day free trial if you just sign up for Apple TV Plus without purchasing an Apple product.

FYI, even if you have an Apple TV device, it does not automatically mean that you have Apple TV Plus.