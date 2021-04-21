Sundance darling 'CODA' to hit theaters and Apple TV Plus on Aug. 13

Apple has announced that it's bringing CODA — a standout film from 2021's Sundance Film Festival — to theaters and Apple TV+ on Aug. 13.

The film follows high school senior Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), who lives with her parents and older brother in the fishing community of Gloucester, Mass. The film's title is an acronym — CODA stands for Child of Deaf Adults, and Rubi is the only member of her family without a hearing impairment. Ruby serves as interpreter for her family, but starts to get pulled away by her own life and love.

We were impressed in our CODA review back in January.

Fifteen minutes in, and it’s clear why CODA, writer/director Siân Heder’s stylish remake of the French film La Famille Bélier, kicked off the 2021 Sundance Film Festival on January 28, 2021. The film explores weighty themes like fear of failure, co-dependence, and ambition with laughter and honesty. It's an engaging balance act as a close knit family learns to let go and make room for each other's dreams.

The dual release finds Apple in the same boat as other distributors, most notably Warner Media, which is putting all of its major releases in 2021 on HBO Max on the same day they hit theaters. (That strategy will change in 2022.)

CODA was written and directed by Siân Heder, who also did Tallulah and Little America. In addition to Jones, CODA stars Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, Amy Forsyth, Kevin Chapman, and Marlee Matlin.

