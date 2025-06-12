How to watch Echo Valley: stream the Julianne Moore & Sydney Sweeney movie online from around the world

A star-studded new thriller movie lands on streaming on Friday, June 13, and it might be one of the must-watch movies streaming this month. So here's how to watch Echo Valley when it releases.

Echo Valley stars Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney as a mother and daughter with a terrible secret. Domnhall Gleeson and Kyle MacLachlan also star.

Sweeney plays Claire, a troubled girl who after a shocking event returns home to her mother Kate. As Kate starts to work out what went on before Claire's return, she has to make a decision as to how far she'll go to protect her child.

The trailer promises gripping performances, tough decisions and some creepy character work, so here's how to watch Echo Valley.

How to watch Echo Valley

To watch Echo Valley, you'll have to sign up to Apple TV Plus.

The movie was created exclusively for Apple's streaming service and so it's unlikely that it'll be available on any other platform, or show in cinemas or theaters.

You can find prices for Apple TV Plus below. It's worth noting that Apple offers two different subscriptions and you want the standard, not Apple TV Plus MLS, as this latter is solely for soccer streaming and won't let you watch shows or movies like Echo Valley.

How to watch Echo Valley for free

If you've never signed up for Apple TV Plus before, you'll be able to watch Echo Valley for free. Some of these options even apply for returning subscribers, or people who've not had access for several months.

There are multiple Apple TV Plus free trials ranging from week-long ones that anyone can enjoy, to many-month-long ones for members of other subscriptions, services and plans.

Once your free trial ends, you'll be automatically enrolled onto a standard Apple TV Plus subscription.