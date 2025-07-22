Apple TV Plus finally reveals the release date for the third season of the best comedy it's ever made — I feared it would never happen

I have a huge smile on my face because Apple TV Plus has just announced Maya Rudolph's brilliant comedy Loot will return for its third season on Wednesday, October 15. The first two episodes will drop that day, with the remaining episodes of the 10-part series added every Wednesday through to December 10.

It was announced some while ago that we would be seeing more of Molly Wells (Rudolph), who aims to discover what life is really about after getting an $87 billion divorce settlement from her terrible tech billionaire husband, John Novak (Adam Scott).

However, as the wait grew, some fans, including me, began to wonder when and if we'd ever see season 3.

Molly and love interest Arthur (Image credit: Apple TV+)

But thankfully Apple has put us all out of misery, and we will be betting more of this wonderfully fresh, vibrant, and fun comedy, which is packed full of great performances, not least Rudolph as Molly. She pulls off the quite incredible trick of making you sympathetic about a spoilt billionaire!

If you’ve not watched Loot, there are spoilers ahead, and please do watch it because it's truly hilarious. Easily the funniest comedy Apple has produced. Yes, it's better than Ted Lasso!

The big question for Loot season 3 is might Molly and Arthur, who works at her charity foundation, finally get together. The pair kissed twice in the season 2 finale, but their not together as Arthur has a girlfriend and isn't convinced that dating his billionaire boss is a great idea.

The short but funny trailer Apple has dropped gives us a tantalising hint that healing crystal hugger Molly and Arthur might be together as we see him in the background.

Teasing the new series, the makers say: "Molly has landed the jet for season three, with viewers left on the edge of their seats following the season two finale that saw Wells and her trusted assistant, Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster), board Molly’s private jet with her orders to take her as far away as possible after blowback from her fellow billionaires about stepping up philanthropy and her awkward exchange with her will-they, won’t-they colleague, Arthur (Nat Faxon).

"The upcoming season will also continue to follow the antics of the beloved group of misfits at The Wells Foundation as they work together so Molly can live up to her promise of giving away all of her vast fortune."

All the key cast are back, plus there are some new guest stars, including legendary Happy Days actor Henry Winkler.

It certainly is a happy day knowing that the first two episodes of Loot season 3 will land on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, October 15, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through to December 10.