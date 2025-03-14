Ted Lasso season 4: cast and everything we know

Time to pull out your AFC Richmond gear once again, because Ted Lasso season 4 is on the way.

Though Ted Lasso season 3 was billed at the time as the final season of the hit Apple TV Plus original series, rumors soon began to swirl that a fourth season could be in the works. Well, Ted Lasso season 4 is officially happening.

For those that need a reminder, Ted Lasso season 3 ultimately saw Ted decide to leave AFC Richmond to return to the US to be closer to his son. But he left Richmond in a good place, with Coach Beard, Roy and Nate leading the team, while it was also teased that Rebecca and Keeley were working to launch a women’s AFC Richmond team.

How will the story of Ted Lasso continue? When will fans be able to watch it? Who from the original series is returning? We’ve got all the information we have on those questions and more directly below.

There is no premiere date for Ted Lasso season 4 at this time.

The official announcement of the new season came on March 14, but there was no hint at where things stood in terms of writing on the new season, production and ultimately when fans can expect to watch it. While this is just speculation on our part, all of that would lead us to believe that Ted Lasso season 4 isn’t likely to premiere until 2026 at the earliest, but we’ll update this page as more news comes out.

Whenever Ted Lasso season 4 premieres, it is going to stream exclusively on Apple TV Plus, so a subscription will be necessary. In the meantime, Apple TV Plus subscribers can watch the first three seasons of Ted Lasso on the platform whenever they want.

Ted Lasso season 4 cast

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Jason Sudeikis is set to reprise his Emmy-winning role as Ted Lasso. He is right now the only confirmed cast member for the new season.

However, it has been reported that deals were made with Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), likely confirming they are returning as well. Considering that Brendan Hunt is set to continue in his role as executive producer, we’d also wager that he’ll be back as Coach Beard.

It's unclear at this time if other Ted Lasso regulars will be back, but it would be hard to imagine the show without Juno Temple’s Keeley, Phil Dunster’s Jamie Tartt, Nick Mohammed’s Nate, Toheeb Jimoh’s Sam, Cristo Fernandez’s Danny, Kola Bokinni’s Isaac and Billy Harris’ Colin.

We’ll update this post as news comes out about their returns or any new additions to the cast.

Ted Lasso season 4 plot

There are no official plot details at this time for Ted Lasso season 4, but between where things left off and rumors that have been swirling since the show’s ending, there are some ideas.

As we mentioned, the creation of an AFC Richmond women’s team could be a big plot point for the show moving forward. And of course they’ll have to find a way to presumably bring Ted back to the UK after he left to be closer to his family.

Figuring that out is going to be Goldstein, who in addition to starring serves as an executive producer and writer on the show. He is joined in the writing room for season 4 by Leanne Bowen, Sara Walker, Phoebe Walsh, Sasha Garron and Julia Lindon, with Dylan Marron serving as the story editor.

Ted Lasso season 4 trailer

There is no trailer for Ted Lasso season 4 right now. When one becomes available online we’ll add it here.

Ted Lasso season 4 behind the scenes

It’s incredible to recall, but the character of Ted Lasso was originally created as a promo bit for the Premier League coming to what was then NBC Sports in the US. From there it was developed by Sudeikis, Hunt, Bill Lawrence and Joe Kelly, all of whom remain executive producers on the show along with Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Bill Wrubel, Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer.

A new member of the creative team for Ted Lasso season 4 is Jack Burditt, Emmy-winning executive producer of Modern Family, 30 Rock and Nobody Wants This, who becomes another executive producer on the show.

While Ted Lasso is an Apple TV Plus original, it is also a production of Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television and Doozer Productions.

If you want to hear Sudeikis talk about the future of Ted Lasso, he recently appeared on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce.