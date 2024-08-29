Nobody Wants This: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Kristen Bell comedy series

When she's not voicing Anna in the Frozen movies, Kristen Bell is starring in some of the wittiest comedies around, a trend that continues in the new series, Nobody Wants This.

Netflix original series follows Bell's Joanne, an agnostic podcaster who has a knack for being rather unfiltered about her personal life, who falls for a guy that she wouldn't necessarily label as her type. What makes him so different from the other men she's dated? Well, for starters, he's a rabbi.

Bell alone should be reason enough to draw your interest to the new series, but with this premise and after seeing the trailer, you should be all in on wanting to watch it. Here's everything we know about Nobody Wants This.

Nobody Wants This kicks off its 10-episode debut season on Thursday, September 26, on Netflix. Those hoping to watch the series need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers.

Nobody Wants This cast

Kristen Bell land Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This (Image credit: Netflix)

As previously mentioned, Nobody Wants This stars Kristen Bell as Joanne. Shooting to superstardom due to her roles in Heroes and Veronica Mars, in recent years, Bell has gained notoriety for her comedic chops starring in things like The People We Hate at the Wedding and the Emmy-nominated The Good Place.

Starring opposite Bell in the new show is Adam Brody as Noah. The actor famously played Seth in The O.C., and most recently has been seen starring in American Fiction, River Wild, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Fleishman Is in Trouble.

Rounding out the Nobody Wants This cast are Justine Lupe (Succession) as Morgan, Paul Ben-Victor (Diarra from Detroit) as IIan, Tovah Feldshuh (Harlan Coben's Shelter) as Bina and Timothy Simons (Don't Worry Darling).

Nobody Wants This plot

Here is the official synopsis for the series:

"An agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi on the rebound walk into a party. When they walk out — together — the unlikely pair, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), can tell there is something between them. But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life, all of the modern obstacles to love and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families — including her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe) and his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons).”

Nobody Wants This trailer

The trailer certainly has us ready to dive into the series. Check it out for yourself below.