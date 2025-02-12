Forever: teaser, cast and everything we know about the Judy Blume adaptation series

From super producer Mara Brock Akil comes the new series Forever, an adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic 1975 novel of the same name. The series follows two teens as they explore a young romance in 2018, both novices in the subject matter. However, as they realize that the spark between them goes beyond just a puppy love, will they be able to handle all that comes along with the real adult feelings and emotions they share?

Here’s everything we know about Forever.

A specific release date for Forever has not yet been announced. However, when the show does premiere in 2025, it will do so on Netflix. Those hoping to watch episodes of the series need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers.

Forever plot

Here’s a breakdown of the series’ plot as spelled out by Netflix’s site Tudum:

“A reimagination of the 1975 novel, the romantic drama Forever follows the epic love story of two Black teens exploring their identities through the awkward and moving journey of being each other’s capital-F Firsts…The young athletes fall hard for each other as they learn just how deeply their first love will affect the rest of their lives, all set against the sun-drenched backdrop of 2018 Los Angeles.”

Again, Forever is based on Judy Blume’s 1975 novel . Here is a synopsis of the original novel:

“Katherine and Michael are in love, and Katherine knows it’s forever—especially after she loses her virginity to him. But when they’re separated for the summer, she begins to have feelings for another boy. What does this say about her love for Michael? And what does ‘forever’ mean, anyway? Is this the love of a lifetime, or the very beginning of a lifetime of love?”

Forever cast

Lovie Simone (Manhunt) and Michael Cooper Jr. (Infraction) have been cast as the show’s leads Keisha Clark and Justin Edwards. Netflix describes Keisha as a “young confident, smart and fiery track star,” while Justin is summarized as a “nerd at heart disguised in an athlete’s body.”

Helping to round out the rest of the Forever cast are the following:

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show) as Dawn

Wood Harris (Creed III) as Eric

Xosha Roquemore (Captain America: Brave New World) as Shelly

Marvin Lawrence Winans III (Abbott Elementary) as Jaden

Barry Shabaka Henley (Bob Hearts Abishola) as George

Ali Gallo (Incoming) as Chloe

Niles Fitch (This Is Us) as Darius

Paigion Walker (A Kill for a Kill) as Tiffany

E’myri Crutchfield (Fargo) as Tammy

Forever trailer

A trailer for the series has not yet been released. However, check out this captivating teaser.