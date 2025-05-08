Netflix adds a new series based on the Judy Blume classic — and I can't wait to watch it
Forever is the story of two teens experience first love.
Judy Blume has written some of the most memorable young adult books in the modern era, and her 1975 seminal classic, Forever, is available to stream on Netflix now.
Here's the official logline for the movie: "Judy Blume's groundbreaking 1975 novel, Forever, is being reimagined for a new generation by Mara Brock Akil. It’s an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts, set in Los Angeles, 2018."
Blume, who penned such classics as Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret and Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing, told Tudum, how delighted she was to see her book translated for a Netflix series. "I'm thrilled that Mara has chosen to tell this story through her own lens. It is gratifying to know that, 50 years after its release, the love story at the core of Forever is still resonating with audiences."
Though five decades have passed since Blume published "Forever", the story is as important now as it was back then. "All the questions we have to sort through — the first time you have sex, your first kiss, the first time you say ‘I love you’ — it resonated then, and it resonates now," Brock Akil said. In thinking of a modern update, it was important to capture the powerful force of first love and the way the feeling stays with you for years and years.
In penning her adaptation, Brock Akil knew that Keisha and Justin's love story needed to be set in a place where their love could grow, ultimately deciding on LA. "What better metaphor for this love story than what LA represents, for not only me, but for a lot of people,” she told Tudum. "You’re looking for a place to follow your dreams, and love is a part of that."
Forever stars Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark and Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin Edwards. The series also features Karen Pittman, Wood Harris, Xosha Roquemore, Marvin Lawrence Winans III and Barry Shabaka Henley.
Forever is available to stream now on Netflix.
