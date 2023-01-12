Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret: release date, cast, trailer for the Judy Blume classic

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret is finally getting a big screen adaptation. Judy Blume’s groundbreaking novel about childhood, religion, sexuality and the arrival of puberty features an all-star cast and is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2023 .

Blume’s novel was written in 1970 and has found itself atop many a banned books list over the years for its frank and honest portrayal of things that pre-teen and teenage girls go through from first crushes to navigating school social strata, from buying a first bra to getting their first period.

Variety (opens in new tab)reports that unlike other authors, Blume held onto the rights to her book until 2018, when she granted permission to director Kelly Fremon Craig to bring the movie to life with Academy Award winner James L. Brooks under his Gracie Films production company. Lionsgate will serve as the movie’s distributor.

Here’s everything we know about Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret premieres in theaters in the US and the UK on April 28, 2023.

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret cast

Despite her young age, Abby Ryder Fortson has been acting for years and she was one of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top 30 Stars Under the Age of 18. Her breakout role came as Cassie Lang, daughter of Scott Lang in 2015’s Ant-Man and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. She will lead the movie as the titular star, Margaret.

Rachel McAdams plays Margaret’s mother, Barbara. McAdams has been in several high-profile projects over the years but she’s probably best known for her role in The Notebook and Mean Girls.

Elle Graham plays Margaret’s friend Nancy Wheeler. Most recently, Graham starred as Gracie in She Said . She also appeared in Stranger Things , Swamp Thing, The Walking Dead and Secrets of Sulphur Springs.

Margaret’s well-intentioned dad Herb is played by Benny Safdie, an actor, writer and director known for his work in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Licorice Pizza .

Academy Award winner Kathy Bates really needs no introduction. She stars as Margaret’s doting grandmother Sylvia. Perhaps best known for her role in Misery, Bates has appeared in a number of shows and movies over the years including The Office, American Horror Story and Feud.

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret plot

Based on Blume's novel, the movie closely follows the story of a young girl who is trying to figure out who she is. Here's the movie's description from Lionsgate:

"A beloved and best-selling classic comes to the big screen with Lionsgate’s adaptation of Judy Blume’s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Starring Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret, this timeless, coming-of-age story has transcended decades and spoken to generations.

"At 11, Margaret is moving to a new town and beginning to contemplate everything about life, friendship and adolescence. She relies on her mother (McAdams), who offers loving support but is herself finding her own footing in a new place, and her grandmother Sylvia (Bates), who is coming to terms with finding happiness in the next phase of her life. For all three, questions of identity, one’s place in the world and what brings meaning to a life will draw them closer together than ever before. From writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen) and Gracie Films’ Academy Award®-winning producer James L. Brooks. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. is the theatrical event for everyone who has ever wondered where they fit in. "

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret trailer

Here's the trailer for Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret and as you can see it's the perfect blend of heartwarming and funny:

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret director

Kelly Fremon Craig is the writer-director of Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret. She's best known for her work as the writer and director of 2016's Edge of Seventeen starring Haley Lu Richardson, Woody Harrelson and Kyra Sedgwick.