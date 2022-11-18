The movie She Said is based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey that laid the foundation for the #MeToo Movement. The sure-to-be Oscar contender arrives on November 18, and we've got what you need to know to watch it.

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as Twohey and Kantor. As journalists at the New York Times, they’re used to big stories coming across their desks but when sordid tales of women being sexually assaulted behind closed doors in Hollywood, they knew they had to take action.

Together, they started contacting women who had been impacted by this unspeakable violence. They were met with women willing to share their stories and others who were afraid of repercussions

The #MeToo movement was inspired by their work, giving a voice to the countless women who suffered horrific abuse in silence, unable to defend themselves against the powerful Hollywood operatives who utilized a pattern of systemic abuse for their own personal gain.

Here's what you need to know about how to watch She Said.

How to watch She Said in movie theaters

She Said opens exclusively in theaters in the US on November 18, arriving a week later in the UK on November 25. Fandango (opens in new tab) is a great resource to see where it's playing at a theater near you. The movie is rated R and has a run time of two hours and 15 minutes.

Interested in seeing She Said in movie theaters but not looking forward to paying the ticket price? Movie theater subscription and membership deals offer movie lovers potential savings on their trips to the cinema. Offered by many US and UK movie theater chains, these packages offer discounted tickets, occasional free tickets and set monthly allotment of tickets, as well as other theater-going perks like deals on concessions.

Is She Said streaming?

If you're hoping to stay home and catch She Said via a streaming service, be ready to wait. The movie is playing in theaters exclusively, likely for at least 45 days before making the jump to streaming. If it performs well, it could be more than 45 days.

Seeing as She Said is a Universal Pictures movie, after its theatrical run it is likely going to to stream on Peacock, though nothing has been confirmed at this time.

We'll update this page as more info on She Said's streaming and digital on-demand plans are shared.

What else you need to know about She Said

She Said is getting some high praise. What to Watch's She Said review gave the movie five stars, calling it "a heart-thumping passionate triumph." As of this writing, She Said has been "Certified Fresh" by the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), sitting on an 85% critic score.

In addition to Mulligan and Kazan, She Said also stars Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, The Serpent Queen), Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects, Shutter Island) Keilly McQuail (Orange is the New Black, The Plot Against America), Andre Braugher (The Good Fight, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty, A Gifted Man), Ashley Judd (Berlin Station, Heat), Maren Lord (Paper Girls) and Tom Pelphrey (Ozark).

The movie is directed by Maria Schrader and written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz.

Watch the She Said trailer right here.