Dakota Johnson has to choose between Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans in the 2025 new movie Materialists, but thankfully, you don’t. You can just sit back and enjoy the latest romance movie from Celine Song, and we’ve got all the details on when, where and how to watch Materialists for you right here.

This is Song’s second movie, with her first being the widely-acclaimed and Oscar-nominated Past Lives. Adding three major movie stars and a plot that offers a bit more comedy (though the movie has a maturity to its comedy and take on romance) made it one of the 2025 summer indie movies that we couldn’t wait to check out, and now we all can.

So read on to figure out exactly how to watch Materialists (including whether or not it is available online).

How to watch Materialists in movie theaters

Materialists is now playing exclusively in US movie theaters, as well as in Canada, Australia and other international regions. However, UK movie fans looking to watch Materialists are going to have to wait a little bit, as the movie is releasing on August 15 in the UK.

In order to find out exactly what movie theaters are playing Materialists in your area, check out Fandango. The website (which is also available as an app) allows you to see all of the movie theaters in your area where the movie is playing and available showtimes. When you find one you like, you can buy your ticket directly through Fandango.

If you have a particular movie theater you like to go to, you should look into movie theater subscription and membership programs. Not only will this let you see locations and showtimes, but it also gives you an opportunity to save some money as these programs typically offer free, discounted or monthly allotments of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks.

Is Materialists streaming?

No, you cannot stream Materialists at this time.

Materialists is only available to watch in movie theaters right now, and we have no details on when the movie is going to be made available to watch at home via streaming or digital on-demand (the latter is all but assured to come first).

While we don’t know exactly when Materialists will be streaming, we do know where — Max (expected soon to rebrand back to HBO Max). Max has served as the initial streaming home for all A24 movies for the last couple of years (it recently added A24 movies Parthenope, The Brutalist and others), and that is continuing for the foreseeable future.

When more details about Materialists' streaming plans become available, we’ll add them here.

What else to know about Materialists

Song wrote and directed Materialists. Here is the official synopsis:

“A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.”

The movie pretty much is all about the three main stars — Johnson, Pascal and Evans — but other key players in the cast include Zoe Winters and Marin Ireland.

WTW’s official Materialists review says the movie “will charm you with its honest take on modern love.” It definitely has charmed more than just us, as the movie has a “Fresh” score of 86% (as of publication) on Rotten Tomatoes.

Get a peek at what is in store by watching the Materialists trailer directly below: