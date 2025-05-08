Want to see what many critics have called one of the best comedies of the year? Well now you can as Friendship, starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd, is now playing. But just exactly when, where and how can you watch Friendship? Let us help you out with that.

Friendship is not your typical summer comedy movie. As many fans of Robinson likely know he typically brings his own unique sensibilities to projects. But critics have enjoyed it, as the movie has a “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 93% as of publication. That’s why we ranked it among our must-watch indie summer movies.

If you want to watch Friendship, here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch Friendship in movie theaters

As of May 8, Friendship is playing exclusively in select movie theaters in Los Angeles and New York. The movie will expand to additional US markets on May 16 before arriving nationwide on May 23. On May 12, some theaters are holding advance screenings in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

At this time there is no confirmed release date for Friendship in the UK.

To find out exactly when and where Friendship is playing near you, a great place to check out is Fandango. This website (also available as an app) shows you all of the movie theaters in your area where Friendship is playing and the available showtimes. You can also purchase your ticket for Friendship directly through the site.

For frequent moviegoers that may have a particular theater they like to visit, we’d also recommend you look into movie theater subscription and membership programs. These programs, available through many US and UK movie theater chains, allow moviegoers to get free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as provide access to deals on concessions and other movie theater perks.

Is Friendship streaming?

No, you cannot stream Friendship right now. There is no information at this point on what Friendship’s timeline is going to be for becoming available to watch at home.

We can guess that whenever Friendship becomes available to watch at home it will first do so through digital on-demand platforms, allowing viewers to buy or rent the movie.

There’s also every expectation that Friendship’s streaming debut will eventually come on Max, just as other A24 movies have recently.

We’ll update this post as more information about Friendship’s streaming and at-home viewing plans become available.

What else to know about Friendship

While Tim Robinson stars in Friendship, the movie was written and directed by Andrew DeYoung, who previously directed episodes of The Decameron, Our Flag Means Death, PEN15, Miracle Workers and Shrill.

Here is the official synopsis for Friendship:

“Suburban dad Craig falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor, but Craig’s attempts to make an adult male friend threaten to ruin both of their lives.”

In addition to Robinson and Rudd, the Friendship cast includes Kate Mara and Jack Dylan Graze.

Watch the trailer for Friendship right here to get a sneak peek at the movie: