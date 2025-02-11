Friendship: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd comedy

With the likes of Detroiters and I Think You Should Leave, Tim Robinson has become a brand of humor unto himself. Now he gets to show that off with his first leading role in the movie Friendship, where he and Paul Rudd attempt to portray the weirdness of adult male bonding.

This is another 2025 new movie entry from A24, and this one feels right up the fan-favorite distributor’s alley. It joins a roster of A24 2025 movies that includes Parthenope, Death of a Unicorn, Warfare, The Legend of Ochi, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You and more.

Here is everything you need to know about Friendship.

Friendship is slated to premiere on May 9, exclusively in US movie theaters. At this time we don’t know when the movie is going to premiere in the UK or elsewhere outside the US.

The movie was first screened at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, and will also be shown at the 2025 South by Southwest Film Festival in March 2025.

Friendship cast

Kate Mara and Tim Robinson in Friendship (Image credit: Courtesy of A24)

Tim Robinson leads the way in Friendship as Craig, a suburban dad who doesn’t have many friends. As we mentioned, Robinson is best known for the TV shows that he starred and created, including Detroiters and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, but he’s also appeared in Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers and, most recently, a popular 2025 Super Bowl commercial.

Starring opposite Robinson is Paul Rudd as Craig’s new neighbor. Rudd needs little introduction, as the actor is Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has starred in notable comedies like Anchorman, Wet Hot American Summer, the new Ghostbusters movies and, most recently, Only Murders in the Building season 4.

Kate Mara (Class of ‘09) and Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam! Fury of the Gods) are the other confirmed members of the Friendship cast.

Friendship plot

From a script written by Andrew DeYoung, here is the official synopsis for Friendship:

“Suburban dad Craig has his life turned upside down by the arrival of a new neighbor. As Craig’s attempts to make an adult male friend spiral out of control, their blossoming relationship threatens to ruin both of their lives.”

Friendship trailer

The creepiness of the Friendship trailer is offset by the critics’ quotes that call the movie one of the funniest of the year. Watch it for yourself right here:

Friendship | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Friendship reviews

Following its premiere at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival, Friendship has received an 87% “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes , with one critic saying the movie feels like an “ extended episode of I Think You Should Leave ” (a compliment he assures readers).

Friendship director

Andrew DeYoung is the director of Friendship, in addition to writing the movie. This is DeYoung’s first feature movie directing job, though he has consistently worked on some major TV shows in recent years, including The Decameron, Our Flag Means Death, PEN15, Miracle Workers, Dave and Man Seeking Woman. He also earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for the 2022 TV special Would It Kill You to Laugh?, which he also directed.

Friendship behind-the-scenes

A24 is the distributor of the movie, but the production companies behind Friendship are BoulderLight Pictures and Fifth Season. Meanwhile, the movie’s producers are Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, Nick Weidenfeld and Johnny Holland.