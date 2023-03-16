Class of '09: release date, cast and plot of the new suspense thriller

There's a new suspense thriller coming to Hulu in May. Class of '09 focuses on a class of FBI agents at different points of time.

Brian Tyree Henry plays Tayo, an unorthodox FBI agent, and Kate Mara stars as Poet, an agent who specializes in going undercover.

Here's everything we know about Class of '09.

Class of '09 premieres exclusively on Hulu on Wednesday, May 10, with the first two episodes becoming available immediately and then the rest of the eight-episode season airing weekly.

The series will be available on Disney Plus under the Star banner in the UK.

Class of '09 cast

Class of '09 stars Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara.

Henry played Phastos in 2021's Eternals and he's also known for his role as Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles in Atlanta.

Mara starred in the Netflix series House of Cards as well as Fantastic Four, Transcendence and Brokeback Mountain.

The rest of the cast is made up of Sepideh Moafi (Black Bird) as Hour, Brian J. Smith (Stargate Universe) as Lennix, Jon Jon Briones (Ratched) as Gabriel, Brooke Smith (The Silence of the Lambs) as Drew, Jake McDorman (The Right Stuff) as Murphy and Rosalind Eleazar (The Personal History of David Copperfield) as Vivienne.

Class of '09 plot

Here's the official synopsis of Class of '09 from Hulu: "Class of ’09 is a suspense thriller limited series that follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy.

"The series stars Brian Tyree Henry as 'Tayo,' one of the most unorthodox agents to ever join the bureau, and Kate Mara as 'Poet,' one of the most successful undercover agents of all time"

Class of '09 trailer

There's no trailer for Class of '09 yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Class of '09

Class of '09 is a Hulu original, which means that the only way to watch it in the US is to have a subscription to Hulu. If you need to subscribe to Hulu you can choose between a standalone Hulu monthly plan, or you can choose the Hulu Plus Live TV package or the Disney Plus Bundle, depending on your needs.

UK viewers will be able to watch on Disney Plus under the Star banner.