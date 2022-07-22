Atlanta season 4: everything we know about the Donald Glover comedy

One thing for certain is that Atlanta is a series that moves to the beat of its own drum. Since season 1, the writers have created source material that has always seemed nuanced to viewers, yet remained a hilarious representation of a culture and generation in one of the most populous southern cities in the US.

Now with Atlanta season 4 set to debut this fall, also its final season, fans hope the show ends on a high note and serves as a reminder of why people fell in love with the cast spearheaded by show creator Donald Glover.

Here’s everything we know about Atlanta season 4.

While we don’t have an exact date and time, we do have a month. Atlanta is returning with its farewell season in September on FX. Presumably, new episodes will air live on FX first before becoming available on Hulu the next day.

This is a quick turnaround, as Atlanta season 3 premiered in March 2022 and wrapped up in May.

There is no official word yet as to when Atlanta season 4 will make its way to the UK. However, season 3 of the series became available to stream on Disney Plus for UK viewers as of June 29.

Atlanta season 4 cast

Zazie Beetz, Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry in Atlanta (Image credit: FX)

The core four actors are all set to reprise their roles on the show. Serving as the anchor of the series is of course Donald Glover as Earnest "Earn" Marks. His portrayal of the character has been well-celebrated in Hollywood and garnered him an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2017 and a nomination for the same award in 2022. He’s previously starred in the hit series Community and the movie Solo: A Star Wars Story, and is in the upcoming TV adaptation of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Starring in Atlanta alongside Glover as Darius is LaKeith Stanfield. Stanfield became an Oscar nominee for his role as Bill in Judas and the Black Messiah, and has been featured in The Harder They Fall, The Photograph and Knives Out.

Rounding out the main cast are Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry as Van and Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles, respectively. Beetz can be seen as Hornet in the film Bullet Train; she’s also been in The Harder They Fall and Deadpool 2. Funny enough, Henry is also in Bullet Train as Lemon and has previously appeared in Eternals and Godzilla vs. Kong.

Atlanta season 4 plot

So far, this is what FX has to say about the new season:

"Season 4 finds Earn, Alfred 'Paper Boi' Miles, Darius and Van back in their hometown. But the question is, has Atlanta changed or have they?"

While that’s not much information, it’s something. Viewers will no doubt want the final season to explore what’s been going on with Van.

Fans will recall in the season 3 finale that she appeared to be out of character and in the midst of some kind of mental health issue. We imagine the writers will show her hopeful recovery, while also going into detail about what that recovery means for Van and Earn. Although the co-parents don’t appear to be together, since the beginning of the show, they always seem to gravitate to one another.

Atlanta season 4 trailer

While an official trailer hasn’t been released yet, FX has put out an announcement about the farewell season. Check it out below.

How to watch Atlanta season 4

Although an official rollout plan for Atlanta season 4 has not been shared, we imagine the rollout will be similar to that of season 3. As such, new episodes would first air live on FX. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, FX is also a channel on live TV streaming services such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Episodes become available to stream on Hulu the day after they air live.

While there is not yet an official release date for season 4 scheduled in the UK, we anticipate the new episodes will become available on Disney Plus in the country after the full season airs in the US.