Donald Glover announces an upcoming Amazon series 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

Are you ready for some news you never saw coming? How about a collaboration from Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Glover teased an upcoming Amazon series from the two in his Instagram story Friday. The name of the series is Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and we would like it right now.

⁦@donaldglover⁩ x Phoebe Waller-Bridge x #Mr&MrsSmith 💥💥 ⁦@PrimeVideo⁩ 2022 💥💥 https://t.co/9rQYDmQzlrFebruary 12, 2021

The Amazon series is a reboot project of the 2005 New Regency film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Glover and Waller-Bridge have been quietly working for months, Mr. & Mrs. Smith stems from the Waller-Bridge’s overall deal with Amazon.

Waller-Bridge is most known for her award-winning series, Fleabag. It’s a British black comedy series created and written by her based on her one-woman show first performed in 2013. Two Brothers Pictures originally produced it for the digital channel BBC Three in a co-production agreement with Amazon Studios. Waller-Bridge stars as the main character described as a free-spirited and sexually active but angry and confused young woman in London. Sian Clifford and Olivia Colman also star. Andrew Scott joined the cast in the second series. In the show, the protagonist frequently breaks the fourth wall to provide exposition, internal monologues, and a running commentary to the audience.

Donald Glover’s FX series, Atlanta, is also an award-winning series. The comedy-drama series created by Glover and premiered on FX on September 6, 2016. It’s been renewed for a third and fourth season, scheduled to air in 2021. Atlanta stars Glover as Earnest "Earn" Marks, a college dropout who takes charge of his cousin Alfred's (Brian Tyree Henry) rap career as Paper Boi and follows the pair as they navigate the Atlanta rap scene. It also stars Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.