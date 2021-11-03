How to watch Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

Marvel fans assemble, the next entry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals, is just days away. The movie will get its wide release on Friday, Nov. 5, but how can you watch Eternals and is there a way to see it any sooner?

Phase Four of the MCU is firmly underway following the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but things are expected to kick into high gear with Eternals, which introduces a new team of immortal beings that for centuries have been tasked with protecting humanity from a threat called the Deviants.

Who are the Eternals though? The ensemble cast for the movie includes Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Lia McHugh and Don Lee. Eternals is directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, coming off her Best Picture and Best Director-winning film Nomadland.

If you’re amped to see the next chapter of the MCU, here’s how you can watch Eternals as soon as possible.

How to watch ‘Eternals’

Eternals is getting an exclusive theatrical release in movie theaters, meaning the only way you’ll be able to watch it is with a trip to your local cinema. Considering it is a Marvel movie, Eternals will be playing just about anywhere with a big screen and likely with multiple show times to pick from, but to find what time works best for you simply check your local theater listings and either buy your ticket online or when you get to the theater.

While the official release date for Eternals is Nov. 5, eager fans can see it as soon as Thursday, Nov. 4, as many theaters will offer special Thursday night preview screenings. Again, check your local theater listings to see where and what time these special previews are happening.

Releases like Eternals and other blockbusters are trending back to exclusive theatrical runs, so if you want to be sure that you’re keeping up with the latest and biggest movies but also want to try and make a trip to the multiplex a little more affordable, definitely look into movie theater subscription deals, which offer discounted tickets or monthly flat fees, as well as other perks and promotions.

Is ‘Eternals’ streaming?

As noted above, Eternals is playing exclusively in theaters, so it will not be available to stream when it is released on Nov. 5. When will it be?

Marvel is of course owned by Disney, which has its own streaming service, Disney Plus, where Marvel movies have found a permanent streaming home. Disney Plus was the place for new Marvel content for much of the last year, not just with original series like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, but also a day-and-date streaming release for Black Widow this summer via Disney Plus Premier Access, but things have changed. Starting with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Disney and Marvel have opted to go back to exclusive theatrical runs for their movies, with Eternals following suit.

While nothing is official, we may be able to get a sense of when Eternals might be available for streaming by looking at Shang-Chi. Releasing in theaters on Sept. 3, Shang-Chi is getting its streaming debut on Disney Plus Nov. 12 as part of the Disney Plus Day celebration. That timeline falls in line with the 45-day exclusive window for theaters that is becoming the unofficial norm for big blockbusters, but also Disney chose to hold it a little longer at their own discretion to fall in line with Disney Plus Day.

So what could this mean for Eternals? Adhering to at least the 45-day window, the earliest that Eternals would be available to stream on Disney Plus would be about Dec. 20. Perhaps that means Disney Plus will make Eternals a Christmas present for Marvel fans. It’s all guessing though at this time; What to Watch will update this page when an official streaming premiere has been announced.

Whenever that is though, you are going to want to make sure you are subscribed to Disney Plus to watch Eternals via streaming.