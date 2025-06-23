How to watch Ironheart: Everything you need to know to stream the new Marvel series

Though they've slowed down in release, Marvel is still making TV shows, and the latest one is Ironheart which debuts on Tuesday, June 24.

Episodes: 6 (3 weekly)

Debut: Tuesday, June 24

Ironheart isn't a new hero but someone we met as Riri Williams in Wakanda Forever. However this new series is all about her, and the suit of armor she creates.

Using Stark's Iron Man as inspiration, Williams creates a robotized shell to protect her home city of Chicago. However this puts her up against a dangerous gang led by a magic-wielding enigma.

So here's how to watch Ironheart online including when episodes come out.



How to watch Ironheart

In order to watch Ironheart, you'll need to be a subscriber to the streaming service Disney Plus. The show will air exclusively on the House of Mouse's platform around the world.

The exact release date for Ironheart varies a little by region, and you can find more information below.

A subscription to Disney Plus costs $9.99 / £4.99 per month for an ad-enabled plan or $13.99 / £7.99 for ad-free, with annual options for some but not all of the plans.

US subscribers can also get access for $10.99 monthly by signing up for the Disney Bundle which includes access to Hulu, and is seen as one of the most popular streaming deals.

When to watch Ironheart

So when can you watch episodes of Ironheart?

Three episodes debut on Tuesday, June 24, and the next (and final) three land one week on Tuesday, June 31.

Here's that full release schedule:

Episodes 1-3: Tuesday, June 24

Tuesday, June 24 Episode 4-6: Tuesday, June 31

That release schedule is true for the US, but in many regions it's not. That's because in some places episodes will arrive one day later: Wednesday, June 25 for the first batch and Wednesday, July 1 for the next. This includes in the UK.

What else to watch before Ironheart

You don't need to have seen other MCU shows or movies for Ironheart if you don't want, but they're all on Disney Plus anyway so it makes sense to do some catching up.

As mentioned before, Riri Williams was previously in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so that's a good start.

But there's also clearly some Iron Man DNA in the series, judging by the suit, so that trilogy might be worth a watch too (or at least the first movie).