New Billy Joel Documentary premieres on TV tonight — its timing couldn’t be any better

As a big Billy Joel fan, I was excited when I had plans to finally see the Piano Man in concert in September this year. Unfortunately those plans had to be scrapped as Joel announced he was cancelling all upcoming touring dates as he recovers from a brain disorder announced in May. That just makes me more excited for the new Billy Joel documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, that premieres on HBO and streams on HBO Max tonight, July 18, at 8 pm ET/PT.

A two-part documentary (part two premieres Friday, July 25), Billy Joel: And So It Goes features in-depth, exclusive interviews with Joel, illuminating the key moments that forged his character and music for more than six decades. The official synopsis reads:

“Exploring revelatory new territory and enriched by dynamic video and performance clips from Joel’s musical oeuvre, many never before seen, the documentary gives a window into his process and chronicles his monumental successes, while diving into the hidden complexities of his life.

"From his childhood on Long Island, shaped by the absence of his father, to his first bands, the women he loved, and the colleagues and collaborators who both supported and betrayed him, Joel’s decades of songwriting mirror his rich, complicated autobiography. Sharing origin stories about such chart hits as 'Just the Way You Are,' an ode to his first love, and 'Uptown Girl,' famously about second wife Christie Brinkley, the film points to the close symbiosis between his life and art, revealing the music that transformed his career, sculpted his legacy, and saved his life.”

Part One, premiering on Friday, July 18, covers his childhood, early marriages and career up until his struggles with alcohol, complicated personal relationships and a near fatal motorcycle accident.

Part Two picks up as Joel begins to reimagine his career in various ways as he experiences new relationships and learns more about his own past, while covering up to his historic residency at Madison Square Garden.

In addition to interviews with Joel, the documentary features interviews with Joel’s former collaborator Jon Small, ex-wife and former manager Elizabeth Weber, ex-wives Christine Brinkley and Katie Lee, daughter Alexa Ray Joel, wife Alexis Roderick Joel, members of his band and fellow music legends, including Bruce Springsteen, Sting, John Mellencamp, Nas, Pink, Garth Brooks, Paul McCartney and more.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes is directed by Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker Susan Lacy, who previously profiled Jane Fonda (Jane Fonda in Five Acts) and Steven Spielberg (Spielberg), and Jessica Levin, who produced Jane Fonda in Five Acts and The Janes.

To watch Billy Joel: And So It Goes, you must have access to the HBO cable channel or be a subscriber to HBO Max.

Watch the trailer for Billy Joel: And So It Goes right here to get a peek at what’s in store:

