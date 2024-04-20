LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story: release date, what's shown and everything we know about the Liza Minnelli documentary movie

LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story is a must for all fans of legendary singer and movie star Liza Minnelli. The project has had plenty of Liza input and been given her blessing as she's been working over the past year or two with the famous documentary filmmaker and director Bruce David Klein and Atlas Media.

This movie will of course go back to her childhood as the daughter on iconic Hollywood star Judy Garland and legendary film director Vincent Minnelli, then move on to her sucessful stage and movie career which saw her pick up the Best Actress Oscar for her role as Sally Bowles in Cabaret in 1972.

Liza told Facebook recently: "I've been working quietly with a brilliant director, Bruce David Klein and Atlas Media to bring the real story of how my career in films and more began. And I'm not talking about my baby debut at MGM with Mama.... that was pure nepotism.. You're gonna see me telling it all in LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story — a fabulous documentary featuring footage of me today and from my archives.

Here's everything you need to know about the movie LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story...

Liza Minnelli with her late mother Judy Garland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liza was very close to her late father, the legendary director Vincente Minnelli. (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story will premiere at the Tribeca film festival in New York in June 2024, between June 5 and 16. We will update on the movie's general release in cinemas and if it arrives on any streaming services such as Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix, or Disney Plus.

This documentary movie is 104 minutes long.

What will be shown in LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story

LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story is a long title, but as big Liza fans will know 'Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story' are the words Liza Minnelli used in her iconic 1972 New York concert Liza with a Z to introduce her famous song and dance routine for Ring Them Bells by Fred Ebb and John Kander (you can hear this great song by clicking on the clip below).

So as the documentary promises to show everything about Liza's career, we can expect plenty about her showbiz upbringing and what she learnt from her mega-famous parents Hollywood director Vincente Minnelli and the Wizard Of Oz legend Judy Garland. We should hear about how she broke into off Broadway stage shows first then took Broadway itself by storm. Her first film was The Sterile Cuckoo, but it was her role in Cabaret in 1972 playing Sally Bowles, the eccentric nightclub singer and dancer in pre-Nazi Germany, that won her the Oscar! More film success followed with New York New York and Arthur, plus her sell out concerts worldwide have become the stuff of showbiz history.

In this documentary we're promised the inside gossip on all of the above from Liza Minnelli herself in what should be a wonderful look at her unforgettable life. It will be full of archive material, plus memories and gems from Liza, explaining her relationships with mentors and big influences.

Appearing in the film are Liza's younger sister Lorna Luft, her Cabaret co-star Jole Grey, songwriter John Kaner plus Mia Farrow, Ben Vereen and the late Chita Rivera.

Liza and Joel Grey in their Oscar-winning roles in Cabaret. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liza's younger sister Lorna Luft will also be appearing the documentary. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Is there a trailer?

No trailer has yet been released for LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story but when it is we'll be posting it on here.

Behind the scenes and more

LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story is directed by Bruce David Klein, who has also co-produced the film with Alexander J. Goldstein, Robert Rich and Dana Craig, with Dori Berinstein acting as executive co-producer. Cinematographers are Axel Baumann and Wolfgang Held.