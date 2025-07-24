After more than five full months without an NFL football game, the NFL preseason is here to get fans amped up for the 2025 NFL season. And we've got all the info you need to know about how to watch the 2025 NFL preseason right here.

While the September 4 NFL Kickoff is the real start to the season, the NFL preseason will give fans their first look at their teams. All 32 franchises are playing at least three preseason games (the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions are playing four as they participate in the annual Hall of Fame Game), but watching these games can be a little different than your typical NFL Sunday.

Read on to find the best ways to watch your favorite team this preseason, whether that be on TV or streaming. Plus, we've got the full schedule and list of games that are going to be available on national TV.

How to watch NFL preseason games on TV

All of the NFL's major broadcasting partners (CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC and NFL Network) are going to air at least one preseason game nationally. If a game is not being made available nationally, then it is only available for a team's local market on a traditional broadcast network (varies for each team).

For games available on local ABC, CBS, Fox or NBC stations (check your local listings to see what games are on what channel), they're accessible to anyone with a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service. In the case of the latter, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV get you all four of the national broadcast networks, while Sling TV carries ABC (in select markets), Fox and NBC.

ESPN and NFL Network are premium cable channels, though they are available through most cable TV providers as well as being available on Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you are not in an area where your favorite team is available on live TV, streaming is going to be the best way to watch these preseason games.

How to stream NFL preseason games

There are a few options to stream 2025 NFL preseason games, the best of which is NFL Plus. Subscribers to NFL Plus can watch all preseason games live, the how is the main question. All out-of-market games can be streamed live on any supported device, but if it's a local or nationally televised game, it'll only be available on a phone or tablet via NFL Plus. If you missed the game live, NFL Plus Premium subscribers can see full and condensed replays of all games on demand.

NFL Plus is exclusively available in the US, but NFL Game Pass is available internationally, including in the UK, through the DAZN streaming platform. NFL Game Pass allows fans to watch replays of American broadcasts, including analysis, commentary and even commercials.

Paramount Plus, Peacock and Prime Video are also going to carry live streams of some of the NFL preseason games. Prime Video is going to have its own nationally available game streaming on the platform, while Paramount Plus and Peacock will simulcast the CBS (Paramount Plus) and NBC (Peacock) nationally televised preseason games.

2025 NFL preseason schedule

Here is the complete 2025 NFL preseason schedule, with nationally televised games identified with what provider/streaming platform they're airing on.

2025 NFL Hall of Fame Game

Thursday, July 31

Los Angeles Chargers vs Detroit Lions, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, NBC/Peacock

2025 NFL preseason week 1

Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (Image credit: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Thursday, August 7

Indianapolis Colts vs Baltimore Ravens, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, NFL Network

Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, NFL Network

Friday, August 8

Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, NFL Network

Washington Commanders vs New England Patriots, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

Saturday, August 9

New York Giants vs Buffalo Bills, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, NFL Network

Houston Texans vs Minnesota Vikings, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, NFL Network

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Tennessee Titans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, NFL Network

Kansas City Chiefs vs Arizona Cardinals, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers, 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT

Sunday, August 10

Miami Dolphins vs Chicago Bears, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, NFL Network

New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Chargers, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, NFL Network

2025 NFL preseason week 2

Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels (Image credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Friday, August 15

Tennessee Titans vs Atlanta Falcons, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, NFL Network

Kansas City Chiefs vs Seattle Seahawks, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, NFL Network

Saturday, August 16

Miami Dolphins vs Detroit Lions, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Green Bay Packers vs Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Cleveland Browns vs Philadelphia Eagles, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, NFL Network

Carolina Panthers vs Houston Texans, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

San Francisco 49ers vs Las Vegas Raiders, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, NFL Network

Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

New York Jets vs New York Giants, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, NFL Network

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Arizona Cardinals vs Denver Broncos, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT

Sunday, August 17

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Buffalo Bills vs Chicago Bears, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, Fox

Monday, August 18

Cincinnati Bengals vs Washington Commanders, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, ESPN

2025 NFL preseason week 3

Las Vegas Raiders' Brock Bowers (Image credit: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Thursday, August 21

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, NFL Network

New England Patriots vs New York Giants, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, Prime Video

Friday, August 22

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Jets, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

Atlanta Falcons vs Dallas Cowboys, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, NFL Network

Minnesota Vikings vs Tennessee Titans, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, CBS

Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 pm ET/5:20 pm PT

Saturday, August 23