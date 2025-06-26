All episodes of The Bear season 4 are now streaming — here’s 3 things I’m looking forward to this season

Order up! The enticing dish that is The Bear season 4 is ready for your enjoyment, as all episodes of the latest season of the acclaimed TV show are now streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK (subscription to the streaming services required).

That is fantastic news for fans of the comedy/drama/PTSD-inducing-experience for anyone that has worked in a high-stress kitchen, as we’ve been waiting a long time for some answers after the cliffhangers left open from The Bear season 3 ending. In short, those include what the review of The Bear says and what will happen to the work/personal relationships between Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri).

Here’s a quick read of the synopsis for The Bear season 4 to get an idea of what’s in store for this season:

“FX’s award-winning series The Bear is about food, family and the insanity of the grind. Season four finds the team pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level. With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. The pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.”

I’ll be consuming these new episodes of The Bear as fast as I can, but prior to starting that, here’s a look at three things that I’m looking forward to seeing in The Bear season 4.

A healthier work atmosphere at the restaurant

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear (Image credit: FX)

Part of The Bear’s DNA has always been the chaos that comes from working in a kitchen, especially one filled with as many big personalities as The Beef/The Bear, and season 3 dove head first into that as Carmy pushed himself and his team to the brink trying to bring a revolutionary experience to the Chicago restaurant scene.

While we were left hanging on exactly what the review for The Bear said at the end of season 3, The Bear season 4 trailer offers some nuggets. We see different members of the team read things that basically sum up that The Bear has yet to put out a consistent offering.

That will definitely stir some emotions in Carmy, but after he got some closure with his tormentor Chef David (Joel McHale) and a pick-me-up from Chef Terry (Olivia Colman), it seems like he is going to try and turn over a new leaf. Could a calmer, less stressed Carmy be the secret to making things work?

I don’t ever expect a fully calm Carmy, but after three seasons of him putting everything on the line (personally and professionally) wearing him thin, a change of pace is much needed for the guy.

The Bear will hopefully keep its trademark energy, but here’s hoping it’s a much need dose of positive energy.

Who gets the standalone episode in The Bear season 4?

Corey Hendrix in The Bear (Image credit: FX)

Another thing that has come to define The Bear is that typically once a season it takes some time out for a standalone episode on one of The Bear crew to give us some more backstory on them. In previous seasons we got ones on Marcus (Lionel Boyce) and Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas). Who’s turn is it in season 4?

I don’t know, but if I had to make an early guess it could be Gary, aka “Sweeps” (Corey Hendrix). Gary has been part of the show since the beginning and we’ve gotten some bits of info about him, like how he previously pursued professional baseball before that dream didn’t come to pass.

What makes me think we’ll get a little more with Gary is honestly just a quick shot of who I presume is him in a batting cage in the trailer. Whether that's a scene from such an episode or just a random cut away, I think he’d be a worthy focus for The Bear season 4’s standalone episode.

More Faks please

Matty Matheson in The Bear (Image credit: FX)

White, Edebiri, Moss-Bachrach and Colón-Zayas have gotten most of the awards attention, but one of my favorite performances on The Bear throughout its run has been that of Matty Matheson as Neil Fak.

The real-life chef is absolutely hilarious as the sweet, but bumbling Fak. In fact he and the other Fak relatives that pop up seemingly out of the walls are consistently delivering the biggest laughs for this show that has an Outstanding Comedy Series win at the Emmys.

Once again, Matheson looks to be providing some solid laughs with his awkward transition from maintenance worker to up-scale restaurant maître d’. I also hope we meet a new Fak this season, even if it’s not quite the surprise of the appearance of John Cena as a Fak in The Bear season 3.

The Bear season 4 is now streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK. You must be subscribed to the appropriate streaming service in order to watch The Bear.