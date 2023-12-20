Godfather of Harlem season 4: cast, plot and everything we know about the historical drama

After months of waiting on pins and needles, Godfather of Harlem season 4 is officially underway. A delight to millions of fans infatuated with the dramatized world of Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker).

When Godfather of Harlem season 3 ended with Malcolm X’s (Jason Alan Carvell) death and a new "partnership" between Johnson and Vincent Gigante (Vincent D'Onofrio), there were a lot of questions about what would happen next. How will Johnson’s temperament be in the wake of his good friend’s death? Along those lines, what about Elise (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy)? She had her own special relationship with the civil rights leader and looked at him as a mentor.

Then from a business perspective, how long could an arrangement between Johnson and Gigante last? The two have a very rocky past. Plus, a new cast member for season 4 signals a new possible rival for the king of Harlem.

We’ll have to wait and watch the MGM series to get the answers to these questions, but here’s everything we know about Godfather of Harlem season 4.

MGM Plus announced Godfather of Harlem season 4 wouldn’t begin production until sometime in 2024, so it stands to reason that it will be a while before the new episodes air. Once we get official word on a release date, we’ll pass along the update.

Godfather of Harlem season 4 plot

Vincent D'Onofrio, Godfather of Harlem (Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.)

When describing Godfather of Harlem season 4, MGM Plus states:

"In season 4, Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families, while contending with the emergence of a potential rival in newly arrived Black gangster Frank Lucas. After Malcolm X’s (Jason Alan Carvell) tragic death, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers."

Godfather of Harlem season 4 cast

Returning as the infamous Bumpy Johnson is Academy Award winner, Forest Whitaker. The actor took home the trophy for The Last King of Scotland, and since then has starred in a number of high-profile projects including Black Panther, The Butler and Respect.

Also back for new episodes are Ilfenesh Hadera (She’s Gotta Have It) as Mayme, Lucy Fry (Vampire Academy) as Stella, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy (Passing) as Elise, and Erik LaRay Harvey (Luke Cage) as Del Chance.

Godfather of Harlem season 4 trailer

It’s too early for a trailer for the new season. However, once one is released, we’ll place it here.

How to watch Godfather of Harlem

New episodes of Godfather of Harlem air directly on MGM Plus. For those who cut the cord to cable/satellite TV, MGM Plus is available on live-TV streaming services such as Sling TV, Fubo and YouTube TV. You can also subscribe to MGM Plus as a standalone service. Previous seasons of Godfather of Harlem are also available to stream on Hulu.

In the UK, new episodes are expected to join previous episodes on Lionsgate Plus.