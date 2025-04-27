Fact vs Fiction: Godfather of Harlem season 4 episode 3 — did James Baldwin know Bumpy Johnson?

As Godfather of Harlem season 4 episode 3, “The Straw Man,” kicks off, James Baldwin (Michael Benjamin Washington) enters the scene and initially clashes with Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker). Baldwin took exception to Bumpy’s criminal lifestyle more or less, and Bumpy wasn’t a fan of Baldwin’s judgment. By the end of the episode, though, apologies and ideas are exchanged. However, did the author and kingpin actually have dealings with one another?

Elsewhere in the episode, Frank Lucas (Rome Flynn) finds it hard selling the drugs he stole from Vincent Gigante (Vincent D'Onofrio). Then once Bumpy learns of his deception, Lucas and Bumpy have a heated confrontation. With product to move and in need of help, Lucas decides to go to Joe Colombo (Michael Raymond-James) to strike a deal. But did this happen in real life?

Here’s what we found out as we looked into what was fact and fiction from Godfather of Harlem season 4 episode 3.

Were James Baldwin and Bumpy Johnson friends or enemies?

The fiction

James Baldwin is at a library book event, talking to a room full of white patrons, with Bumpy and Mayme (Ilfenesh Hadera) serving as the only other Black people in the room. Baldwin says the only Black men to own property in Harlem are the drug lords. After Bumpy’s lieutenant, Pettigrew (Elvis Nolasco), walks up to Mayme and Bumpy to pull the kingpin away, Baldwin calls out Bumpy for being one of the drug lords he’s talking about. Bumpy claims Baldwin has a silver tongue, and puts him on blast for tearing down another Black man in a room full of white people.

Baldwin later seeks Bumpy out as the latter gets his shoes shined. The esteemed author offers Bumpy an apology, and Bumpy explains how he’s trying to do something great for Harlem since leaving the drug business. Bumpy then subtly explains how his vision for Harlem has hit a snag, and Baldwin gives Bumpy the inspiration to solve his problems with land developer Fred Straub.

The fact

We couldn’t exactly trace a deep connection between the real James Baldwin and Bumpy Johnson. Although they both lived in Harlem prior to Baldwin’s relocation to France and Bumpy’s stint in prison, we couldn’t find documentation that the two had much or any interaction. Additionally, even when Baldwin left France and moved back to New York City, and Bumpy was released from prison (and prior to his death), we can’t locate proof of a dynamic between the two men.

Did Frank Lucas work with Joe Colombo?

Rome Flynn in Godfather of Harlem (Image credit: MGM Plus)

The fiction

In Frank Lucas’ apartment, he tells his girlfriend that he’s having a hard time moving the drugs he stole from Vincent Gigante, especially since he suspects people are looking for him. She suggests he go to see Bumpy for help, but he thinks Bumpy wants nothing to do with him and sees him as expendable. Lucas then gets an idea to find the right Italian who will do business with Black men.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Later in the episode, Lucas brashly walks into the “lion’s den” and meets with Colombo. Lucas proposes they do business together, and while Colombo doesn’t give him an answer, Colombo looks very intrigued.

The fact

Again, we weren’t able to find any documented information that links Frank Lucas to Joe Colombo. The two, of course, were involved in illicit activity in New York, but we weren’t able to locate anything that made them partners in crime.

Godfather of Harlem season 4 continues to air on Sundays on MGM Plus.