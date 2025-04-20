Godfather of Harlem’s Rome Flynn on how he played Frank Lucas differently from Denzel Washington

It’s been over two years since Godfather of Harlem season 3 wrapped, but to the delight of show fans, Godfather of Harlem season 4 is back. The new season of the historical drama picks up in the aftermath of the assassination of Malcolm X (Jason Alan Carvell), and with Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) at a crossroads about whether or not he’s ready to reshape his legacy. Additionally, season 4 sees the arrival of a new player in Harlem, Rome Flynn's Frank Lucas.

What to Watch recently got the opportunity to speak with Flynn, and we asked him how his portrayal of Lucas changes the dynamic of the show. For many, the legend of Lucas doesn’t need much of an introduction, as the kingpin’s lure was a focal point of the BET series American Gangster and, of course, Denzel Washington portrayed Lucas in the Oscar-nominated movie American Gangster (one of our 25 best Black movies of the last 25 years).

So what did Flynn have to say about his time on Godfather of Harlem? Let’s dive in.

When you’re coming into Godfather of Harlem, did you refer to Denzel Washington’s portrayal in American Gangster?

Flynn: I watched a lot of documentaries. I was mainly fixated on learning information that I felt was a true representation of who he [Lucas] was. Obviously, I’ve seen the film with Denzel playing Frank Lucas, great film, I love the movie. I think we’re taking a different approach in how we’re telling Frank’s story. Most obvious is that we are starting at the early years of his life, in his 20s, and Denzel playing Frank started a little later in his life. So for me, it’s about learning about whatever I could about who he may have been, who he associated with, his upbringing, his experience and then gather all that information and make my own assumption and perception of who he was.

Erik LaRay Harvey, Rome Flynn and Elvis Nolasco in Godfather of Harlem (Image credit: Scott McDermott/MGM Plus)

What else can we expect from Frank Lucas along those lines?

Flynn: Let’s just take the name away, Frank Lucas is who we know him to be. But ultimately, he’s just a young man trying to navigate his life. He’s put in situations, he puts himself in situations, where he has to defend or survive. I feel like establishing that early on helps you navigate who he ultimately becomes.

Were you nervous coming onto the show in its fourth season, where it already has a fanbase, and you’re working with Forest Whitaker, Ilfenesh Hadera and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy?

Flynn: I wasn’t nervous, but I was really prepared. I knew my work ethic would carry me through any inconsistencies or anything that might come up. Honestly, you never know how people are going to be when you meet them. And I’ve just learned to approach this work without that being a factor. But it was incredible the fact that everyone was great, everyone was good people. You wanted to work with them and get to know them. But it’s not a requirement in the business. Sometimes you can do jobs where you know, you don’t talk to people that much outside of work, and that’s okay too. But thankfully, this show was different and everyone seems to really care for each other, so that was nice.

Looking ahead in the season, which character do you think will surprise fans the most?

Flynn: Aside from Frank Lucas, I think people will be shocked by James Baldwin. He adds such a different texture to the show. And also the Black Panthers, they represent. They’re going to be pretty huge.

Outside of your own projects, what are you watching now?

Flynn: I’m locked in on Severance right now, great show. From, great show, obviously on MGM Plus. White Lotus, a great show. When I have time, those are the shows I’m watching right now.

New episodes of Godfather of Harlem season 4 debut on Sundays on MGM Plus.