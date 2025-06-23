Is there going to be a Godfather of Harlem season 5?

If you've managed to pick up your jaw after the explosive Godfather of Harlem season 4 finale, then you're probably now trying to do two things. First, you're likely trying to process all the events that occurred and make sense of the plight the main characters now find themselves in.

After you've done that, you're probably asking if Godfather of Harlem season 5 is in the works, as a few cliffhangers led you to believe there's definitely more story to tell. This is where we hope to lend a helping hand.

As avid fans of the show, we've done some research to get to that very answer. So, without further ado, let's talk about whether or not Godfather of Harlem has been renewed for another season. (Warning, SPOILERS ahead!)

Will there be a Godfather of Harlem season 5?

Ilfenesh Hadera and Forest Whitaker in Godfather of Harlem (Image credit: MGM Plus)

Sadly, as of publication, an official announcement has not been made in regards to the status of Godfather of Harlem season 5.

While that might not be the answer Godfather of Harlem fans were hoping for, they should at least find solace in the fact that the series has not been cancelled.

Once MGM Plus releases information on the future of the crime drama, we'll pass along the update.

By the way, check out what Elvis Nolasco and Erik LaRay, respectively Nat and Chance in the series, say about a possible season 5 in WTW's exclusive interview.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Possible Godfather of Harlem season 5 storylines

Forest Whitaker in Godfather of Harlem (Image credit: Scott McDermott/MGM Plus)

Again, I’ll be offering up some SPOILERS here, so if you don’t want to ruin your viewing experience if you haven't finished season 4, this is your opportunity to turn away now (but do come back later).

Godfather of Harlem season 4 ended with a big bang. Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) and Joe Colombo (Michael Raymond-James) raced to take each other out, seeing the other as an obstacle to survival, but they both failed. However, in the end, it was Delia’s (Roslyn Ruff) son Jerome (Elijah Wright) who shot Colombo as payback for Delia being shot during Colombo's failed assassination attempt of Bumpy.

Now, in real life, a young man by the name of Jerome Johnson did actually shoot Colombo, but he wasn't able to escape as fictional Jerome was in the show. So, it would be interesting to see how writers would tackle the Black Panthers potentially aiding and abetting Jerome in the future.

On that note, we have to wonder if Raymond-Jones would be back in a possible season 5. In real life, Colombo was left paralyzed and uncommunicative after being shot, dying years later. Would the powers that be hug this truth, or again dramatize the facts?

Oh, and we can't forget Bumpy. After spending the entirety of season 4 professing he was done with the drug business and refusing to go back, he ends the season agreeing to a deal to start selling again in Harlem to spare his life, thanks to Joe Bonanno (Chazz Palminteri).

To top it off, Bumpy also still has to deal with the betrayal of Nat. It's ironic that Nat betrayed Bumpy so he could sell drugs again, and now Bumpy is back in the business. Nat stabbed Bumpy in the back for nothing when you think about it.

So what's in store for Bumpy next as he reluctantly takes a step back in the narcotics sector of the underworld? How will he deal with Nat? And how will Frank Lucas (Rome Flynn) start to emerge as an even more influential player in Bumpy's organization?

Ultimately, these are all questions that can only be answered with more episodes of Godfather of Harlem, so let's see if they'll be on their way in the foreseeable future.

All episodes of Godfather of Harlem season 4 are available to stream on MGM Plus.