The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 5: Brooke overboard!

Grace comes clean as Ridge takes desperate measures in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 5, 2025.

The trip to Italy is becoming more and more challenging for Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), who is trying to find Nick (Jack Wagner) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Finn (Tanner Novlan) refuses to let Grace (Cassandra Creech) leave. He has serious questions about Liam’s treatment and he wants answers.

Liam (Scott Clifton) tells Hope (Annika Noelle) that he’s been saying Dr. Buckingham’s name over and over again, and now it has two meanings. There’s Grace, who saved his life, but the other Buckingham took their daughter and tormented them.

Grace says she doesn’t know why Finn is asking about the money. She insists that the money was needed for a private surgical suite and all of the costs. Grace warned Bill that it would be expensive. Finn agrees, but he asks if it was all necessary.

Ridge is on the move, looking for Brooke. She’s on the boat having lunch with Nick, praising how he’s always “full of surprises.”

Liam calls “the tale of two Buckinghams” crazy. One ripped their lives apart, and Hope says the other one put their lives back together. She calls it a miracle. Liam says it’s his second favorite miracle, after getting Beth back. Hope says no one should have to go through that kind of pain. Especially not because of Reese’s gambling debts.

Grace insists that the surgery was necessary to save Liam’s life. Finn points out that he never saw the neuro team in Liam’s room, and all of the data came through Grace, not the team. She doesn’t understand why he’s asking questions, but he points out that he saw the MRI results she sent to Bill, and there are holes in the story, especially after finding out it cost a million dollars. He wonders if Liam ever had brain cancer at all.

Brooke and Liam enjoy their food, all presented by a personal chef. Ridge is at the docks, and he overhears some workers talking about Nick. Nick’s assistant says they have been working on Nick’s boat, but the steering is “no good,” so Ridge asks where the boat is and races off to find it.

Liam and Hope recall their harrowing experience when Beth was born and Reese stole their daughter, leading them to think she didn’t make it. But now his ex-wife is the one who saved Liam’s life. Liam wonders if it’s “cosmic payback” that Grace saved him. Hope can’t believe someone would do something “so heinous, all in the name of money.”

Grace says she’s too busy and she tries to leave, but Finn won’t let her leave. He says Grace hasn’t been herself for months, and she’s shaking. Grace knows Liam is important to him, and Finn says he’s grateful, but the story doesn’t add up. Plus, he looked at the incisions and they’re too small. His recovery was too fast. The neuro team also has no record of Liam having a brain tumor after his brain bleed.

Finn says Grace used to copy him on emails with Liam’s progress, but when he thinks back, he only ever saw Grace monitoring Liam’s treatment. Now he’s wondering if Liam ever had a brain tumor to begin with.

Nick pilots the boat out of the slip. Brooke is on the back of the boat, and he struggles with the steering from the start. Ridge leaves a frantic message on Brooke’s phone, warning her not to get on the boat, as Eric (John McCook), in his hotel room, realizes that he has to do something to find Brooke. Ridge, in the meantime, sees Nick’s boat heading out to sea.

Liam notes that as painful as all the Reese talk is, it reinforces how blessed they are to have Beth in their lives. He grasps Hope’s hand and says they’re blessed it came full circle. Hope calls Grace a saint and expresses her gratitude for everything Grace has done for their family. “I thank God we didn’t lose you,” she says.

Grace says she has an appointment. She’s visibly shaken as Finn points out the small incisions, the fast recovery and the missing records. Grace says all that matters is that Liam is going to live, but Finn says he was never sick to begin with. Grace breaks down in tears and says she had no choice, admitting, “I made the whole thing up.” She admits she made it all up because Reese and his gambling debts were threatening her girls, and they were at risk. She needed the money and was desperate to get it.

Ridge races along the boardwalk as Nick tries to steer the boat. He narrowly avoids a collision, but Brooke falls into the water. Ridge, without hesitation, dives into the water to save her.