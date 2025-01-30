The last 25 years in Hollywood have seen some truly remarkable Black stories front and center on the screen. From thoughtful period pieces to heart-wrenching dramas to nuanced comedies to blockbuster thrillers, the last quarter century has been a great one for the Black diaspora in theaters.

In honor of February being Black History Month in the US, and given its 2025, I’ve taken on the difficult task of coming up with a list of the 25 best Black movies of the last 25 years. Not only that, but I’ve ranked the movies until I was able to determine which one of them was the greatest. To give you a little insight into the process, I went beyond just my subjective opinion and looked at each movie’s reviews from other critics, performance at the box office and overall cultural impact.

So without further ado, let’s jump right into it.

25-21

25. The Princess and the Frog (2009)

(Image credit: Disney)

Only one of two animated movies on the list, The Princess and the Frog earned its spot largely based on the history it made and its cultural significance. The movie featured Disney’s first Black princess, and the symbolism of that for many young Black girls at the time, and even today, is too remarkable to ignore. Beyond what it meant for people to see Tiana’s story unfold, the movie was a hit among critics, was a box office success and earned two Oscar nominations (for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song).

Where to watch: stream on Disney Plus

24. Girls Trip (2017)

Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall and Queen Latifah in Girls Trip (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

With the brilliant casting of Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish, and the direction of Malcolm D. Lee, Girls Trip for many was a surprise hit. I didn't see it coming either, but when I watched the comedy I was immediately sold as it’s incredibly funny. Others clearly agreed given its performance among fans. As shared by Forbes , Girls Trip is “the first film produced, written and starring African-Americans to break the $100 million+ mark.” A cinematic accomplishment for sure, and one that leaves several wondering if the upcoming sequel will reach such heights of success.

Where to watch: rent via digital on-demand in the US; stream on NOW or Sky Go in the UK

23. The Color Purple (2023)

Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks in The Color Purple (Image credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Considering the original is one of the best movies of all time and the Broadway musical is a Tony Award-winning play, it was going to be hard for The Color Purple musical to stand out on its own, and yet it managed to do just that. In the hands of Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks and others, the reimagined movie won over many fans and critics alike. While it didn’t take as much hardware home as some argue it should have, it still garnered a number of nominations and left quite the impression.

Where to watch: stream on Max in the US; stream on NOW or Sky Go in the UK

22. Straight Outta Compton (2015)

O'Shea Jackson Jr. in Straight Outta Compton (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Straight Outta Compton was a massive hit when it landed in theaters. The story of the legendary rap group N.W.A. was a grittier musical biopic, which was well received by fans, propelling it to set a record as the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time upon its release (a record since broken by Bohemian Rhapsody ). Critics also adored the movie and it went on to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. While it left a lot of the group's history on the cutting room floor, what was shown was still captivating to watch.

Where to watch: stream on Max in the US; rent via digital on-demand in the UK

21. Training Day (2001)

Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke in Training Day (Image credit: Warner Bros./AJ Pics/Alamy Stock Photo)

From an acting perspective, Training Day certainly deserves its spot on the list. Denzel Washington was simply incredible in this spirited role, as evidenced by the Best Actor Oscar he received. For many, the line “King Kong ain't got sh*t on me,” still strikes a chord as one of the best movie quotes to date. The movie was also a hit at the box office and is in the bowels of Hollywood history as one of the best examples of corrupt onscreen cops.

Where to watch: stream on Peacock in the US; stream on Prime Video in the UK

20-16

20. Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)

Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah (Image credit: Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Glen Wilson.)

Fred Hampton is a name that should be more widely known among Americans, and thanks to Judas and the Black Messiah, the story of the former Black Panther Party member was told to a broad audience on screen. Well, his story and that of William O’Neal, the FBI informant also at the center of the movie. While Judas and the Black Messiah didn’t do big numbers at the box office (it was released in 2020 when theaters were shut down), it was a huge hit among critics, earning a Best Picture nomination from the Oscars and wins for Daniel Kaluuya for Best Supporting Actor and H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas for Best Original Song.

Where to watch: rent via digital on-demand in the US and UK

19. Barbershop (2002)

Ice Cube and Cedric the Entertainer in Barbershop (Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)

Barbershop may not have received much attention from the Golden Globes or Oscars, but no one can deny its legacy in culture. The Ice Cube and Cedric the Entertainer-fronted comedy has become a staple for many in the Black community, with several memorable moments like when Jimmy (Sean Patrick Thomas) shaved a patch in the young boy's head, when Terri (Eve) threw a fit over her missing apple juice or when Eddie (Cedric the Entertainer) said the wild comment about Rosa Parks. It should also be noted that Barbershop was a hit in theaters, is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and has spawned several sequels.

Where to watch: stream on Prime Video in the US; rent via digital on-demand in the UK

18. Hotel Rwanda (2004)

Don Cheadle in Hotel Rwanda (Image credit: Lions Gate Films)

Hotel Rwanda was certainly on the chilling side, as it chronicled an account based on the Rwandan genocide. The movie brought awareness to the traumatic events that occurred during the Rwandan Civil War of the 90s while also drawing attention to the then-active genocide taking place in Darfur. Beyond the powerful story, the acting from leads Don Cheadle and Sophie Okonedo was impeccable, earning them both Oscar nominations.

Where to watch: stream for free on Tubi, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV and Prime Video in the US; not available in the UK at this time

17. Precious (2009)

Mo'Nique in Precious (Image credit: Lionsgate)

Based on the novel Push by Sapphire, Precious wound up placing a spotlight on the incredible talent of director Lee Daniels, lead star Gabourey Sidibe and supporting actress Mo’Nique, who wound up winning an Oscar for her role. The trio did a phenomenal job of bringing to life the heart-wrenching dark tale of the titular character Precious, and the movie as a whole showcased the power of Black indie films.

Where to watch: stream on Tubi and Hulu in the US; stream on Prime Video in the UK

16. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse may be an animated movie, but it shouldn’t be underestimated as its storyline is impeccable. While most television and movie representations of Spider-Man focus on Peter Parker, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse zeroes in on the Afro-Latino Miles Morales’ version of the character, which gives a freshness to the superhero tale. Critics loved it as well, which is why the movie earned an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. By the way, the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, was also a great watch and nominated for an Oscar.

Where to watch: rent via digital on-demand in the US; stream on Netflix in the UK

15-11

15. Dream Girls (2006)

Jennifer Hudson, Beyonce and Anika Noni Rose in Dreamgirls (Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures/Paramount Pictures)

Dream Girls has it all. Aside from starring the one and only Beyoncé, EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson (earning her Oscar for her role in this movie), Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx and Hollywood legend Eddie Murphy, the picture is one of the best theatrically released musicals in the last 25 years. It also did justice on the big screen to the 1980s Tony-Award-winning Broadway play of the same name. While many millennials were too young to see the play during its initial run, the movie rendition proved to be quite the cinematic feat. Additionally, the soundtrack is rather remarkable as well.

Where to watch: stream on Paramount Plus in the US and the UK

14. Fruitvale Station (2013)

Michael B. Jordan and Melonie Diaz in Fruitvale Station (Image credit: The Weinstein Company/AJ Pics/Alamy Stock Photo)

Ryan Coogler is one of the most distinguished directors of the 21st century, and Fruitvale Station was his grand introduction to Hollywood and movie audiences. The biographical story of Oscar Grant and his deadly encounter with the Bay Area Rapid Transit Police Department was powerful to watch unfold. That’s due to a combination of Coogler’s writing and direction and standout performances from Octavia Spencer and Coogler’s frequent collaborator, Michael B. Jordan. While Fruitvale Station was shut out at the Academy Awards and Golden Globes, the indie drama proved to be a darling of the film festival circuit, claiming awards at Cannes, Sundance and more.

Where to watch: stream on Max in the US; stream on Prime Video in the UK

13. The Woman King (2022)

Viola Davis in The Woman King (Image credit: TriStar Pictures)

The Woman King has a lot going for it. It features a stellar performance from the incomparable EGOT winner Viola Davis and the plot focuses on an elite group of women warriors in the 19th century fighting to prevent the West African kingdom of Dahomey from being ransacked by colonizers. Upon its release, it served as an anomaly in Hollywood as there aren’t many female-led action movies, let alone ones with Black leads. The ultimately triumphant storyline was a hit among moviegoers and critics, and it earned Davis another Golden Globe nomination.

Where to watch: stream on Hulu in the US; rent via digital on-demand in the UK

12. Creed (2015)

Michael B. Jordan in Creed (Image credit: Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc./Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)

Creed served as Coogler’s second feature and again saw him pairing his directing talent (he was also a co-writer on the movie) with the acting chops of Jordan. The project pivoted the focal point of the Rocky cinematic world from Rocky to Apollo Creed’s son, Adonis; which was a smart move, since Adonis’ background was quite different from Sylvester Stallone's character and culturally relatable to many in the Black community. Given that both critics and fans enjoyed the nostalgic, yet fresh, story, it should be no mystery why Creed was followed by Creed II and Creed III.

Where to watch: stream on MGM Plus and Prime Video in the US; rent via digital on-demand in the UK

11. King Richard (2021)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Will Smith in King Richard (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Serena Williams is arguably the greatest athlete of the 21st century and Venus Williams is without question one of the best tennis players to pick up a racket. Given King Richard is the story of how their father Richard Williams raised his young girls to take the tennis world by storm, how could the movie not be on this list? To add, Will Smith gave the performance of a lifetime as Richard, earning him the Best Actor Oscar. Additionally, it would be a mistake not to mention that Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor's performance, and she once again validated our claim that she is due way more accolades and flowers for her talent.

Where to watch: stream on Max in the US; stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK

10-6

10. If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Regina King in If Beale Street Could Talk (Image credit: Annapurna Pictures)

If Beale Street Could Talk had too many things going for it not to be an amazing movie. It’s an adaptation of a novel by highly-acclaimed author James Baldwin, the script was adapted by Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins and the movie has A-list talent (Regina King, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Colman Domingo and Teyonah Parris). Thankfully, If Beale Street Could Talk lived up to the moment, even if the ending was quite disheartening to watch. Additionally, I was very happy to see King walk away with her first Oscar for her portrayal as a supportive mother and protector.

Where to watch: stream on Plex (for free) and Hulu in the US; rent via digital on-demand in the UK

9. American Gangster (2007)

Denzel Washington in American Gangster (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Another standout Denzel Washington performance yields another standout movie. Washington portraying real-life former kingpin Frank Lucas in American Gangster was a sight to see, as up until that point, there weren’t many “sophisticated” stories about Black Americans in the underworld on the big screen. While the story is ultimately a rise-and-fall affair, audiences around the world enjoyed the cinematic rollercoaster. And kudos to the legendary Ruby Dee for accumulating an Oscar nomination for her contributions to the movie.

Where to watch: stream on MGM Plus in the US; rent via digital on-demand in the UK

8. Ray (2004)

Jamie Foxx in Ray (Image credit: Universal/AJ Pics/Alamy Stock Photo)

Ray is the greatest Black biopic of the last 25 years, and with good reason. Jamie Foxx’s Oscar-winning role as the Grammy-winning Ray Charles was mesmerizing. Foxx not only delivered vocal chops that surprisingly left many questioning if it was Foxx or Charles singing in the movie, but the actor also nailed Charles’ mannerisms. Kerry Washington and Regina King also deserve a lot of credit for why Ray was solid from start to finish, as Foxx playing off of both actresses was near perfection.

Where to watch: rent via digital on-demand in the US; stream on NOW in the UK

7. Selma (2014)

Colman Domingo, David Oyelowo, Andre Holland and Stephan James in Selma (Image credit: Pathe/ AJ Pics /Alamy Stock Photo)

Selma is a reminder of the history of voting rights for Black Americans. It reflects the story of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches that were far from easy. Director Ava DuVernay stayed true to form, and provided a realism to the sequence of events that were heart-wrenching to watch, yet made you feel appreciative of the sacrifices made during the Civil Rights Movement. In terms of performances, David Oyelowo was pretty spectacular as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the Oscar-winning song by John Legend and Common (“Glory”) seemed to place a bow on the already nice cinematic present.

Where to watch: stream on Paramount Plus in the US; rent via digital on-demand in the UK

6. Love & Basketball (2000)

Omar Epps and Sanaa Lathan in Love & Basketball (Image credit: New Line Cinema/AJ Pics/Alamy Stock Photo)

Love & Basketball may not have the glitz and glam of some of the award-winning movies on this list, but it’s one of, if not the, top romance drama of the last two-plus decades and deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as movies like Notebook (I’d argue Love & Basketball is better). Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps' passionate love story that uses basketball as a clever metaphor is just captivating. Plus, the duo has tons of on-screen chemistry that makes you fall in love with their performances. The only downside to Love & Basketball is perhaps it wasn’t longer and a comparable sequel wasn't made.

Where to watch: rent via digital on-demand in the US and UK

5-1

5. Hidden Figures (2017)

Janelle Monáe, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer in Hidden Figures (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe came together to tell the not-so-often publicized history of Black women’s contributions to The Space Race. Hidden Figures went beyond being just informative, as it wound up becoming an inspiration for countless young Black Americans to pursue STEM interests. Furthermore, from an entertainment perspective, it checked the major boxes and left many with that classic “feel good” sentiment. It’s possible Hidden Figures could have won one of the three Oscar nominations it earned if it wasn’t up against stiff competition that year (two of which will get into shortly).

Where to watch: rent via digital on-demand in the US; stream on Disney Plus and Netflix in the UK

4. Get Out (2017)

Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out (Image credit: Universal Pictures/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Jordan Peele’s brainchild was simply brilliant and a testament to his creativity. Upon its release, Get Out’s box-office success made Peele the first Black director and writer to score over $100 million and the first Black writer to win Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards. The popularity of the movie and the adoration it received in terms of gold hardware are all warranted, as Get Out is just that good. Although it was marketed as a horror movie, the obvious satire is what made Get Out work, as it played off the age-old race dynamics in America. Daniel Kaluuya also did a fantastic job in the lead role to make the story come to life, and his iconic expression (seen above) has become the “gif” that keeps on giving.

Where to watch: rent via digital on-demand in the US and the UK

3. Moonlight (2016)

Trevante Rhodes in Moonlight (Image credit: PLAN B ENTERTAINMENT/Alamy)

Moonlight earns its spot on the list with history supporting its claim. It’s the first movie with an all-Black cast to win Best Picture at the Oscars, and the first with an LGBTQ+ theme. Not only that, but the gritty journey of Chiron growing up as he wrestled with a troubled home life and his sexuality, provided some nuance for the big screen as this spectrum of Black gay identity was not previously seen on this level. The script was a major feat for writers Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, and the movie shined a big light on the talent of Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes, Jharrel Jerome, André Holland, Janelle Monáe and Mahershala Ali (who won an Oscar for his role).

While Moonlight certainly made inroads on the diversification of Black representation in Hollywood, I’d be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge that a movie has yet to follow in its footsteps in terms of theme, something many people who enjoyed the movie have to look forward to in the future.

Where to watch: stream on Kanopy or rent via digital on-demand in the US; rent via digital on-demand in the UK

2. Fences (2016)

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in Fences (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

With two of the greatest actors of all time partnering together in Oscar-winning Denzel Washington and EGOT-winning Viola Davis, it should come as no surprise that Fences ranks high on the list. The two superstars further cemented their monumental legacy with the movie, showcasing Tony-winning writer August Wilson’s work. Washington portrayed a family man who was hard to love, often bumping heads with his son and disregarding his wife’s feelings. Davis on the other hand, starred as a woman trying to support her son while dealing with her husband’s unsavory ways.

Fences may not have had high-action sequences or unbelievable plot twists, but it still had plenty of riveting scenes. Take for instance Davis’ “the same spot as you” scene where she breaks down in tears as she argues she’s been right there by her husband’s side as he tries to excuse his missteps. Another powerful moment was Denzel’s monologue as he argued with God. It’s no wonder the movie received a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars, Washington a Best Actor nomination and Davis wound up winning for Best Supporting Actress.

Where to watch: stream on Paramount Plus in the US; rent via digital on-demand in the UK

1. Black Panther (2018)

Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

That’s right, Black Panther is the best Black movie of the last 25 years. From a box office standpoint, it earned the title as the top-grossing superhero movie of all time in the US (a record since broken by Avengers: Endgame) and one of the most profitable movie ever. It packed out theaters for weeks and sparked a craze of fans greeting each other with “Wakanda forever” for months. The movie was a testament to the fact that Black stories can draw massive crowds. While Black Panther was not the first Black superhero movie (there’s Blankman, Meteor Man, Hancock, Blade and more) it achieved an impact at the box office and in culture that its predecessors weren’t able to.

Then there’s the on-screen cinematic feats. Emmy nominees Letitia Wright and Michael B. Jordan, Oscar winners Daniel Kaluuya and Lupita Nyong'o and the legendary Angela Bassett had fantastic chemistry with Mr. Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman. They paired remarkably well together from start to finish as they told a unique story of a king/superhero coming into his own as a protector and defender of his people. Additionally, although Black Panther was mainly filmed in Atlanta, the powers that be did such a great job creating the fictional country of Wakanda, that viewers bought into it being a real place. Oh, and don’t think I forgot about the Oscar-winning job Ruth E. Carter did on costume design. Carter’s win was one of three for the movie, making Black Panther the first Marvel movie to win an Oscar.

All in all, Black Panther leaves an exceptional legacy in the first quarter of the 21st century, so it will be interesting what films walk in its footsteps. Will any of them manage to top it?

Where to watch: stream on Disney Plus in the US and the UK