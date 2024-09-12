What to Watch's 100 best movies of all time

For more than 100 years, movies have captured audiences' imagination and wonder, depicting true love, daring adventures, terrifying chills and gut-busting laughs. One could say it's a fool's errand to try and make a definitive list of the greatest movies in history, but honestly, we had so much fun ranking our 100 best TV shows of all time, we wanted to do it again with our personal 100 best movies of all time list.

I want to emphasize the "personal" part of that last sentence. While we considered a lot of factors in nailing down our top 100 — i.e., we're focusing on American/UK-made movies with historical significance and cultural impact — at the end of the day, these are all movies that first and foremost we absolutely love. We're not claiming this is the definitive list of the 100 best movies of all time — we recommend the Sight & Sound list and the American Film Institute Top 100 as good ones to know as well — but we hope that you enjoy our picks and if you haven't seen one of these movies you decide to give it a try.

Alright, no need to delay this any longer, find our list of the 100 best movies of all time right here:

100-91

100. Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

Renée Zellweger in Bridget Jones's Diary (Image credit: United Archives GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

Based on a novel of the same name, Bridget Jones’s Diary follows 32-year-old Bridget as she navigates single life in London, looking for love while battling with her imperfections and drinking wine with her friends. But why is Renée Zellweger's Bridget so immediately loveable? Well, she is basically us. But it isn't just that the main character is so relatable that makes this movie such a success… add some hilarious one-liners and Hugh Grant and Colin Firth to the mix and you have got yourself a winning recipe for a hit movie. — Claire Crick

99. Trainspotting (1996)

Ewan McGregor in Trainspotting (Image credit: Channel Four Films/FlixPix/Alamy Stock Photo)

Danny Boyle's anarchic adaptation of Irving Welsh's cult novel about young Edinburgh junkies rushing headlong towards self-destruction was one of the most iconic movies of the 1990s. From the opening scene of Ewan McGregor sprinting hell-for-leather through the Edinburgh streets, Boyle's movie produces an exhilarating cinematic rush with a fusion of giddy, vibrant and often surreal images, words and music. Welsh reckons McGregor's performance as the cynical, charismatic Renton "stands right up there alongside Robert De Niro's Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver," but Ewen Bremner's dim-bulb Spud, Johnny Lee Miller's sardonic Sick Boy and Robert Carlyle's psychotic Begbie remain equally memorable. — Jason Best

98. Mulholland Drive (2001)

Naomi Watts and Laura Harring in Mulholland Drive (Image credit: Asymmetrical Productions/Maximum Film/Alamy Stock Photo)

A starry-eyed blonde ingénue arrives in Los Angeles dreaming of Hollywood fame and ends up trying to help a beautiful amnesiac brunette solve the riddle of her identity. With compelling lead performances by Naomi Watts and Laura Elena Harring, David Lynch's irreducibly puzzling neo-noir mystery was originally shot as the pilot for a Twin Peaks-style TV series, only to be mothballed by baffled US network ABC and converted by the writer-director into a no less perplexing movie. Don't watch Mulholland Drive expecting to solve its mysteries, but be prepared to find yourself seduced and intrigued by its dreamlike twists and reversals. — Jason Best

97. The Sixth Sense (1999)

Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment in The Sixth Sense (Image credit: Buena Vista/AJ Pics/Alamy Stock Photo)

"I see dead people" was the catchphrase that wouldn't die in the waning days of the 20th century, all thanks to M. Night Shyamalan's The Sixth Sense, about a boy (Haley Joel Osment) who can see dead people and the therapist who tries to help him (Bruce Willis). Of course, there's a huge twist in the end, and it was that single twist that launched Shyamalan's career into overdrive. Despite knowing what happens, The Sixth Sense remains the kind of movie that can be re-watched over and over again to find more clues of what's coming. — Sarabeth Pollock

96. Home Alone (1990)

Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone (Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

For many, Home Alone is a must-watch during the Christmas season. Macaulay Culkin's antics as Kevin were a how-to guide for kids growing up on what to do in case they're left alone at home and under siege by a pair of idiotic burglars. From tying paint cans on the stairs to shooting a BB gun through a doggie door, latchkey kids comically learned to protect themselves. But at its heart, Home Alone shows why having family around the holidays is important and certainly puts you in the festive mood. — Terrell Smith

95. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Terry Gilliam and Graham Chapman in Monty Python and the Holy Grail (Image credit: Photo 12/Alamy Stock Photo)

Some may argue for Life of Brian as the best movie from the Monty Python troupe, but I've always had a special place in my heart for their quest for the Holy Grail. Set in mythical medieval times, the Python team was able to go for broke and did just that — literally, they were so short on budget that they had to get creative, which in turn resulted in memorable elements like coconuts standing in for horses. Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a true display of comic genius. — Michael Balderston

94. Bringing Up Baby (1938)

Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant and a leopard in Bringing Up Baby (Image credit: World History Archive/Alamy Stock Photo)

Two of the most iconic stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant are a perfect pair in the slapstick comedy Bringing Up Baby, which involves high society, dinosaur bones and a pet leopard (trust us, it works in context). Few filmmakers were as adept at this type of comedy as Howard Hawks, which combined with the pitch perfect chemistry of Grant and Hepburn create a pure delight. — Michael Balderston

93. Jerry Maguire (1996)

Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire (Image credit: Tristar Pictures/AJ Pics/Alamy Stock Photo)

"Show me the money!" Tom Cruise and Cuba Gooding Jr. shouted that famous catchphrase all the way to the bank in 1996 with Jerry Maguire, the story of Cruise's fall-from-grace sports agent who captured audiences' hearts. Cruise delivered an emotional performance, but Gooding Jr. as the over the top Rod Tidwell and Jonathan Lipnicki's random exclamations about brains and rabbits stole the limelight. Cameron Crowe's movie is one of the best sports movies of all time. — Sarabeth Pollock

92. The Big Sleep (1946)

Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall in The Big Sleep (Image credit: Warner Bros./Allstar Picture Library Limited./Alamy Stock Photo)

Howard Hawks' The Big Sleep stars Humphrey Bogart as classic private eye Philip Marlowe alongside Lauren Bacall's femme fatale Vivian Rutledge. Based on a Raymond Chandler novel, The Big Sleep follows Marlowe as he's brought into the web of deception of a wealthy Los Angeles family, where everyone is hiding a secret or two. The Big Sleep is one of the most iconic film noir movies, exhibiting many of the recognizable traits and tropes of the genre, but it remains a twisting and gripping piece of cinema to this day. — Tom Bedford

91. Leon: The Professional (1994)

Jean Reno and Natalie Portman in Leon: The Professional (Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Movie history has been filled with cool and deadly hit men (quick shout outs to Le Samourai's Alain Delon and the latest entry, Glen Powell's Hit Man), but at the top of any list should be Jean Reno's Leon. While he's incredibly deadly, what we love about Leon is his heart of gold as he protects the young Mathilda (Natalie Portman in her debut performance) from the likes of a wonderfully insane Gary Oldman, taking her under his wing. His love of old movies is also a quality we can relate to (wonder what he would think about our list?) — Michael Balderston

90-81

90. Boyz n the Hood (1991)

Morris Chestnut, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Ice Cube in Boyz n the Hood (Image credit: Columbia Pictures/PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive/Alamy Stock Photo)

Boyz n the Hood helped to kick down the door into Black culture on screen. To put it into context, the early 1990s featured many middle-class or wealthy Black families on TV in shows like The Cosbys, A Different World and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. But Boyz n the Hood showed the Black experience wasn't quite as monolithic, and in the case of Tre (Cuba Gooding Jr.), the pathway to success isn't necessarily paved by suburban streets. The movie was the directorial debut of the dearly departed John Singleton. — Terrell Smith

89. A League of Their Own (1992)

Celebrating in A League of Their Own (Image credit: Columbia/AJ Pics/Alamy Stock Photo)

It's been great to see the recent surge in women's sports, which will hopefully also lead to more sports movies centered around female athletes. Thankfully, we already have at least one classic example of that in A League of Their Own, the Penny Marshall-directed story based on a real women's professional baseball league during World War Two. Tom Hanks may provide a lot of the humor and memorable lines ("there's no crying in baseball"), but it's Geena Davis and the rest of the ensemble that truly make this a winner. — Michael Balderston

88. L.A. Confidential (1997)

Kim Basinger in L.A. Confidential (Image credit: Warner Brothers/Getty Images)

This wonderfully atmospheric neo-noir thriller, based on James Ellroy's epic book, brought together an exceptional cast, helping to launch Guy Pearce and Russell Crowe to stardom. Set in 1953 Los Angeles, Sergeant Edmund Exley (a superb Pearce) finds himself in a glitzy city torn apart by brutal police corruption. Can Exley resist temptation? And who can he trust? L.A. Confidential may have lost out to Titanic in the Best Picture category at the Oscars, but at least Kim Basinger did receive a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award as Veronica Lake lookalike call girl Lynn Bracken. — David Hollingsworth

87. In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger in In the Heat of the Night (Image credit: ScreenProd/Photononstop/Alamy Stock Photo)

In The Heat of the Night stars the one and only Sidney Poitier in a role that sees him as a crusader for justice fighting for his life as he tries to find a murderer. His task is not easy as he goes up against a racist sheriff in Mississippi. The Oscar-winning story was rather unique for its time considering it was released at the height of the 1960s Civil Rights Movement, and Poitier’s character was standing firmly against the Jim Crow South. — Terrell Smith

86. The Searchers (1956)

John Wayne in The Searchers (Image credit: Photo 12/Alamy Stock Photo)

John Wayne helped define the entire western genre, but among his movies that stood the test of time is The Searchers. Directed by legend John Ford, The Searchers tells the multi-year story of a bigoted Civil War veteran and the adopted son of his brother as they hunt for a Comanche band who kidnapped his niece. On one level it's a tense character thriller, but in true Ford style, it serves double duty as a commentary on the machismo and racial issues of the western and the cinema of the time. — Tom Bedford

85. Moulin Rouge! (2001)

Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge! (Image credit: 20th CenturyF ox)

Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor brought the spectacle of the Bohemian revolution in Paris to life in Baz Lurhmann’s Moulin Rouge! With over the top sets, bright colors and a memorable score made up of pop anthems and rock ballads reimagined for the movie, it was impossible to ignore this cinematic eye candy. — Sarabeth Pollock

84. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Avengers: Endgame (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

If you're a Marvel fan, then you can sympathize with the dilemma of trying to pick out which films are worthy of this list as there are several great ones to choose from. However, Avengers: Endgame rises to the top. The lengthy runtime was well worth the watch as the movie was a capstone for a story arc 10 years in the making. From an emotional standpoint, it was tough to say goodbye to Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man (even as we're getting the actor back in the MCU in a new role). — Terrell Smith

83. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Tony Revolori, Tilda Swinton and Ralph Fiennes in The Grand Budapest Hotel (Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Set in a deluxe spa hotel occupying an imaginary, colorfully stylized corner of pre-war Central Europe, Wes Anderson's hilarious movie fizzes with screwball zest. It also offers an exquisitely funny lead performance from Ralph Fiennes as the dapper concierge who presides over the hotel with unflappable aplomb, even when he is thrust into a perilous caper involving murder, art theft, a staggeringly large family fortune and a charming rogues gallery of familiar faces including Tilda Swinton, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum and Bill Murray. Step through the doors of The Grand Budapest Hotel and you are in for a five-star treat. — Jason Best

82. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. (Image credit: Warner Bros)

Which Harry Potter movie is the best is an age-old debate that will never be agreed on. But, whether you like Harry, Ron and Hermione when they were fresh-faced first years discovering the world of Hogwarts for the first time or Harry when he was neck-deep in Voldermort drama by the end of the franchise, there is no denying the greatness of The Prisoner of Azkaban. From an inflating Aunt Marge to the Knight Bus and Sirus Black — this movie has got it all. — Claire Crick

81. Ghostbusters (1984)

Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd in Ghostbusters (Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Who you gonna call? That's right, in 1984 everyone was talking about Ghostbusters. Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson exploded onto movie screens everywhere, combining laughs with an outrageous — yet oddly believable — story about a group of men who come together to combat New York's ghost problem. Thanks to the arrival of a demon from another dimension, the Ghostbusters quickly become stars in the Big Apple. As the franchise continues to grow for modern audiences, there's nothing like the movie that started it all. — Sarabeth Pollock

80-71

80. Lost in Translation (2003)

Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson in Lost in Translation (Image credit: Focus Features/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Sofia Coppola's touchingly beautiful story of two lost souls connecting in a foreign land, Lost in Translation sees Bill Murray give the best performance in his career alongside Scarlett Johansson. We may never truly know what is whispered by their two characters at the end of the movie, but it doesn't matter. Coppola and her stars gave us magic in the ambiguity of life and language. — Michael Balderston

79. Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Kristin Scott Thomas and Hugh Grant in Four Weddings and a Funeral (Image credit: Working Title Films/Maximum Film/Alamy Stock Photo)

This timeless romcom is genuinely funny throughout and shot Hugh Grant to stardom. As the bumbling and permanently late best man Charles, Grant makes the most of all the great lines he's given by writer Richard Curtis. The movie is lifted by a wonderful supporting cast including Andie MacDowell as American Carrie, who the quintessentially English Charles gradually falls in love with. We especially enjoy the scene where Carrie lists her many lovers to an increasingly stressed looking Charles. He sheepishly responds: "I don't know what the f*** I've been doing with my time actually." — David Hollingsworth

78. Seven (1995)

Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman in Seven (Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Even now I can remember leaping out of my seat watching this tense, absorbing crime thriller, directed by David Fincher. Morgan Freeman is wonderful as jaded cop William Somerset, who's one week from retirement when he teams up with the idealistic David Mills (Brad Pitt), who recently arrived in the city with his wife Tracy (Gwyneth Paltrow). The pair quickly find themselves hunting a serial killer who's picking his victims because in his eyes they've committed one of the seven deadly sins. It all gruesomely builds to a truly sickening twist that left audiences gasping in shock. — David Hollingsworth

77. 12 Angry Men (1957)

The cast of 12 Angry Men (Image credit: Orion-Nova Productions/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

12 Angry Men is an incredibly simple movie, but it carries you through thanks to its fantastic writing and acting. Set in a courthouse, 12 jurors decide on the guilt of an alleged murderer. It seems a simple case but the verdict has to be unanimous; when a single man disagrees with the verdict, he has to convince the others of reasonable doubt. The debut movie of Sidney Lumet, 12 Angry Men remains a classic due to the story, which contains commentary on class, race, bias and the legal system, all with incredible tension. — Tom Bedford

76. Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's (Image credit: Getty Images)

Breakfast At Tiffany's is not only one of Audrey Hepburn's most stand-out roles but it's also a movie that has stood the test of time. Still as watchable now as it was when it was released back in 1961, the story follows Hepburn's Holly Golightly, a cash-strapped singleton from the country trying her hand at becoming a New York socialite who wants to marry for money. However, she soon finds herself getting closer to her new neighbor, Paul — but can he persuade her there is more to life than wealth? Iconic in every way. — Claire Crick

75. Planet of the Apes (1968)

Charlton Heston, Linda Harrison, Kim Hunter, Roddy McDowall and Lou Wagner in Planet of the Apes (Image credit: 20th Century Fox/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Despite 10 Planet of the Apes movies being made over the span of nearly 60 years, including 2024's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, this feels like the forgotten sci-fi franchise. Yet its original is one of the best and thematically rich entries to the genre we can think of. Not to mention it has one of the most iconic twists in movie history. While Andy Serkis and the recent filmmakers have taken the franchise in exciting new directions, it all comes back to the original, which remains the standard bearer for the franchise. — Michael Balderston

74. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Paul Newman and Robert Redford in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (Image credit: 20th Century Fox/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid stars Paul Newman and Robert Reford as two outlaws on the run from the law, as their luck slowly runs out and all their avenues close up. They flee to Bolivia but danger finds them there too. This dramatization of real figures was fundamental in breathing new life into the western and, off-screen, in the formation of Sundance Film Festival, proving itself a blessing to cinema. It remains one of the best-known westerns for its two leads' relationship. — Tom Bedford

73. Rocky (1976)

Sylvester Stallone and Carl Weathers in Rocky (Image credit: Elliott Marks/Photo 12/Alamy Stock Photo)

The Rocky franchise may have gotten a little long in the tooth (though it was revitalized with the newer Creed movies), but the original movie in the boxing drama remains an all-time classic. Watching this underdog story of a boxer getting his shot to fight for the heavyweight title, complete with exhilarating training montages and a stellar soundtrack, will get anyone ready to bound up the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum. Stallone (who co-wrote and starred in the movie) found a winner with this one. — Michael Balderston

72. All About Eve (1950)

Anne Baxter and Bette Davis in All About Eve (Image credit: 20th Century Fox/PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy Stock Photo)

Never has there been a more expressive salad onion. In the hands of fading actress Margot Channing, as played by Bette Davis in All About Eve, it delivered a devastating put-down to waspish theatre critic Addison DeWitt (an Oscar-winning George Sanders) and simultaneously summed up the movie's needle-sharp satirical tone. This less-than-flattering portrait of cold-blooded ambition in the theater — no smell of grease paint or roar of the crowd romance here — made for riveting cinema, thanks to its superior cast and merciless direction from Joseph L. Mankiewicz, who also co-wrote the tungsten-tipped screenplay. — Freda Cooper

71. Taxi Driver (1976)

Robert De Niro in Taxi Driver (Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Martin Scorsese's original masterpiece is the dark story of Travis Bickle, brought to life by Robert De Niro speaking the words of Paul Schrader (a brilliant triumvirate). While this is not De Niro and Scorsese's first collaboration (that was Mean Streets), it signaled just how high they could go together, as the violent and seedy world that the movie depicts is among the most engrossing ever put on screen and De Niro's Bickle is one of its most unsettling and fascinating characters. — Michael Balderston

70-61

70. From Russia with Love (1963)

Sean Connery in From Russia with Love (Image credit: United Artists/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

It's a truly wonderful spy thriller, and we'd argue it's the best Bond movie of them all. Sean Connery is never better as 007, who heads to Istanbul on the trail of a Soviet Lektor machine. But it's all a set up by SPECTRE agent and chess grandmaster Kronsteen, who perfectly reads the British mindset as being unable to resist such an obvious trap. It has one of the best fights in cinema history as Bond and assassin Donald Grant fight to the death on a train. There's also another great Bond villain in the knife-kicking Rosa Klebb. "She's had her kicks," quips Bond after her demise. — David Hollingsworth

69. Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty in Bonnie and Clyde (Image credit: Glasshouse Images/Alamy Stock Photo)

Bonnie and Clyde is one of the movies credited with creating a new type of Hollywood in the late 1960s and 1970s. The violence and sexuality exuded by its antiheroes — the infamous bank robbers here played by Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway — was shocking at the time. Even if that isn't the case by today's standard, the movie maintains an energy that will keep audiences of today riveted as the ballad of these two criminals plays out in mesmerizing fashion. — Michael Balderston

68. The Great Escape (1963)

Steve McQueen in The Great Escape (Image credit: United Artists/AJ Pics/Alamy Stock Photo)

The Great Escape could probably be classified as one of the original "dad movies," as it is both a prison break story and a World War Two drama, filled with a litany of stars of the era like Steve McQueen, James Garner, Charles Bronson, Richard Attenborough, Donald Pleasance, James Coburn and even late NCIS star David McCallum. Despite being tailor-made for the dad audience, The Great Escape works for everyone as a tense and entertaining story of prisoners of war keeping up the fight against the Nazis. — Michael Balderston

67. Aliens (1986)

Sigourney Weaver in Aliens (Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

The taglines said it all. For the original Alien, it was "in space, no-one can hear you scream." They weren't wrong. But for Aliens, eight years later, it was simply "this time it's war." New director James Cameron shifted the emphasis from the horror of the unknown and unseen to pure, blood-pumping action, with iconic hero Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) in a life-or-death battle against the xenomorph queen. That maternal spin took it to another level, so the movie is often seen as the best in the franchise. A rarity among sequels, it's the real queen of sci fi. — Freda Cooper

66. Double Indemnity (1944)

Barbara Stanwyck and Fred Macmurray in Double Indemnity (Image credit: Allstar Picture Library Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Double Indemnity established Billy Wilder's directing credentials. He had a hand in the screenplay for this lean crime noir but this was also the only script penned by the legendary Raymond Chandler. The dialogue crackles as a result. This eternal triangle riff — the icy blonde, her infatuated lover and his shrewd boss — is superbly played. While it's Fred McMurray's finest hour, Edward G. Robinson's investigator really drives the story, knocking holes in his colleague's lust-fueled conspiracy. Its brilliance is no accident. — Freda Cooper

65. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman in The Shawshank Redemption (Image credit: Warner Bros)

The Stephen King story is a brilliant masterpiece brought together by great performances from Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman. After you shake off the initial shock of why Robbins' character Andy goes to prison, you're drawn into rooting for him as he plays all those around him in a long game to escape. Additionally, it's fun to watch the friendship he develops with Freeman's Red. How could anyone ever dislike hearing the narrating of Freeman? — Terrell Smith

64. The Sound of Music (1965)

Julie Andrews in The Sound of Music (Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The music swells, the camera sweeps over the mountains, homes in on a small figure… and the purity of Julie Andrews' voice fills the cinema. The Sound of Music's instantly recognizable opening is a big-screen classic. As is the whole movie, with its appealing family, idyllic romance, heroic escape story and memorable songs. Andrews was the bonus, already "Queen of the Musicals" after Mary Poppins, thanks to her wholesome charm. In the hands of director Robert Wise, what could have been sugary schmaltz was also a reminder of recent history. For many cinemagoers, it's one of their favorite things. — Freda Cooper

63. Dr. Strangelove (1964)

Peter Sellers in Dr. Strangelove (Image credit: Columbia Pictures/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Stanley Kubrick and comedy is not something that immediately comes to mind, but the director was able to put together one of the funniest movies ever with Dr. Strangelove, with the help of Peter Sellers' multiple and varied performances. It is perhaps that juxtaposition of Kubrick's seriousness and Sellers' natural gift for comedy that truly makes this satire about politicians attempting to stave off a seemingly inevitable nuclear holocaust work. Whatever the secret formula is, Dr. Strangelove is smart, subversive and something you'll never forget. — Michael Balderston

62. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

Clint Eastwood in The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (Image credit: United Artists/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

A movie that helped redefine westerns (and movies in general) is Sergio Leone's The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, the go-to example of the Spaghetti Western (westerns that were produced in Italy). The movie is about three men who hunt for a hidden bounty of Confederate gold, sometimes working together and often against each other as they traverse the country. The movie defined many classic western tropes, like Mexican stand-offs, stylistic gunfights, narrow-eye close-ups, the man with no name and long shots of the landscape. It also has an instantly recognizable score by Ennio Morricone. — Tom Bedford

61. Airplane! (1980)

Leslie Nielsen and Robert Hayes in Airplane! (Image credit: Paramount/Maximum Film/Alamy Stock Photo)

Before Scary Movie or other spoofs like it, there was Airplane! This movie, poking fun at the disaster B-movies of the 1970s, is non-stop jokes, each as funny as the last. Jim Abrahams and David & Jerry Zucker co-wrote and co-directed this delightful farce, while Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty and Leslie Nielsen headline the cast that plays the ridiculous situations with straight faces to make the absurdity work all the better. You won't find a movie with more laughs per minute than Airplane! Surely you can't be serious, you may ask? I am serious, and don't call me Shirley. (Sorry, had to.) — Michael Balderston

60-51

60. Dunkirk (2017)

Kenneth Branagh in Dunkirk (Image credit: WARNER BROS/MOVIESTORE COLLECTION LTD/Alamy Stock Photo)

The closest any modern filmmaker has probably come to Steven Spielberg is Christopher Nolan. And while we could have gone with a number of his entries here (including his Best Picture-winner Oppenheimer), Dunkirk is the pick because it is in our opinion his best directing job. Employing his penchant for using various timelines to tell a single story, he recreates the events of the evacuation of Dunkirk during World War Two in what amounts to one of the best war movies that we've ever seen. — Michael Balderston

59. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Image credit: Focus Features/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Charlie Kaufman is one of the most unique filmmakers that has ever worked in Hollywood, as any one can tell from his movies Being John Malkovich, Adaptation and Synecdoche, New York. But he found perfect collaborators in Michel Gondry, Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. This love story about a couple who decides to erase each other from their memories as they go through a rough patch is incredibly imaginative and a poignant look at love and relationships. It's magic, pure and simple. — Michael Balderston

58. Blazing Saddles (1974)

Cleavon Little and Gene Wilder in Blazing Saddles (Image credit: Warner Bros./Collection Christophel/Alamy Stock Photo)

Few filmmakers have had as good a year as Mel Brooks in 1974. The legendary funnyman was responsible for two of the five biggest movies of the year: Young Frankenstein and Blazing Saddles. It really was a toss up between the movies for this spot, but the tiebreaker is that the western parody Blazing Saddles just gets us laughing a little bit more. Cleavon Little stars as a Black sheriff who comes to save the town of ignorant plainsfolk, alongside the phenomenally funny Gene Wilder, Madeline Kahn, Harvey Korman and Brooks himself. One of the funniest movies ever, bar none. — Michael Balderston

57. North by Northwest (1959)

Cary Grant in North By Northwest (Image credit: MGM)

Regarded as one of Alfred Hitchcock's best spy thriller movies, North By Northwest has got it all… suspense, dark humor and Cary Grant as the leading man. The story follows advertising executive Roger Thornhill (Grant) as he finds himself caught up in a case of mistaken identity and chased across the country by a mysterious organization trying to prevent him from blocking their plan to smuggle government secrets out of the country. Of course, this wouldn't be Hitchcock without a glamorous love interest, and Eva Marie Saint fits perfectly as the movie's leading lady. — Claire Crick

56. City Lights (1931)

Charlie Chaplin and Virginia Cherrill in City Lights (Image credit: United Artists/Allstar Picture Library Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

We can't skip over the silent era that made up the first 30 years of movie history. And while there are so many great movies that we could choose from, like ones from Buster Keaton or F.W. Morenau, Charlie Chaplin's status as an indelible figure in movie history must be recognized. While we enjoyed Chaplin's Tramp in many of his outings, City Lights — where he falls for a blind woman and desperately tries to earn enough money for her to have an operation to regain her sight — is his most perfect blend of comedy and emotion that we had to pick it. — Michael Balderston

55. Superman (1978)

Christopher Reeve in Superman (Image credit: WARNER BROS/ALAMY/COURTESY OF SUNDANCE INSTITUTE)

Long before the existence of Marvel movies and more than 10 years before Michael Keaton would don the cape and cowl in Batman, there was Christopher Reeves' Superman. Hailed as one of the finest comic book movies of all time, the Man of Steel's origin story still holds up for modern audiences even as it approaches its 50th anniversary. Reeves embodies Clark Kent and his titular alter ego, effortlessly shifting between characters with the removal of his glasses and a subtle straightening of his shoulders. In the mix is Gene Hackman's gloriously campy turn as Superman's nemesis, Lex Luthor. To this day, the first few notes of John William's fantastic score will still send chills down your spine. — Sarabeth Pollock

54. The Graduate (1967)

Anne Bancroft and Dustin Hoffman in The Graduate (Image credit: LAWRENCE TURMAN/EMBASSY/ALAMY STOCK PHOTO)

The Graduate shouldn't work. It's a movie about a college graduate (a young Dustin Hoffman, who many thought was wrong for the part) that begins a romantic tryst with a family friend only to fall for her daughter. It easily could have been hokey and cringey. But The Graduate, in the hand of director Mike Nichols, with excellent performances from Hoffman and Anne Bancroft, is not only hilarious but poignant as Hoffman's Benjamin, and the audience, ruminate all the different complications of life and love. — Michael Balderston

53. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Terminator 2: Judgment Day (Image credit: TriStar Pictures/Maximum Film/Alamy Stock Photo)

1984's Terminator blew audiences away with a futuristic story about a cyborg (Arnold Schwarzenegger) sent to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). In the 1991 sequel, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, the Terminator is back, but this time he's there to protect Sarah Connor's son, John (Edward Furlong). The villain is an even more advanced cyborg, the T-1000 (Robert Patrick), who will stop at nothing to get what he wants. James Cameron wowed moviegoers with big stunts and the kind of impressive special effects that would become his trademark. — Sarabeth Pollock

52. When Harry Met Sally... (1989)

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in When Harry Met Sally (Image credit: Columbia Pictures/Allstar Picture Library Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Like Harry and Sally themselves, you may not realize it right away, but as you watch When Harry Met Sally… you're falling in love with the movie. That's because never-better performances from Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan make the two an irresistible but relatable pair. In fact, that is When Harry Met Sally's secret sauce. While so many rom-coms have a unique conceit that puts the characters on a path toward love, this is just two people realizing through everyday experiences that they are meant to be together. Simple is better here in this all-time classic. — Michael Balderston

51. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Image credit: Disney)

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was not only the first-ever feature-length animated movie, it created the foundation for Disney princesses, so how could it not be among the 100 best movies? Snow White was an innocent young lady, met by an evil force, yet helped along in her journey in life by a group of strangers turned friends. If this story sounds familiar, it’s because you’ve probably seen it play out more or less in Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid and more. — Terrell Smith

50-41

50. Jaws (1975)

Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider in Jaws (Image credit: Universal Pictures/ZANUCK BROWN PRODUCTIONS/RGR Collection/Alamy Stock Photo)

Jaws is the story of a shark that terrorizes a small harbor town, sending its water-phobic sheriff (played to perfection by Roy Scheider) on a quest to hunt it down with a scientist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a grizzled fisherman named Quint (Robert Shaw), only they become the hunted. Steven Spielberg’s genius manifests in many ways. When it comes to Jaws, it's the idea that less is more. All he needed was a pointed fin and the right soundtrack to send crowds running out of the water and into movie theaters. — Sarabeth Pollock

49. West Side Story (1961)

George Chakiris (center) in West Side Story (Image credit: United Artists)

Just so we're clear, not Steven Spielberg's West Side Story (though I like that one too). The original 1961 Best Picture winner is one of the greatest movie musicals of all time for our money, thanks to the incredible songs written by Stephen Sondheim and the fabulous direction and design of the movie employed by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise. Spielberg and company did their best, and again, it's a good remake, but nothing can truly compare to the original. — Michael Balderston

48. Chinatown (1974)

Jack Nicholson in Chinatown (Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

One of the greatest movies of Hollywood's greatest decade, Roman Polanski's neo-noir mystery is a perfectly crafted detective story of power, corruption and deceit. Set in a brilliantly evoked 1937 Los Angeles, it displays razor-sharp direction and editing, atmospheric photography, a haunting score, superlative screenplay, and career-best performances from Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway. Robert Towne's intriguing, intricate, Oscar-winning original screenplay is justly renowned, but it was Polanski, paring back the script and giving the movie its tragic ending, who turned Chinatown into a stone-cold masterpiece. — Jason Best

47. Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger in Brokeback Mountain (Image credit: Focus Features/Alamy)

Jack Nicholson's famously arched eyebrows were off the scale when he announced the Best Picture winner at the 2006 Oscars. It was not, as had been widely expected, Ang Lee's Brokeback Mountain, dubbed "a gay western" by the media even though it was actually about two sheepherders. But the movie had its revenge, growing in popularity and reputation over the years as a beautiful, agonizing love story, compassionately dealing with identity and social attitudes. Heath Ledger's tight-lipped acting was note-perfect for his repressed character and his silent, final scene will break your heart. It'll always be a winner. — Freda Cooper

46. Annie Hall (1977)

Diane Keaton and Woody Allen in Annie Hall (Image credit: Collection Christophel/Alamy Stock Photo)

This was the movie where writer/director Woody Allen move beyond the slapstick buffoonery of Bananas and Sleeper into more sophisticated comic realms. Revolving around the anxious love affair between Allen's neurotic New York comedian Alvy Singer and Diane Keaton's eponymous Annie, a beautiful but scatter-brained torch singer from the Midwest, Annie Hall is firmly of its time and place (mid-1970s Manhattan) but also universal in its wryly witty examination of the foibles of human relationships. It went on to win four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Director. Watch out for early screen appearances by Jeff Goldblum and Sigourney Weaver. — Jason Best

45. No Country for Old Men (2007)

Javier Bardem in No Country for Old Men (Image credit: Paramount Vantage/AJ Pics /Alamy Stock Photo)

Keeping the western genre alive into the 21st century are neo-westerns like No Country for Old Men, which have managed to reinvent and recontextualize the classic stories for a changing world. No Country For Old Men is a tense cat-and-mouse thriller set across Texas and Mexico directed by the Coen Brothers and starring Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and Tommy Lee Jones. It's beloved for its tight plot, as you can always feel the villain breathing down the hero's neck, though it's sometimes shocking for the way violence plays into the story. — Tom Bedford

44. Apocalypse Now (1979)

Martin Sheen in Apocalypse Now (Image credit: United Artists/Allstar Picture Library Limited./Alamy Stock Photo)

War is hell, but so was the making of Francis Ford Coppola's Vietnam epic. The 238-day shoot in the Philippines was hit by disasters ranging from a typhoon to leading man Martin Sheen's near-fatal heart attack, yet out of the chaos emerged an awesome masterpiece frequently hailed the greatest war movie of all time.

With a central storyline borrowed from Joseph Conrad's Heart of Darkness, Apocalypse Now sends Sheen's special-forces hitman upriver on a mission to assassinate a renegade US colonel (an unforgettable Marlon Brando). His surreal journey plunges him into the midst of firefights, skirmishes, ambushes and raids — such as the iconic helicopter attack soundtracked by Wagner's "Ride of the Valkyries" — while Coppola captures the thrill and horror of combat with hallucinatory power. — Jason Best

43. Vertigo (1958)

James Stewart and Kim Novak in Vertigo (Image credit: Paramount/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

With James Stewart playing a detective who struggles with a fear of heights after an incident at work and Kim Novak playing two characters seamlessly, Vertigo is another Hitchcock masterpiece. The story follows private investigator Scottie, whose job to follow a friend's wife turns into an obsession after witnessing her shocking suicide. Soon he becomes fixated on her double, but not everything is as it seems and this is a film with a twist you'll never forget. — Claire Crick

42. Gladiator (2000)

Russell Crowe in Gladiator (Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

Not every movie on this list needs to have redefined cinema; some, like Gladiator, earn their place simply by being really good watches. This gladiatorial thriller is about a general (Russell Crowe) who becomes a gladiator and sets out to get revenge on the man who killed his family, the emperor of Rome (Joaquin Phoenix). While it's just one of many notches under the belt for the legendary Ridley Scott, it also netted him more Oscars than all his other movies put together; a sequel is on the way in the form of Gladiator II. — Tom Bedford

41. The Lion King (1994)

Simba and Rafiki in The Lion King (Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures/Maximum Film/Alamy Stock Photo)

The Lion King is hands-down one of the best animated movies of all time. Although the story centers around hierarchy in the animal kingdom, it does a remarkable job of showcasing various African traditions, which is part of its mass appeal. Plus, the dramatic death of Mufasa (voiced by James Earl Jones) surpassed that of even Bambi's mother as perhaps Disney's most gut-wrenching scene. Then there's the music. From "Circle of Life" to "I Just Can't Wait to Be King," the songs bring The Lion King together. All in all, the movie has an it factor that has lasted not just on screen (with a new inspired prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King premiering in 2024) but also on Broadway. — Terrell Smith

40-31

40. Top Gun (1986)

Tom Cruise in Top Gun (Image credit: Sky)

There aren't many movies that end up getting a sequel close to four decades after the original movie was released, but Top Gun has that kind of power. The 1986 original was the ultimate popcorn movie back in the day, catapulting Tom Cruise into superstardom and creating the perfect combination of box office magic that appealed to men and women — albeit for very different reasons, of course. (Volleyball scene, anyone?) Despite being set during a very different time, when the volatility of the Cold War amplified the fears of people around the world, Top Gun is still relatable and relevant for modern audiences (just look at the success of Top Gun: Maverick). — Sarabeth Pollock

39. Dirty Dancing (1987)

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing (Image credit: Vestron Pictures/Alamy)

Dirty Dancing is a movie that has it all… dancing, romance — and Patrick Swayze! The story follows Baby (Jennifer Grey) who is bored on a summer holiday with her parents until she meets Johnny (Swayze) — and soon she's drawn into an unknown world of grownup responsibilities, glamour and, of course, dancing! The pair fall in love… but not everyone is happy about their blossoming romance. With classic one-liners and one of the best movie soundtracks going, this movie is a must-see. — Claire Crick

38. Paddington 2 (2017)

Paddington in Paddington 2 (Image credit: StudioCanal/Heyday Films/Marmalade Films Ltd/TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo)

Bizarrely passed over for an Oscar nomination, Paddington 2 bettered the first movie and showed just how enjoyable a movie aimed at the entire family really could be. Hugh Grant steals the show as a devilish villain who frames poor Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) for the theft of a pop-up book. Grant is having the time of his life building up to a wonderful prison dance scene at the end after he inevitably gets his comeuppance. Every scene is a joy, but we especially love the hilarious sequence where Paddington is mistaken for a barber! — David Hollingsworth

37. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Jack Haley, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger and Bert Lahr in The Wizard of Oz (Image credit: MGM)

If I could have been a member of the audience the first time one of the movies on this list was ever screened, it would almost certainly be The Wizard of Oz. I can only imagine the awe that audiences felt watching the moment where the movie went from black and white to color as Dorothy (the marvelous Judy Garland) lands in Oz. It is still an incredible sequence to watch. Few movies are beloved like The Wizard of Oz, and for all of the reimaginations or spin offs (ie Wicked), the original 1939 movie remains (now and likely forever) as the best. — Michael Balderston

36. The Matrix (1991)

Carrie-Anne Moss in The Matrix (Image credit: Warner Bros./AJ Pics/Alamy Stock Photo)

Even if you've never seen The Matrix, you likely know about taking the red pill or the blue pill. One will lead to great adventure and the other will return you to your ordinary life. The Matrix took audiences on a mind-bending journey when it debuted, spawning a franchise that was box office gold. Keanu Reeves' Neo chooses adventure after learning that reality isn't what it seems, and the rest is history. The movie launched at a critical moment in as the world collectively wondered what Y2K would bring. The movie's reliance on flashy high-tech action sequences, coupled with questions about our perceived reality, kept fans glued to their seats and stands up as much today as it did when it premiered. — Sarabeth Pollock

35. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster in The Silence of the Lambs (Image credit: Orion Pictures)

Anthony Hopkins created one of the greatest movie villains ever in less than 20 minutes of screen time with his brilliant performance as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs. But this is not a one-man show, Jodie Foster matches him step for step (they both would win Oscars) as the determined young FBI agent Clarice Starling and director Jonathan Demme crafted a taut crime drama that remains just as thrilling whether you're watching it for the first time or the 50th. — Michael Balderston

34. Schindler's List (1993)

Liam Neeson in Schindler's List (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Steven Spielberg's opus, Schindler’s List, manages to draw viewers in and connect them to the horrors of the Holocaust, creating a link between the past and the present that can be understood universally, whether viewers have a connection to the tragedy or not. Schindler’s List stands up as one of the most powerful movie experiences of all time because of the brilliant performances and a story that stays with you long after the credits roll. — Sarabeth Pollock

33. Psycho (1960)

Janet Leigh in Psycho (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite coming late in Hitchcock's career, Psycho is arguably the director's most famous offering. The movie starts not unlike many other film noirs, with Janet Leigh's Marion Crane going on the run with her boss's money — and even when she decides to stay overnight at the Bates Motel, the owner, Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), seems like an ordinary guy. However, just 47 minutes into the movie, Hitchcock kills off his leading lady with one of the most unexpected and brutal murders ever seen, cementing his place in Hollywood history. But the movie isn't just about that shower scene, there is so much more to this movie that will make you want to watch it again and again. — Claire Crick

32. The Princess Bride (1987)

Robin Wright and Cary Elwes in The Princess Bride (Image credit: United Archives GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

Few movies have ever captured the atmosphere of a fairy tale quite as well as The Princess Bride, a swashbuckling tale (literally) that follows the trials of farm hand Westley to reunite with his true love Buttercup. It's a cozy movie that's become a cult hit over time thanks to its slew of great quotes, the Mark Knopfler-penned score, a few amazing sword fights and the bristling chemistry between its two leads, Robin Wright and Cary Elwes. — Tom Bedford

31. On the Waterfront (1954)

Marlon Brando in On the Waterfront (Image credit: Photo 12/Alamy Stock Photo)

When people talk about Marlon Brando as one of the greatest actors of all time, it's usually On the Waterfront they point to. Though Brando broke out with A Streetcar Named Desire, the actor would give one of the greatest on-screen performances here as Terry Malloy, a former boxer turned enforcer for corrupt union bosses who begins to have a change of heart. The performance is worth studying, but the movie itself, directed by Elia Kazan, is a masterpiece in its own right. — Michael Balderston

30-21

30. Goodfellas (1990)

Ray Liotta in Goodfellas (Image credit: WARNER BROS. / Album / Alamy Stock Photo)

You have legendary director Martin Scorsese, mind-blowing performances from Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci and Lorraine Bracco and a script jam-packed with drama. What's not to like about Goodfellas? No disrespect to Dances with Wolves, but it’s still a wonder how Goodfellas didn't win the 1991 Oscar for Best Picture. If The Godfather introduced many to the mafia movie, Goodfellas solidified their continued interest. — Terrell Smith

29. Die Hard (1988)

Bruce Willis in Die Hard (Image credit: 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)

Die Hard kicked off a new era of Hollywood action heroes: muscles were out and the everyman was in, with cunning yet materialistic villains along for the ride. We've been living in its world ever since. Die Hard remains a beloved action movie thanks to its smart use of the single location that its cat-and-mouse game takes place in. It also kicked Bruce Willis into the mainstream, and away from his rom-com roots. Die Hard's Christmas setting also gives action movie fans an alternative pick for "favorite Christmas movie," however much it annoys their family. — Tom Bedford

28. Blade Runner (1982)

Harrison Ford in Blade Runner (Image credit: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Ridley Scott's futuristic film noir has become one of the most influential sci-fi movies ever made. Set in a dystopian, rain-lashed Los Angeles in a then-distant 2019, Harrison Ford's world-weary ex-cop turned bounty hunter on a mission to track down and kill a renegade gang of replicants — androids nearly indistinguishable from humans.

Blade Runner's look is unforgettable, but so too is Vangelis’s lush and melancholy electronic score, while Ford's co-stars, including Rutger Hauer, Daryl Hannah and Sean Young are equally indelible. First-time viewers should seek out Scott's The Final Cut from 2002, which discards Ford's hard-boiled voice-over narration and the upbeat ending imposed on the original release by Hollywood studio executives. — Jason Best

27. Forrest Gump (1994)

Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump (Image credit: Paramount/AJ Pics/Alamy Stock Photo)

Is there a movie with more quotable lines than Forrest Gump? From "Stupid is as stupid does" to "life is like a box of chocolates," the movie just has lines you can’t help but know. Besides the dialogue, Tom Hanks is incredible in the role of Forrest, and the writers did a remarkable job of playing fast and loose with real historical events. — Terrell Smith

26. Jurassic Park (1993)

T-rex in Jurassic Park (Image credit: Universal Pictures/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Dino disaster movie and Spielberg classic Jurassic Park remains beloved. The dinosaurs of Jurassic Park aren't even its biggest draw with the iconic soundtrack, beloved performances from Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and more, as well as distinctive editing all remembered just as fondly as the prehistoric animatronic creatures themselves. Say what you will about the myriad sequels and TV shows that Jurassic Park spawned, but they're a testament to how the movie hit that dinosaur sweet spot that we all have. — Tom Bedford

25. Some Like It Hot (1959)

Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe in Some Like It Hot (Image credit: JJs/Alamy Stock Photo)

Billy Wilder is one of the greatest storytellers in movie history. If you need evidence as to why, just look at his variety of movies. We could have easily listed Sunset Blvd. or Ace in the Hole here, and we've already included Double Indemnity; all dark, dramatic movies. But he also brought us some of the funniest movies of all time, including Some Like It Hot. Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis are a dream pair as two jazz musicians on the run from the mob that don dresses and hide amongst a female band. While Marilyn Monroe gives one of her defining performances. Nobody's perfect, but Some Like It Hot comes close. — Michael Balderston

24. Moonlight (2016)

Trevante Rhodes in Moonlight (Image credit: PLAN B ENTERTAINMENT/Alamy)

Moonlight certainly deserved its Oscars in 2017, as the movie made a big splash in Hollywood. Not only did it tell the story of a Black boy growing up with limited resources and under traumatic circumstances, but it showed his gut-wrenching struggle with self-acceptance. Plus, as the story progressed, it documented a journey of friendship/love between two Black boys, which is not something Hollywood always placed in the forefront before Moonlight and has seldom done afterward. — Terrell Smith

23. The Dark Knight (2008)

Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight (Image credit: Warner Bros./Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Few villains are more indelible than Heath Ledger's Joker. Batman's adversary in The Dark Knight had a skin-crawling lip-licking habit, but only because it kept his prosthetic scars stuck to his face. Many see the second in Christopher Nolan's trilogy as the best superhero movie ever. The storytelling, the tension and the overall darkness are all vital but, ultimately, it's the characters that take the film to another level. Ledger's immortal Joker, Eckhart's Harvey Dent, hideously transformed into the second villain of the piece and Bale's billionaire and all-too-human superhero. His Bat is in a league of his own. Especially here. — Freda Cooper

22. Star Wars (1977)

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in Star Wars (Image credit: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Star Wars has branched off into so many different things, but it all began with this relatively simple story of a young man called to a great adventure and, as Obi-Wan Kenobi says, takes his "first step into a larger world." Watching Star Wars (as it was originally titled) is pure bliss: it transports us entirely to another world filled with heroes, scoundrels and villains, wowing us with incredible visual effects, an all-time classic score (from the master John Williams) and leaving us on a high as the good guys prevail. The perfect formula for an all-time classic. — Michael Balderston

21. The Third Man (1949)

Orson Welles in The Third Man (Image credit: Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Seventy-five years since its release, Carol Reed's post-war noir, The Third Man, has lost none of the cynicism and atmosphere that makes its off-kilter world so fascinatingly vivid. Those oblique camera angles, the Vienna sewers and Harry Lime's sudden appearance in the dark are all unforgettable, but this is a movie overflowing with class. Every time you watch, you notice something new. The numerous stories about its making, mainly involving its star Orson Welles — those fingers reaching for freedom towards the end aren't his — became legendary. As has the movie. Cuckoo clocks have never been the same. — Freda Cooper

20-11

20. Singin' in the Rain (1952)

Gene Kelly in Singin' in the Rain (Image credit: MGM)

Singin' in the Rain is a romantic comedy musical with a phenomenal cast that includes Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds. Set during Hollywood's transition from silent films to "talkies," the studio is in a frenzy when one half of their star-studded duo isn't able to sing in the latest musical. Kelly's handsome Don Lockwood ends up falling for Reynolds' Kathy Selden, a young actress brought in to provide vocals for Lina Lamont (Jean Hagen). With memorable musical numbers, a charming meet cute and the kind of love story that could only happen in Old Hollywood, Singin' in the Rain is a timeless example of the movie musical. — Sarabeth Pollock

19. It Happened One Night (1934)

Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert It Happened One Night (Image credit: Columbia/Allstar Picture Library Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

The OG romantic comedy, It Happened One Night is what the genre can be at its best. Snappy writing, magnificently delivered by its two leads — Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert — whose chemistry has us rooting for them to put their squabbles aside and kiss already (though in fairness their squabbles are pretty entertaining). It was ID'd as a classic from the get go, becoming the first movie to win the Oscars' Big Five (Picture, Director, Lead Actor, Lead Actress and Screenplay) and we're certainly not questioning it's standing here. — Michael Balderston

18. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

Donna Reed, Jimmy Stewart and Karolyn Grimes in It's a Wonderful Life (Image credit: World History Archive/Alamy Stock Photo)

The main conceit of It's a Wonderful Life has been parodied so much in pop culture that it would stand to reason that the original might be diluted. But nearly 80 years on it remains the best depiction of a man seeing what the world would be like if he wasn't born. That's because we truly get to know George Bailey first and love him thanks to one of Jimmy Stewart's most memorable roles. There is a reason It's a Wonderful Life plays every Christmas on TV, it's a magical experience that has lost none of its power. — Michael Balderston

17. Do the Right Thing (1989)

Spike Lee in Do the Right Thing (Image credit: MCA/Universal/AJ Pics/Alamy Stock Photo)

Director Spike Lee has been behind a number of noteworthy movies throughout his career, but Do the Right Thing may be his most impactful. He wasn't afraid to tackle the real race problems in America of New York at the time of the late 1980s, doing so in a way that highlighted how much further the US had to evolve in terms of civil rights and co-existing. Personally, I love Rosie Perez here, delivering a heck of a performance in one of her better roles. — Terrell Smith

16. The Godfather Part II (1974)

John Cazale and Al Pacino in The Godfather Part II (Image credit: Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo)

The Godfather Part II added more layers to its acclaimed predecessor. If Marlon Brando's depiction of Vito painted the picture of a revered don, aging and looking for a successor, Robert De Niro's take on the character illustrated the lengths a man will go to in order to provide for his young family. Then there's the storyline of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), as Michael makes the transformation from "straight-laced" youngest son to ruthless but tortured mob boss. Everyone upped the ante to live up to The Godfather, and boy did they succeed. — Terrell Smith

15. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Harrison Ford in Raiders of the Lost Ark (Image credit: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

The first and best of the Indiana Jones movies cemented Harrison Ford as a huge Hollywood star. Directed by Steven Spielberg with fun and fizz, Ford's swashbuckling archaeologist sets upon an epic quest to track down the lost Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis. Karen Allen is great as Indiana's former flame Marion Ravenwood, while there's a handy turn by Ronald Lacey as a Gestapo agent. It also boasts one of the most memorable and imitated scenes in movie history when Indiana is chased by a giant boulder. A truly awesome action movie. — David Hollingsworth

14. Titanic (1997)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Near, far, wherever you are" are words that still haunt many, no matter how much they love the incomparable Celine Dion. The song lyrics, of course, are from James Cameron's Titanic, a movie that took the world by storm upon its release. Besides the gut-wrenching tale of love that ended on a floating door in the middle of icy cold ocean water, the movie deserves a round of applause for the performances from Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. And Titanic managed to hold the attention of millions with a runtime of over three hours. — Terrell Smith

13. Mary Poppins (1964)

Dick Van Dyke as Bert and Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins (Image credit: Getty Images)

If there was ever a movie that was the soundtrack to many childhoods, this is it. Mary Poppins, brought to our screens in 1964, is as popular with movie fans now as it was when it was released. Despite Disney being then known primarily as a producer of animated films, this mixture of live-action and animation is iconic — and with the perfect pairing of Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke and songs so catchy you'll be singing them for decades, this is a movie loved by everyone. — Claire Crick

12. Pulp Fiction (1994)

John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson in Pulp Fiction (Image credit: BFA/Alamy Stock Photo)

Only a handful of filmmakers have had a larger cultural influence on movies than Quentin Tarantino (both from his work and his inherent love and ability to discuss movies). Different people may have a different favorite Tarantino movie, but it's likely Pulp Fiction would always be in any top three for him, which is why it gets the nod here. Tarantino's snippets of criminals going about their lives in Los Angeles and the wackiness and violence that ensues is incredibly entertaining, masterfully acted and thrillingly captured by the director, truly showcasing all the different things people love about Tarantino. — Michael Balderston

11. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Keir Dullea in 2001: A Space Odyssey (Image credit: Warner Bros/RGR Collection/Alamy Stock Photo)

The meticulous work of Stanley Kubrick on his masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey raises the question of whether we should truly call it science fiction. The world created for the movie is so real and was brought to the screen in such a tangible way that that accomplishment alone makes it worthy of consideration on this list. Adding in the story that spans thousands of years, from neanderthals to AI attempting to kill humans and whatever you think Starchild is, 2001 is a truly mesmerizing piece of cinema. — Michael Balderston

10-1

10. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Henry Thomas in E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (Image credit: FlixPix/Alamy Stock Photo)

Though widely considered a movie marketed toward children, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial is a surprisingly adult movie from Steven Spielberg that features a single parent household with three kids struggling in the aftermath of their parents' divorce. When the middle son encounters a friendly alien who has been left behind, he cares for the creature as their special bond blossoms. Then the mean government comes in and tries to take him away and the movie takes a surprisingly dark turn. E.T. is at its best in the moments of levity, such as when a very young Drew Barrymore dresses the alien up in her finest doll clothes, much to her older brothers' chagrin. With its perfect mix of heartwarming, anxiety-inducing and laugh-out-loud moments, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial is one of those sweet-spot movies that withstands the test of time, making it one of our most beloved movies. — Sarabeth Pollock

9. Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Peter O'Toole and Omar Sharif in Lawrence of Arabia (Image credit: Columbia/Allstar Picture Library Limited./Alamy Stock Photo)

Director David Lean's epic, multi-Oscar-winning biopic is the adventure movie to end them all. Recounting the exploits of T.E. Lawrence, legendary British army officer, archaeologist, writer, explorer and wartime guerrilla leader of an Arab revolt during World War One, Lawrence of Arabia boasts superlative direction, an elegant script by playwright Robert Bolt, stunning widescreen cinematography by Freddie Young, a stirring score by Maurice Jaffe and an unforgettably charismatic lead performance by Peter O'Toole.

O'Toole, his piercing blue eyes as stunning as the movie's desert landscapes, captures Lawrence in all his mercurial complexity, while the supporting cast is stuffed with charismatic turns, including Omar Sharif as Lawrence's Arab ally Sherif Ali, whose emergence astride a camel out of a shimmering heat haze in an extraordinarily extended long take remains one of the best entrances of any character in screen history. — Jason Best

8. Toy Story (1995)

Buzz Lightyear and Woody in Pixar's Toy Story (Image credit: Disney // Pixar)

As the very first feature movie ever made by Pixar, few people will argue that it gets much better than Toy Story when it comes to computer-animated films. Made back in 1995 when graphics teams were still trying to perfect surfaces like skin and fur, a story about a group of loveable toys going on adventures together was the perfect subject for what became a multimedia franchise. Add great writing and brilliant voice work and you have a movie that will delight not just kids, but the entire family even after all this time. — Claire Crick

7. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The cast of the Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Image credit: United Archives GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

Few $100-million fantasy action blockbusters manage to blend grand scale and intense action with earnest sentimentality, from the smallest of creatures to the biggest of battles, like The Lord of the Rings trilogy. In particular, its opening salvo, The Fellowship of the Ring, which begins the story of good versus evil.

Often considered the best fantasy movie of all time (including on this list!), The Fellowship of the Ring changed the cinematic language of the 2000s and introduced the world to a whole host of new stars. While many other franchise movies come and go, The Lord of the Rings maintains a feverish fan base, with many considering Fellowship the best; we agree. — Tom Bedford

6. Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Mark Hamill and David Prowse in Star Wars: Episode VI — The Empire Strikes Back (Image credit: 20th Century Fox/Atlaspix/Alamy Stock Photo)

While it's impossible not to fall in love with Star Wars after watching the original 1977 movie, it's The Empire Strikes Back that will turn viewers into devotees of the franchise. One of the best sequels of all time (clearly our favorite with this ranking), it enriches and expands the galaxy so much with a story that leans darker and more challenging than what came before it. While George Lucas is the architect behind it all, his handing off of the script (Leigh Brackett and Lawrence Kasdan wrote it) and direction (Irvin Kershner) was a wise decision as they launched Star Wars to new heights. Meanwhile, the main trio of Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill were never better in their roles. As the pinnacle of one of the most important franchises in movie history, Empire earns its spot here. — Michael Balderston

5. Citizen Kane (1941)

Orson Welles in Citizen Kane (Image credit: Getty Images)

The posters may have proclaimed Citizen Kane was "terrific" in 1941, but audiences of the time had other ideas. The rise and fall of a newspaper magnate flopped in cinemas and the announcement of each of the movie's nine Oscar nominations was greeted with loud boos. Consigned to the RKO vaults, it returned in 1956 and received a completely different reception. The movie, which launched the prodigious talents of Orson Welles — the actor/producer/writer/director was just 25 at the time — is now regarded as one of the greatest of all time. It all boils down to its legacy, a continuing influence on filmmakers some 80 years later. Under Welles' direction, its groundbreaking techniques left a permanent impression, Gregg Toland's distinctive cinematography and Robert Wise's dramatic editing in particular. The rest, as they say, is cinematic history. — Freda Cooper.

4. The Godfather (1972)

Marlon Brando in The Godfather (Image credit: Paramount Pictures (Allstar Picture Library Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo))

The characters at the heart of The Godfather are knee-deep in the criminal underworld, yet viewers find themselves rooting for the kingpins and their underlings to succeed. Perhaps that's because the heart of the story goes beyond mob activity, and is in fact a look into what many can relate to, family loyalty and obligation. After all, Michael (Al Pacino) joined the ranks of his father not necessarily because he had mafia career ambitions but because he felt his family needed him.

Looking beyond the plot of The Godfather, the cultural impact of the movie is remarkable. To this day, fans still quote lines, other movies and television shows still make references and, evident by its position on our list here, The Godfather continues to be the standard bearer for mafia-inspired crime drama. — Terrell Smith

3. Casablanca (1942)

Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman in Casablanca (Image credit: Warner Bros./Allstar Picture Library Limited./Alamy Stock Photo)

This story of lost love and the fight against oppression has stood the test of time, largely in part due to its brilliant writing and endlessly quotable lines (perhaps the best script ever written, which is quite a feat considering the stories told about writing it). None of that matters if you can't get swept up in the story, but it's no problem for Casablanca. New generations continue to discover it and be enthralled by the heartbreaking love story of Humphrey Bogart's Rick and Ingrid Bergman's Ilsa. But what makes it even better is how much you care for the other characters, from the masterfully witty Captain Renault (Claude Rains) to the moving stories of refugees that fill the movie's subplot (most of these supporting roles were played by real-life refugees from Europe, too). As time goes by, Casablanca remains a gold standard in cinema. — Michael Balderston

2. Rear Window (1954)

James Stewart and Grace Kelly in Rear Window. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Considered one of the best Hitchcock movies of all time and a regular on top 100 movie lists, Rear Window has everything you need for a perfect thriller. The story follows Jeff, played by James Stewart, who is bored on sick leave after breaking his leg, so to pass the time he starts spying on his neighbors from his apartment during a Manhattan heatwave. But Jeff's new hobby soon takes a sinister turn when he realizes his neighbor's wife has gone missing and becomes convinced her husband has murdered her — but has he? Grace Kelly also deserves a mention as Jeff's socialite girlfriend Lisa Fremont, who finds herself caught up in the murder mystery. No one has quite managed to crack a crime while oozing glamour quite like Kelly does. The Master of Suspense at his very best. — Claire Crick

1. Back to the Future (1985)

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future (Image credit: Universal Pictures/Maximum Film/Alamy Stock Photo)

Nearly 40 years after premiering, Back to the Future is a perfect movie that retains all its zip, energy and joy. Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd are a winning combination as excitable teenager Marty McFly and wacky scientist Doc Brown, who's turned a DeLorean car into a time machine. Marty is sent back to 1955, where he must ensure his teenage parents fall in love or face being wiped from existence. But in a twist of fate, his schoolgirl mother now has the hots for him! It sounds like a terrible plot idea, but it shows the charm of this movie that it manages to make it hilarious rather than icky. Marty discovers that his parents were young once and faced just the same challenges as he did. It's incredibly difficult to successfully make a time travel movie, but director Robert Zemeckis not only pulled it off, he made the best movie of all time. Back to the Future has become embedded in our culture and remains a film people happily return to again and again, which was an important component in determining what movie we felt should top our list. — David Hollingsworth.